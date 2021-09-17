Log in
Agenus : ESMO 2021 - Agenus Presents Updates on Balstilimab Plus Zalifrelimab Combination

09/17/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
All news about AGENUS INC.
05:32pAGENUS : ESMO 2021 - Agenus Presents Updates on Balstilimab Plus Zalifrelimab Co..
PU
04:10pABCELLERA BIOLOGICS : Health Care Stocks Down to End Week
MT
09:13aHealth Care Stocks Mixed Premarket Friday
MT
03:49aAGENUS : Says Cervical Cancer Combination Therapy Shows 'High' Response Rates in..
MT
09/16Combination of Balstilimab Plus Zalifrelimab Doubles Responses in 2L Cervical..
GL
09/14INSIDER SELL : Agenus
MT
09/10AGENUS : New Agenus Subsidiary, SaponiQx, Builds Innovative Adjuvant Platform an..
AQ
09/10Agenus Inc. Announces New Subsidiary, SaponiQx
CI
09/09AGENUS : to Participate in September Investor Conferences
AQ
09/07AGENUS : B. Riley Raises Agenus' PT to $12 from $11, Says Continued Regulatory P..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on AGENUS INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 263 M - -
Net income 2021 -95,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -12,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 298 M 1 298 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,93x
Capi. / Sales 2022 13,1x
Nbr of Employees 359
Free-Float 87,2%
Chart AGENUS INC.
Duration : Period :
Agenus Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGENUS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,57 $
Average target price 10,00 $
Spread / Average Target 79,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Garo H. Armen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer S Buell President & Chief Operating Officer
Christine M. Klaskin Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, VP-Finance
Marc van Dijk Chief Technology Officer
Steven ODay Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGENUS INC.75.16%1 298
MODERNA, INC.321.80%177 867
LONZA GROUP AG36.36%62 278
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.43.91%49 407
CELLTRION, INC.-23.26%31 021
SEAGEN INC.-12.32%27 940