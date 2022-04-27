Agent Information Software : Attorney Letter for 2021

April 25, 2021

OTC Markets Group Inc.

304 Hudson Street, 3rd Floor New York, NY 10013

Re: Adequate Current Information for Agent Information Software, Inc. (AIFS)

Dear Madam/Sir:

Pursuant to the terms of the Attorney Letter Agreement I entered with OTC Markets Group Inc. ("OTC Markets"), OTC Markets may rely on this letter for the purposes of determining whether Agent Information Software, Inc. (the "Company") has made adequate current information publicly available within the meaning of Rule 144(c)(2) under the Securities Act of 1933.

I am a U.S. resident. I have been retained by the Company for the purpose of providing this letter, and related matters. I have served as outside counsel for the Company for over 12 years, and have been retained to review the current information supplied by the Company. I do not own any shares of the securities issued by the Company, beneficially or otherwise. I do not have any agreement to receive in the future any shares of Company's stock, whether in payment for services or otherwise.

I have reviewed the Company's 2021 Annual Report for the period ending December 31, 2021 and published March 31, 2022 onwww.otcmarkets.com. I have reviewed the auditor's Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements for 2021 and published that same day. I reviewed the Company's past annual report for 2020 published March 30, 2021, and the company's quarterly reports and financials published on November 4, 2021, August 6, 2021, and May 12, 2021. I have also examined such corporate records and other documents and such questions of law as I have considered necessary or appropriate for purposes of rendering this letter.

In connection with such review I have assumed (i) the authenticity of all documents submitted to me as originals; (ii) the conformity to the originals of all documents submitted to me as copies; (iii) the genuineness of all signatures on behalf of parties other than Company and that all necessary documents have been properly executed; (iv) the due authority, capacity and power of the parties executing the documents on behalf of parties other than Company to enter into and perform all of their respective obligations thereunder; (v) the due authorization, execution and delivery of the documents by the parties thereto other than Company; (vi) that the documents constitute the legally valid and binding obligations of the parties thereto other than Company enforceable against such parties in accordance with their terms. I have also relied on information obtained from public officials, officers of the Company and other sources and believe the documents reviewed from all such sources are reliable.

I am authorized to practice law in the state of California. This letter applies only to the extent of existing California and United States law. No other opinion is expressed regarding the law of other jurisdictions. I am permitted to practice before the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and have not been prohibited from practice thereunder. I am not currently, and within the past 5 years have not been, the subject of an investigation, hearing, or proceeding with the SEC, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, or any other federal, state, or foreign regulatory agency. Nor am I currently, nor have I been within the last five years, been suspended or barred from practicing in any state or jurisdiction, or charged in a civil or criminal case.

I am of the opinion that the information contained in the Company's Annual Report for the period ending December 31, 2021 posted onwww.otcmarkets.comon March 31, 2022 and the auditor's Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements for 2021 posted on March 31, 2022 together with the quarterly reports referred to above, (i) constitute "adequate current public information" concerning the Company's securities and the Company and "is available" within the meaning of Rule 144(c)(2) under the Securities Act, (ii) include all of the information that a broker‐dealer would be required to obtain from the Company to publish a quotation for the Securities under Rule 15c2‐11 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), (iii) complies as to form with the OTC Markets Group Inc.'s Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines, and (iv) have been posted through the OTC Disclosure and News Service.

Bryan Straight, Controller of the Company, is responsible for the preparation of the financial statements contained in the Annual and Quarterly Reports. The financial statements for the Company are independently audited by Swenson Corporation CPAs located at 10606 Trademark Parkway N. Suite 203, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730.

The Company's transfer agent is Computershare, 150 Royall St., Canton, MA 02021. The transfer agent is registered with the SEC. A shareholder list dated as of December 31, 2021 was used to confirm the number of outstanding shares set forth in the most recent Annual Report.

I have (i) personally met with management, and a majority of the directors of the Company, (ii) reviewed the Annual Reports referred to above as published by the Company through the OTC Disclosure and News Service and (iii) discussed the Annual Reports with management and a majority of the directors of the Company. Members of management for the Company that I met with were Paul R. Cope (President), Bryan Straight (Controller), Albert Flores (VP Sales). Directors of the Company that I met with were W. Brent Hicks, Garry C. Heath, Kyle C. Murphy, Ken Kerr, and Paul R. Cope.

To the best of my knowledge, after inquiry of management and the directors of the Company, neither the Company nor any 5% shareholder, or the undersigned is currently under investigation by any federal or state regulatory authority for any violation of federal or states securities laws.

No person other than OTC Markets Group Inc. is entitled to rely on this letter without my prior, written consent. However, OTC Markets Group Inc. is granted full and complete permission and rights to publish the letter through the OTC Disclosure and News Service for viewing by the public and regulators. This letter may not be filed with any governmental agency, other entity or person, without my advance, written consent.

Neither Company nor its predecessors is or ever was a "shell company" as defined in Rules 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and 12b‐2 of the Exchange Act of 1934.

Very truly yours,

OSTERGAR LATTIN JULANDER LLP

Allen C. Ostergar III