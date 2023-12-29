Amundi has fallen below the threshold of 3% of Ageas capital following a share sale, announces the Belgian insurance group in a financial notice published Thursday evening.
As of December 21, the French asset manager's stake stood at 5.28 million shares, representing 2.81% of voting rights, states the insurer in its notice.
By way of comparison, Amundi held over 5.83 million shares on December 14, representing 3.10% of voting rights.
Ageas shares gained 0.5% in early morning trading on the Brussels Stock Exchange following the announcement. The company posted a 5% loss for the year.
December 29, 2023 at 04:48 am EST
