    AGCO   US0010841023

AGCO CORPORATION

(AGCO)
Delayed Nyse  -  05/02 04:00:01 pm EDT
128.83 USD   +1.12%
05:31pAGCO to Present at the 2022 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference
BU
02:01pAGCO Acquires JCA Industries
BU
10:28aAGCO Leader Wins Women in Manufacturing's STEP Ahead Award
AQ
AGCO to Present at the 2022 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

05/02/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
AGCO, Your Agriculture Company (NYSE:AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and infrastructure, announced today that it will participate in the 2022 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The conference will include a presentation by Andy Beck, AGCO's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at 10:40 a.m. E.T. Investors may listen to a live webcast of the presentation by accessing the webcast button in the "Investors" section of the Company’s website at http://www.agcocorp.com/company/investors.aspx. The webcast will also be archived immediately afterwards.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting® and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO’s full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of $11.1 billion in 2021. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

Please visit our website at www.agcocorp.com


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 315 M - -
Net income 2022 861 M - -
Net Debt 2022 280 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 0,64%
Capitalization 9 497 M 9 497 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 23 300
Free-Float 83,0%
Technical analysis trends AGCO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 127,40 $
Average target price 158,38 $
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric P. Hansotia Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Andrew H. Beck Assistant Treasurer
Kelvin Bennett Senior Vice President-Engineering
George E. Minnich Independent Director
Michael C. Arnold Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGCO CORPORATION9.81%9 497
PACCAR, INC.-5.90%28 874
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-12.04%23 651
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-20.10%22 376
KOMATSU LTD.8.45%21 274
KUBOTA CORPORATION-13.12%20 515