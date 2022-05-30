Log in
    AGS   BE0974264930

AGEAS SA/NV

(AGS)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  05/30 11:35:28 am EDT
47.14 EUR   +1.12%
Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

05/30/2022 | 11:40am EDT
Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 58,347 Ageas shares in the period from 23-05-2022 until 27-05-2022.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
23-05-20224,032180,02644.6544.4244.97
24-05-20223,954180,00145.5244.8445.98
25-05-202213,623616,23845.2444.9546.12
26-05-202227,5401,258,49945.7045.4845.94
27-05-20229,198421,49445.8245.6146.26
Total58,3472,656,25845.5344.4246.26

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 2,968,383 shares for a total amount of EUR 129,043,363. This corresponds to 1.56% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 9 828 M 10 529 M 10 529 M
Net income 2022 1 015 M 1 087 M 1 087 M
Net Debt 2022 2 689 M 2 881 M 2 881 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,49x
Yield 2022 6,22%
Capitalization 8 628 M 9 243 M 9 243 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 10 057
Free-Float 90,9%
