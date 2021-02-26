Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.    UAVS

AGEAGLE AERIAL SYSTEMS, INC.

(UAVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

02/26/2021 | 03:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (“AgEagle” or “the Company”) (NYSE American: UAVS) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between September 3, 2019 and February 18, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 27, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. AgEagle did not have a partnership with Amazon, and had never had a business relationship with the e-commerce giant of any sort. The Company actively contributed to the rumor that it held a partnership with Amazon. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about AgEagle, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about AGEAGLE AERIAL SYSTEMS, INC.
03:24pSHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
02/25AGEAGLE AERIAL : ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages AgEagle Aerial Sy..
PR
02/22ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating ..
PR
02/19AGEAGLE AERIAL : Responds to Short Seller Report; Shares Surge Pre-Bell
MT
02/19AgEagle Aerial Systems Responds to False Claims from Short Seller Seeking to ..
GL
02/18AGEAGLE AERIAL (UAVS) ALERT : Did You Lose Money on Your Investment? Contact Joh..
PR
02/18AGEAGLE AERIAL : and The ArcView Group to Co-Host Hemp Town Hall Virtual Event o..
PU
02/18AgEagle Aerial Systems and The ArcView Group to Co-Host Hemp Town Hall Virtua..
GL
02/16AGEAGLE AERIAL : Valqari Pilot On-Demand Drone Delivery of Food, Beverages to Go..
MT
02/16AgEagle Aerial Systems and Valqari Piloting On-Demand Drone Delivery of Food ..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 0,30 M - -
Net income 2019 -2,52 M - -
Net cash 2019 0,72 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,62x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 470 M 470 M -
EV / Sales 2018 37,1x
EV / Sales 2019 20,6x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 77,7%
Chart AGEAGLE AERIAL SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGEAGLE AERIAL SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
J. Michael Drozd Chief Executive Officer
Nicole Fernandez-McGovern Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Operations
Barrett Mooney Executive Chairman
Grant A. Begley Independent Director
Thomas Gardner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGEAGLE AERIAL SYSTEMS, INC.33.17%470
THE BOEING COMPANY0.09%126 190
AIRBUS SE10.19%94 784
TEXTRON INC.3.37%11 443
DASSAULT AVIATION1.34%9 240
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.11.09%7 611
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ