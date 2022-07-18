Log in
  Ageas SA/NV
    AGS   BE0974264930

AGEAS SA/NV

(AGS)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-07-18 am EDT
41.47 EUR   +2.24%
11:41aAgeas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
GL
11:40aAgeas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
AQ
07/13REGULATED INFORMATION - AGEAS AND SCHRODERS PLC : Transparency notification
GL
Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

07/18/2022 | 11:41am EDT
Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 29,009 Ageas shares in the period from 11-07-2022 until 15-07-2022.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
11-07-20225,843245,71042.0541.5242.33
12-07-20225,854242,51341.4340.9342.10
13-07-20225,647231,65941.0240.6641.51
14-07-20225,806233,13240.1539.6041.02
15-07-20225,859236,26840.3339.5240.67
Total29,0091,189,28341.0039.5242.33

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 3,411,936 shares for a total amount of EUR 147,789,446. This corresponds to 1.80% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 9 913 M 10 003 M 10 003 M
Net income 2022 1 013 M 1 022 M 1 022 M
Net Debt 2022 2 689 M 2 714 M 2 714 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,39x
Yield 2022 7,14%
Capitalization 7 499 M 7 567 M 7 567 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
EV / Sales 2023 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 10 057
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart AGEAS SA/NV
ageas SA/NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AGEAS SA/NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 40,56 €
Average target price 49,58 €
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans de Cuyper Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christophe Boizard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Bart Karel de Smet Chairman
Guy Jacques Marie de Selliers de Moranville Director
Lionel Perl Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGEAS SA/NV-10.96%7 567
CHUBB LIMITED-4.72%78 466
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-13.14%75 899
ALLIANZ SE-16.69%70 472
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD3.25%62 696
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED-27.83%23 633