    AGEN   US00847G7051

AGENUS INC.

(AGEN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-10 pm EST
1.500 USD   -9.09%
Agenus Schedules Conference Call to Discuss the Company's Minority Cash Holdings at SVB
GL
Agenus to Present Botensilimab Data in Oral Plenary Session at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology 2023 Annual Meeting on Women's Cancer
AQ
Agenus to Provide Corporate Update and Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Report
AQ
Agenus Schedules Conference Call to Discuss the Company's Minority Cash Holdings at SVB

03/11/2023 | 11:25am EST
LEXINGTON, Mass., March 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus (Nasdaq: AGEN), a clinical-stage company with a pipeline of therapies designed to activate the body's immune system to fight cancer and infections, today announced that it will hold a conference call to provide detail and to answer any questions regarding its minority cash holdings at Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) at 8:30 a.m. ET on Monday, March 13th.

Conference Call
Dial-in numbers: (646) 307-1963 (US) or (800) 715-9871 (International)
Conference ID: 9540056.

About Agenus
Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer and infections. The Company's vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through its subsidiary MiNK Therapeutics), and adjuvants (through its subsidiary SaponiQx). The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our Twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and Twitter.

Contact
Agenus Inc.
Zack Armen
Head of Investor Relations
917-362-1370
zack.armen@agenusbio.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 82,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -221 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,94x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 457 M 457 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,54x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,72x
Nbr of Employees 441
Free-Float 83,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,50 $
Average target price 7,06 $
Spread / Average Target 371%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Garo H. Armen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. Klaskin Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, VP-Finance
Steven ODay Chief Medical Officer
Craig Winter Chief Information Officer
Brian J. Corvese Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGENUS INC.-31.25%457
MODERNA, INC.-23.01%53 427
LONZA GROUP AG17.85%43 030
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-3.72%36 636
SEAGEN INC.34.32%32 242
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-21.75%22 674