ageas / : Conference Call Invitation Q3 2022
Ageas' 9 months 2022 Results
INVITATION
Ageas' nine months 2022 results on Wednesday 9 November 2022
Dear Madam, Dear Sir,
Ageas publishes its nine months results for 2022 on Wednesday 9 November 2022.
All related documents will be available on our website https://www.ageas.com/investors/quarterly-resultsunder the quarterly results subdivision of the Investors section, as of 07:30 AM CET/06:30 AM UK Time.
At this occasion, we also host a conference call for which you are cordially invited. The conference call is scheduled at 09:30 AM CET/08:30 AM UK Time on Wednesday 9 November 2022.
To participate to the conference call, please use the telephone numbers listed below.
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Rue du Marquis 1 1000 Brussels
Telephone
+32 (0)2 557 57 32
Lines will be active 10 minutes before the event starts, therefore please be so kind to dial in 5 to 10 minutes in advance.
Publication documents
Press release
|
• Belgium +32 (0)2 403 58 16
Analyst & Investor call
09:30 AM CET/08:30 AM UK Time
• UK +44 (0)2 071 943 759
• US +1 646 722 4916
(Q&A mode)
Audio live webcast
• Belgium +32 (0)2 403 72 61
Archived Audio
|
• UK +44 (0)2 033 645 147
30 days after the call
Please do not hesitate to contact us should you have any further question.
Yours faithfully,
The Ageas Investor Relations Team
Disclaimer
Ageas NV published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 09:02:00 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
