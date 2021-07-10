UAVS Long-Term Investor Alert: Did You Acquire AgEagle Before September 3, 2019? Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses?

SAN DIEGO, July 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. ("AgEagle" or the "Company") (NYSE: UAVS) against certain of its officers and directors.

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court against the Company on behalf of purchasers of the securities of AgEagle from September 3, 2019 and February 18, 2021 (the "Class Period").

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) AgEagle did not have a partnership with Amazon and, in fact, never had any relationship with Amazon; (2) rather than correct the public's understanding about a partnership with Amazon, defendants were actively contributing to the rumor that AgEagle had a partnership with Amazon; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about AgEagle's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of AgEagle Inc , holding shares before September 3, 2019, you may have standing to hold AgEagle harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

