Amundi has fallen below the threshold of 3% of Ageas capital following a share sale, announces the Belgian insurance group in a financial notice published Thursday evening.

As of December 21, the French asset manager's stake stood at 5.28 million shares, representing 2.81% of voting rights, states the insurer in its notice.

By way of comparison, Amundi held over 5.83 million shares on December 14, representing 3.10% of voting rights.

Ageas shares gained 0.5% in early morning trading on the Brussels Stock Exchange following the announcement. The company posted a 5% loss for the year.

Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.