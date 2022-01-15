Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Ageas SA/NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGS   BE0974264930

AGEAS SA/NV

(AGS)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 01/14 11:35:29 am
49 EUR   --.--%
ageas / : welcomes the shareholding of FPIM/SFPI in its capital

01/15/2022 | 01:35am EST
PRESS RELEASE

Brussels, 15 January 2022 - 07:30 (CET)

Ageas welcomes the shareholding of FPIM/SFPI in its capital

Today 15 January 2022, the Federal Holding and Investment Company of Belgium announced it has acquired a 6.3% stake in the share capital of Ageas.

Ageas acknowledges the investment of the Federal Holding and Investment Company (FPIM/SFPI) and the interest of the Belgian government in the Group. Ageas always welcomes investors showing an interest in its share, which it considers a sign of trust and confidence in the Group, its management, and its strategy.

As an international insurance group, Ageas and its Belgian subsidiary AG Insurance are fully committed to making an active contribution to Belgian society. Ageas is pleased to see that the Belgian government through this investment recognises this commitment and the potential of the company going forward.

Once Ageas has received the official transparency notification, it will in due course issue a press release in accordance with the regulatory requirements.

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning almost 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, France, Portugal, Turkey, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of over 45,000 people and reported annual inflows of over EUR 36 billion in 2020 (all figures at 100%).

EURONEXT BRUSSELS

Ticker: AGS

ISIN: BE0974264930

MEDIA CONTACT

+32 (0)2 557 57 36

INVESTOR RELATIONS +32 (0)2 557 57 32

Ageas Rue du Marquis 1 1000 Brussels - Belgium www.ageas.com

@AgeasGroup

PRESS RELEASE - 003

1

Disclaimer

Ageas NV published this content on 15 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2022 06:34:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
