    AGCO   US0010841023

AGCO CORPORATION

(AGCO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:36 2022-10-24 am EDT
115.66 USD   -0.05%
09:20aRadical Step Towards Carbon Neutral Engines : AGCO Power releases a completely new engine family for off-road vehicles
PU
10/21Agco : Power releases a completely new engine family for off-road vehicles
PU
10/20AGCO Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
Radical step towards carbon neutral engines: AGCO Power releases a completely new engine family for off-road vehicles

10/24/2022 | 09:20am EDT
AGCO Power CORE75 has been designed from the ground up to be extremely robust while having fewer parts. This simplified design makes the engine more reliable and easier to service. With its advanced EAT (Emission Aftertreatment) system, AGCO Power CORE75 is designed from the ground up to meet the most stringent emission standards without the need for EGR (Exhaust Gas Circulation) system. "The new engine is also compatible with the renewable HVO fuels, enabling up to 90% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions", Aaltonen ends.

AGCO Power will be presenting the new CORE75 engine at the Bauma fair in Munich, Germany October 24th - 30th 2022.

AGCO Corporation published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 13:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
