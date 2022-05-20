Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Ageas SA/NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGS   BE0974264930

AGEAS SA/NV

(AGS)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  05/19 11:35:15 am EDT
43.78 EUR   -2.95%
01:31aAgeas acquires majority stake in the Indian Life insurance joint venture Ageas Federal Life
GL
01:30aAgeas acquires majority stake in the Indian Life insurance joint venture Ageas Federal Life
AQ
05/18Ageas communicates on revised total number of issued shares
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ageas acquires majority stake in the Indian Life insurance joint venture Ageas Federal Life

05/20/2022 | 01:31am EDT
Ageas acquires majority stake in the Indian Life insurance joint venture Ageas Federal Life

Ageas announces today that it has signed an agreement to buy the 25% stake of IDBI Bank in the Indian Life insurance joint venture Ageas Federal Life Insurance Company Ltd. (AFLIC).

With this transaction, Ageas will increase its interest in the joint venture it currently operates together with IDBI Bank and Federal Bank to 74%. Federal Bank maintains its 26% share in AFLIC. IDBI exits as a shareholder but remains a distribution partner. This transaction is a second step up for Ageas after the increase of its stake from 26% to 49% in December 2020. (read the related press release)

This investment aligns with Ageas’s strategy to expand in regions in which it is already present and in promising markets with a low insurance penetration and high potential for growth such as the Indian Life insurance market.

Ageas will pay IDBI Bank a total consideration of INR 5.8 billion (EUR 69 million) in cash for the 25% stake in AFLIC.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to be closed in the second half of 2022.

                                                                

      This investment offers Ageas a unique opportunity to take control of one of its operating entities in Asia. I want to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to the management and employees of IDBI Bank for their contribution over the past 16 years in bringing the company to where it stands today: a highly valued and profitable Life Insurance business. Our ambition is to continue this success story together with our long-standing partner Federal Bank, and to further develop the business in what is one of the world’s largest and fastest growing economies and a market with great long-term potential.
 Hans De Cuyper, CEO Ageas


Ageas, IDBI Bank and Federal Bank set up the Life insurance joint venture IDBI Federal Life Insurance Company Ltd at the end of 2006, and since that time its gross inflows have grown consistently to reach EUR 247 million in 2021. Within six years the company was profitable and has continued to be, generating a net profit of EUR 9 million in 2021.

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning almost 200 years, offering Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long-term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of about 40,000 people and reported annual inflows close to EUR 40 billion in 2021 (all figures at 100%).

Attachment


Analyst Recommendations on AGEAS SA/NV
Financials
Sales 2022 9 828 M 10 405 M 10 405 M
Net income 2022 1 036 M 1 097 M 1 097 M
Net Debt 2022 2 689 M 2 847 M 2 847 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,85x
Yield 2022 6,60%
Capitalization 8 112 M 8 589 M 8 589 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 10 101
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart AGEAS SA/NV
Technical analysis trends AGEAS SA/NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 43,78 €
Average target price 49,32 €
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans de Cuyper Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christophe Boizard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Bart Karel de Smet Chairman
Guy Jacques Marie de Selliers de Moranville Director
Lionel Perl Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGEAS SA/NV-3.89%8 589
CHUBB LIMITED5.47%87 840
ALLIANZ SE-6.19%85 547
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-12.29%76 517
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD13.01%67 906
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED-22.21%26 130