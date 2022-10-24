Radical step towards carbon neutral engines: AGCO Power releases a completely new engine family for off-road vehicles

AGCO Power CORE75 has been designed from the ground up to be extremely robust while having fewer parts. This simplified design makes the engine more reliable and easier to service. With its advanced EAT (Emission Aftertreatment) system, AGCO Power CORE75 is designed from the ground up to meet the most stringent emission standards without the need for EGR (Exhaust Gas Circulation) system. "The new engine is also compatible with the renewable HVO fuels, enabling up to 90% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions", Aaltonen ends.

AGCO Power will be presenting the new CORE75 engine at the Bauma fair in Munich, Germany October 24th - 30th 2022.