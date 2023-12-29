ageas SA/NV is an international insurance group with almost 200 years of experience and know-how. The group offers individuals and professional clients life and non-life insurance products designed to meet their specific needs now and in the future. Ranked among the leading insurance groups in Europe, ageas SA/NV mainly operates in Europe and Asia, which together represent a major part of the global insurance market. It carries out successful insurance activities in Belgium, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, France, Portugal, Turkey, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines through a combination of wholly-owned subsidiaries and long-term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors.