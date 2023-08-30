  1. Markets
  2. Stock Belgique
  3. ageas SA/NV
  4. News
  5. AGEAS : H1 23
Security AGS

AGEAS SA/NV

Equities AGS BE0974264930

Add to a list

To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 11:38:37 2023-08-30 am EDT Intraday chart for ageas SA/NV 5-day change 1st Jan Change
36.40 EUR -3.75% -1.36% -12.12%
05:48pm AGEAS : H1 23: not so bad a quarter, with mixed sentiments from China Alphavalue
10:30am Transcript : Ageas SA/NV, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 30, 2023 CI

AGEAS : H1 23: not so bad a quarter, with mixed sentiments from China

Today at 11:48 am

This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about ageas SA/NV

AGEAS : H1 23: not so bad a quarter, with mixed sentiments from China Alphavalue
Transcript : Ageas SA/NV, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 30, 2023 CI
AGEAS : EPS upgrade (2022: +17.5%, 2023: +7.4%) Alphavalue
AGEAS SA/NV : Final dividend FA
Belgium's Ageas to Divest French Life Insurance Business MT
La Mutuelle Epargne Retraite Prévoyance Carac signed an agreement to acquire French Life Insurance activities of Ageas. CI
Ageas to Sell Its Life Insurance Business in France CI
Belgium's Ageas in Exclusive Talks to Divest French Business MT
Ageas Proposes Final Cash Dividend CI
Transcript : Ageas SA/NV, 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2023 CI
Ageas SA/NV Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 CI
Ageas SA/NV Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022 CI
Belgian Insurer Ageas Sees Renewed Interest from Sweden's Be Group MT
BE Group Reportedly Makes Fresh Takover Approach for Ageas CI
Transcript : Ageas SA/NV - Special Call CI
Fitch Maintains Ageas' Insurer Financial Strength Rating on Solid Business Profile MT
S&P Global Affirms Ageas' Ratings On 'Resilient' Financial Performance Amid Surging Inflation MT
Belgian Insurer Ageas' CFO Plans Mid-2023 Exit; Successor Named MT
Ageas Announces CFO Changes CI
AGEAS : Decent results but some negative signals Alphavalue
Transcript : Ageas SA/NV, Nine Months 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2022 CI
Ageas Maintains 9% Dividend Growth Outlook for FY22 MT
AGEAS SA/NV : Ex-dividend day for for interim dividend FA
Amazon launches home insurance comparison website in Britain RE

Chart ageas SA/NV

Chart ageas SA/NV
More charts

Company Profile

ageas SA/NV is an international insurance group with almost 200 years of experience and know-how. The group offers individuals and professional clients life and non-life insurance products designed to meet their specific needs now and in the future. Ranked among the leading insurance groups in Europe, ageas SA/NV mainly operates in Europe and Asia, which together represent a major part of the global insurance market. It carries out successful insurance activities in Belgium, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, France, Portugal, Turkey, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines through a combination of wholly-owned subsidiaries and long-term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors.
Sector
Multiline Insurance & Brokers
Calendar
2023-08-29 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for ageas SA/NV

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
37.82EUR
Average target price
45.08EUR
Spread / Average Target
+19.21%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Multiline Insurance & Brokers

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
AGEAS SA/NV
Chart Analysis ageas SA/NV
-12.12% 7 532 M $
GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING ASA
Chart Analysis Gjensidige Forsikring ASA
-14.15% 7 597 M $
ASSURANT, INC.
Chart Analysis Assurant, Inc.
+11.17% 7 391 M $
ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Chart Analysis ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited
+6.97% 7 858 M $
BÂLOISE HOLDING AG
Chart Analysis Bâloise Holding AG
-3.43% 7 077 M $
HELVETIA HOLDING AG
Chart Analysis Helvetia Holding AG
+24.03% 8 033 M $
POWSZECHNY ZAKLAD UBEZPIECZE? SPÓLKA AKCYJNA
Chart Analysis Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpiecze? Spólka Akcyjna
+16.91% 8 497 M $
MAPFRE S.A.
Chart Analysis Mapfre S.A.
+7.73% 6 467 M $
ASR NEDERLAND N.V.
Chart Analysis ASR Nederland N.V.
-6.58% 9 611 M $
AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Chart Analysis AXIS Capital Holdings Limited
+2.55% 4 710 M $
Other Multiline Insurance & Brokers
As early as today, start finding the best investment opportunities!
Optimize my profits
fermer