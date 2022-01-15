PRESS RELEASE

Brussels, 15 January 2022 - 07:30 (CET)

Ageas welcomes the shareholding of FPIM/SFPI in its capital

Today 15 January 2022, the Federal Holding and Investment Company of Belgium announced it has acquired a 6.3% stake in the share capital of Ageas.

Ageas acknowledges the investment of the Federal Holding and Investment Company (FPIM/SFPI) and the interest of the Belgian government in the Group. Ageas always welcomes investors showing an interest in its share, which it considers a sign of trust and confidence in the Group, its management, and its strategy.

As an international insurance group, Ageas and its Belgian subsidiary AG Insurance are fully committed to making an active contribution to Belgian society. Ageas is pleased to see that the Belgian government through this investment recognises this commitment and the potential of the company going forward.

Once Ageas has received the official transparency notification, it will in due course issue a press release in accordance with the regulatory requirements.

