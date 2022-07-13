Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Belgium
  Euronext Bruxelles
  Ageas SA/NV
  News
  Summary
    AGS   BE0974264930

AGEAS SA/NV

(AGS)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-07-13 am EDT
40.94 EUR   -2.45%
REGULATED INFORMATION - AGEAS AND SCHRODERS PLC : Transparency notification
AQ
07/11Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
GL
07/11AGEAS SA/NV : Share buyback
CO
Regulated Information - Ageas and Schroders plc: Transparency notification

07/13/2022 | 11:41am EDT
In accordance with the rules on financial transparency*, Schroders plc has notified Ageas on 8 July 2022 that, on 6 July 2022, its interest has fallen below the statutory threshold of 3% of the shares issued by Ageas.

* article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings us provisions.

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning almost 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, France, Portugal, Turkey, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of about 40,000 people and reported annual inflows close to EUR 40 billion in 2021 (all figures at 100%).

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 9 913 M 9 977 M 9 977 M
Net income 2022 1 020 M 1 027 M 1 027 M
Net Debt 2022 2 689 M 2 707 M 2 707 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,60x
Yield 2022 6,90%
Capitalization 7 759 M 7 809 M 7 809 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 10 057
Free-Float 90,2%
Managers and Directors
Hans de Cuyper Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christophe Boizard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Bart Karel de Smet Chairman
Guy Jacques Marie de Selliers de Moranville Director
Richard David Jackson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGEAS SA/NV-7.86%7 809
CHUBB LIMITED0.13%81 751
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-10.61%76 984
ALLIANZ SE-13.61%72 880
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD6.24%64 311
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED-27.68%23 763