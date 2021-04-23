Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UAVS

AGEAGLE AERIAL SYSTEMS, INC.

(UAVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS)

04/23/2021 | 11:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming April 27, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (“AgEagle” or the “Company”) (NYSE: UAVS) securities between September 3, 2019 and February 18, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On February 18, 2021, Bonitas Research published a report alleging, among other things, that AgEagle “was a pump & dump scheme orchestrated by Alpha Capital Anstalt (‘Alpha Capital’), AgEagle founder and former chairman Bret Chilcott and other UAVS insiders to defraud US investors.” The report also alleged that “in April 2020 rumor of a partnership between Amazon . . . & AgEagle was started by a promotional video uploaded to AgEagle’s founder and former chairman Bret Chilcott’s daughter’s personal website and youtube account” but that “we have found no evidence of any ‘major e-commerce customer.’” In mid-2020, AgEagle received over $23 million in proceeds from registered direct offerings. Then, in fourth quarter 2020, an Amazon spokesperson stated that the company does not have any dealings with AgEagle whatsoever.

On this news, AgEagle’s share price fell $5.13, or 36.4%, to close at $8.96 per share on February 18, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) AgEagle did not have a partnership with Amazon and in fact never had any relationship with Amazon; (2) rather than correct the public’s understanding about a partnership with Amazon, defendants were actively contributing to the rumor that AgEagle had a partnership with Amazon; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired AgEagle securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 27, 2021 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about AGEAGLE AERIAL SYSTEMS, INC.
11:02aTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ  : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the..
BU
10:30aINVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Inves..
PR
04/20DEADLINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Acti..
BU
04/20UAVS LOOMING DEADLINE : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds AgEagle Aeria..
BU
04/19AGEAGLE AERIAL  : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages AgEagle Aerial Systems, ..
PR
04/19AGEAGLE AERIAL  : Acquires Measure Global for $45 Million
MT
04/19AgEagle Announces Acquisition of Measure in the Next Step to Become the Compa..
GL
04/17AGEAGLE AERIAL  : ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages AgEagle Aerial Sys..
PR
04/16ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP  : Announces Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the AgE..
BU
04/15AGEAGLE AERIAL SYSTEMS, INC. CLASS A : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Remind..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1,29 M - -
Net income 2020 -4,93 M - -
Net cash 2020 23,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -17,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 330 M 330 M -
EV / Sales 2019 20,6x
EV / Sales 2020 252x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart AGEAGLE AERIAL SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGEAGLE AERIAL SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
J. Michael Drozd Chief Executive Officer
Nicole Fernandez-McGovern CFO, Secretary & Executive VP-Operations
Barrett Mooney Executive Chairman
Grant A. Begley Independent Director
Thomas Gardner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGEAGLE AERIAL SYSTEMS, INC.-9.33%330
THE BOEING COMPANY9.47%136 764
AIRBUS SE11.06%94 058
TEXTRON INC.22.26%13 409
DASSAULT AVIATION0.72%9 027
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-11.97%5 999
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ