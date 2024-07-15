RPN(i) update June 30, 2024

RPN(i) valuation

30/06/2024

31/12/2023

Cashes price

91.45%

86.00%

Ageas share price in EUR

42.68

39.31

# CASHES originally issued

12,000

12,000

# CASHES outstanding before conversion

3,326

3,326

Value RPN(i) (in EUR mio)

(432.0)

(398.4)

Total P&L effect

2024

2024

H1

FY

Total P&L effect (in EUR mio)

(33.6)

(33.6)

