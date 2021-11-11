Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AGCO Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGCO   US0010841023

AGCO CORPORATION

(AGCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fendt sales partner RWZ Rhein-Main - Group Rhein-Nahe awarded Top Retailer - Agricultural Technology 2022

11/11/2021 | 05:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RWZ Agrartechnik-Gruppe Rhein-Nahe employs a total of 124 people at its six locations in Grünstadt, Gundersheim, Lorsch, Mutterstadt, Riedstadt and Saulheim, Germany. The customers of RWZ Agrartechnik-Gruppe Rhein-Nahe place high demands on the expertise of the sales partner due to the combination of various special crops and arable farming. Crops such as wine, fruit or vegetables and the associated very heterogeneous land use in permanent crops and on arable land by farmers are widespread in the region.

Disclaimer

AGCO Corporation published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 10:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AGCO CORPORATION
05:17aFendt sales partner RWZ Rhein-Main - Group Rhein-Nahe awarded Top Retailer - Agricultur..
PU
11/10Royalty with a stance
PU
11/08AGCO CORP /DE MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
11/08Two AGCO Leaders Named Women in Manufacturing's STEP Ahead Award Honorees
AQ
11/08AGCO - Cumberland Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity and Website
AQ
11/05Cumberland Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity and Website
PU
11/05Two AGCO Leaders Named Women in Manufacturing's STEP Ahead Award Honorees
BU
11/05First place for Fendt as top employer 2021
PU
11/01AGCO to Present at Bernstein's 2nd Annual Virtual Operational Decisions Conference
AQ
11/01Morgan Stanley Adjusts AGCO's Price Target to $153 From $156, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AGCO CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 039 M - -
Net income 2021 730 M - -
Net Debt 2021 587 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Yield 2021 3,87%
Capitalization 9 191 M 9 191 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 21 426
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart AGCO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
AGCO Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGCO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 122,82 $
Average target price 156,07 $
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric P. Hansotia Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Andrew H. Beck Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kelvin Bennett Senior Vice President-Engineering
P. George Benson Independent Director
George E. Minnich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGCO CORPORATION18.48%9 191
PACCAR, INC.3.69%31 058
EPIROC AB (PUBL)193.75%29 057
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION19.66%26 721
KOMATSU LTD.7.40%25 119
KUBOTA CORPORATION2.22%24 412