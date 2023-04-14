Advanced search
    AGS   BE0974264930

AGEAS SA/NV

(AGS)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35:08 2023-04-14 am EDT
40.69 EUR   +0.67%
Ageas announces the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders of ageas SA/NV
GL
11:40aAgeas announces the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders of ageas SA/NV
AQ
03/31Ageas publishes its 2022 reports
GL
Ageas announces the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders of ageas SA/NV

04/14/2023 | 11:41am EDT
Ageas announces the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders of ageas SA/NV

As the quorum required for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Wednesday 19 April 2023 will not be attained, ageas SA/NV is organising the Ordinary and Extraordinary Meetings of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on Wednesday 17 May 2023 at 10:30 a.m. The Meeting is being held at the Auditorium of AG Insurance, AG Campus, in 1000 Brussels, Rue du Pont Neuf 17.

The general conditions for attending the Meeting as well as the below documents are available on the Ageas website:

  • the convening notice, together with the agenda containing the items:
    • the approval of the annual report and accounts for 2022,
    • the approval of the 2022 dividend,
    • the discharge of liability,
      • the approval of the remuneration report,
      • the approval of the proposal for the appointments and reappointment of Board members,
      • the approval of the remuneration of the statutory auditor,
      • the approval of proposed amendments to the Articles of Association, and
      • the authorisation for the company to acquire ageas SA/NV shares.

Shareholders will be able to register, vote and ask questions at the Meeting if, on the date of registration, they hold the number of shares for which they have indicated their intention to exercise their voting rights, irrespective of the number of shares they hold on the day of the Meeting. The registration date has been set at Wednesday 3 May 2023 at midnight (CET).

Shareholders who wish to attend the Meeting must make their intentions known no later than Thursday 11 May 2023 by communicating their instructions to the company, their bank or their financial institution. The proxies with which shareholders can pass on their voting instructions must be in the company's possession no later than Thursday 11 May 2023.

Questions about this Meeting can be e-mailed to general.meeting@ageas.com.

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning almost 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, France, Portugal, Türkiye, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long-term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of about 44,000 people and reported annual inflows of more than EUR 16 billion in 2022.

All news about AGEAS SA/NV
11:41aAgeas announces the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders of agea..
GL
11:40aAgeas announces the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders of agea..
AQ
03/31Ageas publishes its 2022 reports
GL
03/31Ageas publishes its 2022 reports
GL
03/16Ageas to Sell Its Life Insurance Business in France
CI
03/16Ageas SA/NV organises Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
03/16Ageas SA/NV organises Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
03/13Belgium's Ageas in Exclusive Talks to Divest French Business
MT
03/13Ageas initiated exclusive negotiations for the disposal of its French activities
GL
03/13Ageas initiated exclusive negotiations for the disposal of its French activities
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on AGEAS SA/NV
Financials
Sales 2022 9 586 M 10 595 M 10 595 M
Net income 2022 966 M 1 068 M 1 068 M
Net Debt 2022 2 689 M 2 972 M 2 972 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,88x
Yield 2022 7,22%
Capitalization 7 470 M 8 256 M 8 256 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 13 388
Free-Float 89,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 40,42 €
Average target price 44,92 €
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans de Cuyper Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wim Guilliams Chief Financial Officer
Bart Karel de Smet Chairman
Guy Jacques Marie de Selliers de Moranville Director
Richard David Jackson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGEAS SA/NV-2.41%8 256
ALLIANZ SE9.06%97 246
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES2.78%85 349
CHUBB LIMITED-9.28%82 751
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-3.35%71 084
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-13.34%26 160
