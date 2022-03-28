Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Ageas SA/NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGS   BE0974264930

AGEAS SA/NV

(AGS)
  Report
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  03/28 11:35:11 am EDT
45.69 EUR   -0.41%
11:41aAgeas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
GL
11:40aAgeas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
GL
03/21Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

03/28/2022 | 11:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 23,687 Ageas shares in the period from 21-03-2022 until 25-03-2022.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
21-03-20223,979180,92045.4745.2845.87
22-03-20225,300246,32746.4846.3246.69
23-03-20225,400249,07646.1345.6646.66
24-03-20224,200192,92445.9345.6746.20
25-03-20224,808219,63045.6845.5845.88
Total23,6871,088,87845.9745.2846.69

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 2,330,067 shares for a total amount of EUR 100,202,217. This corresponds to 1.22% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning almost 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, France, Portugal, Turkey, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of about 40,000 people and reported annual inflows close to EUR 40 billion in 2021 (all figures at 100%).

Attachment


All news about AGEAS SA/NV
11:41aAgeas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
GL
11:40aAgeas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
GL
03/21Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
GL
03/18Ageas SA/NV organises Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
03/18AGEAS SA/NV : Extraordinary general shareholder meeting
CO
03/14Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
AQ
03/14AGEAS SA/NV : Share buyback
CO
03/07AGEAS SA/NV : Share buyback
CO
02/28Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
AQ
02/23TRANSCRIPT : Ageas SA/NV, 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AGEAS SA/NV
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 9 617 M 10 567 M 10 567 M
Net income 2021 768 M 844 M 844 M
Net Debt 2021 2 689 M 2 955 M 2 955 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 5,97%
Capitalization 8 502 M 9 342 M 9 342 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 10 100
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart AGEAS SA/NV
Duration : Period :
ageas SA/NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGEAS SA/NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 45,88 €
Average target price 49,97 €
Spread / Average Target 8,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans de Cuyper Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christophe Boizard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Bart Karel de Smet Chairman
Guy Jacques Marie de Selliers de Moranville Director
Lionel Perl Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGEAS SA/NV0.72%9 342
ALLIANZ SE2.72%95 542
CHUBB LIMITED12.66%92 824
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-4.44%83 514
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD12.09%71 535
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED-0.44%34 080