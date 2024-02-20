AGCO, Your Agriculture Company (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced today that it will participate in the 2024 Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Thursday, February 22, 2024. The conference will include a fireside chat with Damon Audia, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, at 1:50 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors may listen to a live webcast of the presentation by accessing the "Events" section of the company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.agcocorp.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events. The webcast will also be archived immediately afterwards for 12 months.

