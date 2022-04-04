Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Belgium
  Euronext Bruxelles
  Ageas SA/NV
  News
  Summary
    AGS   BE0974264930

AGEAS SA/NV

(AGS)
  Report
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  04/04 03:36:55 am EDT
46.32 EUR   +0.15%
03:14aAGEAS / : UK completes the sale of its Commercial lines front book
PU
04/01AGEAS / : RPN(i) end March 2022
PU
04/01Ageas publishes its 2021 reports
AQ
ageas / : UK completes the sale of its Commercial lines front book

04/04/2022 | 03:14am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Brussels, 4 April 2022 - 9:00 (CET)

Ageas UK completes the sale of its Commercial lines front book

On 15 February 2022, Ageas announced that its subsidiary Ageas UK Ltd concluded an agreement with AXA Insurance UK PLC to sell its Commercial lines front book business. Ageas confirms that the transaction has been completed on 31 March 2022.

Through this transaction Ageas UK aims at focusing on the Personal lines business where the company has strong heritage and market-leading experience.

At the level of the Ageas Group the transaction will have an impact of EUR 45.5 million1 on the net results that will be recorded in the first quarter of 2022. The positive impact on the Group's solvency position will be 1 percentage point.

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning almost 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, France, Portugal, Turkey, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long-term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of about 40,000 people and reported annual inflows close to EUR 40 billion in 2021 (all figures at 100%).

1 GBP 38.5 million corresponding to GBP 47.5 million pre-tax

EURONEXT BRUSSELS

Ticker: AGS

ISIN: BE0974264930

MEDIA CONTACT +32 (0)2 557 57 36

INVESTOR RELATIONS +32 (0)2 557 57 32

Ageas

Rue du Marquis 1 1000 Brussels - Belgiumwww.ageas.com

@AgeasGroup

PRESS RELEASE - 022

1

Disclaimer

Ageas NV published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 07:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 9 617 M 10 615 M 10 615 M
Net income 2021 768 M 848 M 848 M
Net Debt 2021 2 689 M 2 968 M 2 968 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 5,92%
Capitalization 8 571 M 9 460 M 9 460 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 10 100
Free-Float 90,9%
Managers and Directors
Hans de Cuyper Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christophe Boizard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Bart Karel de Smet Chairman
Guy Jacques Marie de Selliers de Moranville Director
Lionel Perl Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGEAS SA/NV1.54%9 460
ALLIANZ SE4.98%98 000
CHUBB LIMITED12.02%92 300
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-1.23%86 305
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD15.13%73 790
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED4.47%35 898