  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AGCO Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGCO   US0010841023

AGCO CORPORATION

(AGCO)
Two AGCO Leaders Named Women in Manufacturing's STEP Ahead Award Honorees

11/05/2021 | 11:48am EDT
Roseane Campos and Christine Enge Exemplify Leadership Within AGCO and Their Communities.

AGCO Corporation, Your Agriculture Company, (NYSE:AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announces that two AGCO employees received 2021 STEP (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Production) Ahead Awards from Women in Manufacturing, a division of the Manufacturing Institute. Christine Enge of Duluth, Ga., and Roseane Campos of Canoas, Brazil were each presented the 2021 Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award.

From L: AGCO Leaders Christine Enge and Roseane Campos with their STEP Ahead Awards from the Manufacturing Institute. (Photo: Business Wire)

This national honor recognizes female leaders in the manufacturing industry and further encourages women to mentor and support the next generation of female talent to pursue manufacturing careers.

“Christine Enge, a leader in our global HR organization, and Roseane Campos, a leader in our manufacturing team, are great examples of the many outstanding women who are advancing the future of AGCO and agriculture every day. These women truly go above and beyond to serve their fellow employees and the communities where they live and work,” said Ivory Harris, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at AGCO.

The STEP Ahead Awards, part of the larger STEP Ahead initiative, promote the role of women in the manufacturing industry through recognition, research, and leadership for attracting, advancing, and retaining strong female talent.

“Our 2021 STEP Ahead honorees are role models and ambassadors inspiring the next generation of women in manufacturing. They represent the passion, vision, and diversity of opportunity within an increasingly high-skill and rewarding field of work. And with America’s most iconic industry facing a workforce crisis driven by the skills gap, the examples they set have never been more important,” said Carolyn Lee, executive director of the Manufacturing Institute.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Challenger, Fendt, GSI, Massey Ferguson and Valtra. Powered by Fuse ® smart farming solutions, AGCO’s full line of equipment and services helps farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $9.1 billion in 2020. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com . For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

About The Manufacturing Institute

The Manufacturing Institute (the Institute) is the 501(c)(3) affiliate of the National Association of Manufacturers. As a non-partisan organization, the Institute is committed to delivering leading-edge information and services to the nation's manufacturers. The Institute is the authority on the attraction, qualification and development of world-class manufacturing talent. For more information, please visit www.themanufacturinginstitute.org.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 040 M - -
Net income 2021 730 M - -
Net Debt 2021 588 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Yield 2021 3,89%
Capitalization 9 215 M 9 215 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 21 426
Free-Float 82,7%
Technical analysis trends AGCO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 122,24 $
Average target price 156,73 $
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
Managers and Directors
Eric P. Hansotia Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Andrew H. Beck Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kelvin Bennett Senior Vice President-Engineering
P. George Benson Independent Director
George E. Minnich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGCO CORPORATION18.26%9 215
PACCAR, INC.3.82%31 100
EPIROC AB (PUBL)188.14%28 923
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION21.49%27 163
KUBOTA CORPORATION11.22%26 592
KOMATSU LTD.9.96%25 748