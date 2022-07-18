Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 29,009 Ageas shares in the period from 11-07-2022 until 15-07-2022.
|Date
|Number of
Shares
|Total amount
(EUR)
|Average price
(EUR)
|Lowest price
(EUR)
|Highest price
(EUR)
|11-07-2022
|5,843
|245,710
|42.05
|41.52
|42.33
|12-07-2022
|5,854
|242,513
|41.43
|40.93
|42.10
|13-07-2022
|5,647
|231,659
|41.02
|40.66
|41.51
|14-07-2022
|5,806
|233,132
|40.15
|39.60
|41.02
|15-07-2022
|5,859
|236,268
|40.33
|39.52
|40.67
|Total
|29,009
|1,189,283
|41.00
|39.52
|42.33
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 3,411,936 shares for a total amount of EUR 147,789,446. This corresponds to 1.80% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.