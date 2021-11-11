Fendt sales partner RWZ Rhein-Main - Group Rhein-Nahe awarded Top Retailer - Agricultural Technology 2022

RWZ Agrartechnik-Gruppe Rhein-Nahe employs a total of 124 people at its six locations in Grünstadt, Gundersheim, Lorsch, Mutterstadt, Riedstadt and Saulheim, Germany. The customers of RWZ Agrartechnik-Gruppe Rhein-Nahe place high demands on the expertise of the sales partner due to the combination of various special crops and arable farming. Crops such as wine, fruit or vegetables and the associated very heterogeneous land use in permanent crops and on arable land by farmers are widespread in the region.
