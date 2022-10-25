Advanced search
Ageas / : Conference Call Invitation Q3 2022
PU
10/19Amazon launches home insurance comparison website in Britain
RE
Ageas / : RPN(i) end September 2022
PU
ageas / : Conference Call Invitation Q3 2022

10/25/2022 | 05:03am EDT
Ageas' 9 months 2022 Results

INVITATION

Ageas' nine months 2022 results on Wednesday 9 November 2022

Dear Madam, Dear Sir,

Ageas publishes its nine months results for 2022 on Wednesday 9 November 2022.

All related documents will be available on our website https://www.ageas.com/investors/quarterly-resultsunder the quarterly results subdivision of the Investors section, as of 07:30 AM CET/06:30 AM UK Time.

At this occasion, we also host a conference call for which you are cordially invited. The conference call is scheduled at 09:30 AM CET/08:30 AM UK Time on Wednesday 9 November 2022.

To participate to the conference call, please use the telephone numbers listed below.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Rue du Marquis 1 1000 Brussels

Telephone

+32 (0)2 557 57 32

Lines will be active 10 minutes before the event starts, therefore please be so kind to dial in 5 to 10 minutes in advance.

Publication documents

on www.ageas.com

Press release

under the Investors

07:30 AM CET/06:30 AM UK Time

Presentation

section (subdivision

Tables (Excel)

quarterly results)

Belgium +32 (0)2 403 58 16

Analyst & Investor call

09:30 AM CET/08:30 AM UK Time

UK +44 (0)2 071 943 759

US +1 646 722 4916

(Q&A mode)

Pin code:

28232092#

Audio live webcast

Webcast info at:

09:30 AM CET/08:30 AM UK Time

https://www.ageas.com/investors/

(no Q&A)

quarterly-results

Belgium +32 (0)2 403 72 61

Archived Audio

UK +44 (0)2 033 645 147

30 days after the call

US +1 646 722 4969

Playback available for

Pin code:

425024307#

Please do not hesitate to contact us should you have any further question.

Yours faithfully,

The Ageas Investor Relations Team

Disclaimer

Ageas NV published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 09:02:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
