Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AGCO Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGCO   US0010841023

AGCO CORPORATION

(AGCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Big prize: 152 Fendt hp for 216 cows

08/18/2021 | 01:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Thies Otte dismissed the first call as a joke, but when e-mails and further calls followed confirming the win, the joy on the Otte farm was enormous. The older tractor, which was previously used on the fields and for feeding in the cowshed, is already getting a bit old. The prize came just at the right time. In the future, the Fendt 314 Vario will be used on the areas around the farm. It will also feed the 216 cows on average in the barn.

Disclaimer

AGCO Corporation published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 17:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AGCO CORPORATION
01:24pBIG PRIZE : 152 Fendt hp for 216 cows
PU
01:14pAGCO : Fendt TeachIn Turn Assistant Adds Exclusive Automation for Headland Turns
PU
09:34aAGCO CORPORATION : - Fendt 300 Vario Gen4 Series Now Available in North America
AQ
08:14aAGCO : Fendt Will Unveil New 900 Gen7 Series and 1000 Gen3 Series Tractor Update..
PU
07:04aAGCO : Further Fendt facilities certified by TÜV SÜD with ISO 9001 and ISO 45001
PU
08/17AGCO : Introduces the Fendt 500 Vario Gen3 Series Mid-Range Tractors
PU
08/17AGCO CORPORATION : - New Fendt Rogator 900 Series Applicator Offers All-Season V..
AQ
08/17AGCO : Fendt 300 Vario Gen4 Series Now Available in North America
PU
08/16AGCO : New Fendt Rogator 900 Series Applicator Offers All-Season Versatility
PU
08/13AGCO CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AGCO CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 371 M - -
Net income 2021 772 M - -
Net Debt 2021 522 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 0,48%
Capitalization 10 121 M 10 121 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 21 426
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart AGCO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
AGCO Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGCO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 134,25 $
Average target price 162,50 $
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric P. Hansotia Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Andrew H. Beck Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kelvin Bennett Senior Vice President-Engineering
P. George Benson Independent Director
George E. Minnich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGCO CORPORATION35.76%10 121
PACCAR, INC.-5.93%27 822
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION15.87%26 340
EPIROC AB (PUBL)159.34%25 744
KUBOTA CORPORATION-1.24%24 729
KOMATSU LTD.-3.21%23 624