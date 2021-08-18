Big prize: 152 Fendt hp for 216 cows

Thies Otte dismissed the first call as a joke, but when e-mails and further calls followed confirming the win, the joy on the Otte farm was enormous. The older tractor, which was previously used on the fields and for feeding in the cowshed, is already getting a bit old. The prize came just at the right time. In the future, the Fendt 314 Vario will be used on the areas around the farm. It will also feed the 216 cows on average in the barn.