The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Agenus Inc. (“Agenus” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: AGEN) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Agenus is the subject of a Benzinga report published on July 18, 2024. According to the article, “The company announced the results of its end-of-Phase 2 (EOP2) meeting with the FDA to advance its immunotherapy combination, botensilimab (BOT) and balstilimab (BAL), for adult patients with relapsed/refractory microsatellite-stable colorectal cancer (r/r MSS CRC) with no active liver metastases (NLM). The FDA discouraged the accelerated approval pathway and advised against submitting these results to support an Accelerated Approval based on its view that objective response rates may not translate to survival benefits.” Based on this news, shares of Agenus fell by almost 59% in afternoon trading.

