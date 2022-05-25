Log in
Agenus Announces Virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting

05/25/2022 | 08:31am EDT
LEXINGTON, Mass., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of therapeutics designed to activate the immune response to cancers and infections, today announced that its Annual Shareholders Meeting will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET on June 8, 2022 and will be conducted in a virtual format only. Registration for attendees will start at 3:15 p.m. ET.

To participate in the Annual Shareholders Meeting, shareholders should visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AGEN2022 and enter the 16-digit control number found in their proxy materials. Guests may also access the Annual Shareholders Meeting, but in listen-only mode. No control number is required for guests.

Webcast Information:
Date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

A live webcast and replay will be accessible from the Company's website at https://investor.agenusbio.com/events-and-presentations and at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AGEN2022.

About Agenus

Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer and infections. The Company's vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through its subsidiary MiNK Therapeutics), and adjuvants (through its subsidiary SaponiQx). The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our Twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and Twitter.

Contact

Ethan Lovell
Chief External Affairs & Communications, Agenus
339-927-1763
ethan.lovell@agenusbio.com

 


