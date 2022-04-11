Log in
    AGS   BE0974264930

AGEAS SA/NV

(AGS)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  04/11 11:35:24 am EDT
46.43 EUR   +1.04%
11:41aAgeas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
GL
04/04Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
GL
04/04Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
GL
Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

04/11/2022
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 23,771 Ageas shares in the period from 04-04-2022 until 08-04-2022.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
04-04-20225,340244,37145.7645.3746.37
05-04-20224,998227,69045.5645.2346.24
06-04-20224,553206,03345.2544.8846.02
07-04-20224,705214,30745.5545.2646.05
08-04-20224,175191,14145.7845.5346.05
Total23,7711,083,54145.5844.8846.37

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 2,378,400 shares for a total amount of EUR 102,426,820. This corresponds to 1.25% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning almost 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, France, Portugal, Turkey, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of about 40,000 people and reported annual inflows close to EUR 40 billion in 2021 (all figures at 100%).

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 9 909 M 10 777 M 10 777 M
Net income 2022 998 M 1 086 M 1 086 M
Net Debt 2022 2 689 M 2 925 M 2 925 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,41x
Yield 2022 6,35%
Capitalization 8 514 M 9 260 M 9 260 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 10 101
Free-Float 90,9%
ageas SA/NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AGEAS SA/NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 45,95 €
Average target price 50,24 €
Spread / Average Target 9,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans de Cuyper Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christophe Boizard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Bart Karel de Smet Chairman
Guy Jacques Marie de Selliers de Moranville Director
Lionel Perl Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGEAS SA/NV0.88%9 260
ALLIANZ SE4.48%96 055
CHUBB LIMITED11.82%91 569
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-0.72%86 752
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD10.76%70 406
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED2.09%35 092