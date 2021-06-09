Log in
    AIFS   US00847D1081

AGENT INFORMATION SOFTWARE, INC.

(AIFS)
AGent Information Software (AIFS) Publishes 2021 First Quarter Financials

06/09/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGent Information Software (AIFS), the parent company of Auto-Graphics, Inc. (A-G), released first quarter 2021 financials today.

AIFS reported a net income of $120,398, a $40,000 increase from the same period in 2020. Continued growth of the recurring revenue base resulted in an increase from 2020 to $1,290,874. This growth is entirely in the company’s library division, as it has terminated their publishing business to focus on their library sector.   AIFS reported EPS of $0.03 on weighted average shares outstanding of 4,484,577. Cash flow continued to be strong into the first quarter of 2021.

The company is making investments in new/improved product features by hiring additional developers and programmers, with the intention of bolstering its market position.

Auto-Graphics has continued to evolve and address unique demands from libraries in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. By adapting smart workflows and implementing more automated functionality to its products, they have been able to assist libraries in maintaining daily administration and serving their communities with minimal interruption.

Auto-Graphics, Inc. has been an industry leader in library management and resource sharing software for over 50 years. A-G was the first to provide Cloud-based library resource sharing solutions to library consortia. All A-G products meet ISO and NISO standards and are available through a cloud-based delivery model (SaaS – “Software as a Service.”) For more information, visit A-G on their website at www.auto-graphics.com, or on Facebook and LinkedIn.


Media Contact: Becky Bates

Auto‐Graphics, Inc.
(909) 569‐1514

rlb@auto-graphics.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
