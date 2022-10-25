ageas / : Conference Call Invitation Q3 2022

Dear Madam, Dear Sir,

Ageas publishes its nine months results for 2022 on Wednesday 9 November 2022.

All related documents will be available on our website https://www.ageas.com/investors/quarterly-resultsunder the quarterly results subdivision of the Investors section, as of 07:30 AM CET/06:30 AM UK Time.

At this occasion, we also host a conference call for which you are cordially invited. The conference call is scheduled at 09:30 AM CET/08:30 AM UK Time on Wednesday 9 November 2022.

To participate to the conference call, please use the telephone numbers listed below.