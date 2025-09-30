Ageas has obtained all the necessary regulatory approvals for the acquisition of esure: the transaction is now complete.



This acquisition marks a key milestone for the group, which is now one of the top three personal insurers in the UK. It strengthens the diversity of its distribution network, combining direct sales, price comparison websites (PCWs), brokers, and partnerships, while expanding its customer base.



The acquisition is fully in line with Ageas' strategy: to grow in size, create value for shareholders through synergies, strengthen its technology and data capabilities, and improve its ability to generate cash. The integration of Ageas UK and esure is expected to be completed by the end of the Elevate27 strategic plan, with an accretive effect on free cash flow per share of approximately 10% after 2027.



The transaction amounts to £1.295bn (€1.510bn). Taking into account the acquisitions of esure and Saga, the group's pro forma Solvency II ratio would reach 205%.