RPN(i) update June 30, 2024
RPN(i) valuation
30/06/2024
31/12/2023
Cashes price
91.45%
86.00%
Ageas share price in EUR
42.68
39.31
# CASHES originally issued
12,000
12,000
# CASHES outstanding before conversion
3,326
3,326
Value RPN(i) (in EUR mio)
(432.0)
(398.4)
Total P&L effect
2024
2024
H1
FY
Total P&L effect (in EUR mio)
(33.6)
(33.6)
