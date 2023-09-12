AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced that the ONE SMART SPRAY System, a collaborative project between AGCO’s Fendt® brand and Bosch BASF, won the CropLife IRON Showstopper Award at the 2023 Midwest AG Industries Exhibition (MAGIE) Show in Bloomington, Illinois, on August 23, 2023. The honor is given by Croplife IRON magazine and the Illinois Fertilizer & Chemical Association (IFCA) to the product recognized by attendees as the “best in show.”

AGCO’s Fendt Rogator applicator displayed ONE SMART SPRAY at the 2023 Farm Progress Show after winning the Showstopper Award at the 2023 MAGIE Show in Bloomington, IL. ONE SMART SPRAY, a collaborative project between Fendt and Bosch BASF, leverages high-resolution cameras to detect weeds in real time and spray herbicide only where needed, reducing the use and cost of inputs for growers. (Photo: Business Wire)

ONE SMART SPRAY is a precision ag technology that leverages high-resolution cameras to detect weeds in real time and spray herbicide only where needed, reducing the use and cost of inputs for growers. Fendt is integrating ONE SMART SPRAY into its award-winning Rogator® 900 solution, the industry’s only self-propelled, adjustable-height applicator. ONE SMART SPRAY is currently in field testing; general availability is anticipated in 2025.

“We’re very honored with this recognition,” said David Fickel, senior marketing manager, AGCO Application. “The Showstopper Award traditionally goes to the product that generates the most ‘buzz’ at MAGIE, and ONE SMART SPRAY really captured attendees’ attention! The field tests are confirming ONE SMART SPRAY’s accuracy and ability to reduce inputs and costs, so we’re excited to get it into farmers’ fields.”

For more information regarding Fendt Rogator 900, go to Fendt.com. For more information regarding ONE SMART SPRAY go to OneSmartSpray.com.

Fendt is a registered trademark of AGCO. Rogator is a trademark of AGCO.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio, including core brands like Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting®, and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO’s full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $12.7 billion in 2022. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information, and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

