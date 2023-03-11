Agenus Schedules Conference Call to Discuss the Company's Minority Cash Holdings at SVB

LEXINGTON, Mass., March 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus (Nasdaq: AGEN), a clinical-stage company with a pipeline of therapies designed to activate the body's immune system to fight cancer and infections, today announced that it will hold a conference call to provide detail and to answer any questions regarding its minority cash holdings at Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) at 8:30 a.m. ET on Monday, March 13th.



Conference Call

Dial-in numbers: (646) 307-1963 (US) or (800) 715-9871 (International)

Conference ID: 9540056.

About Agenus

Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer and infections. The Company's vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through its subsidiary MiNK Therapeutics), and adjuvants (through its subsidiary SaponiQx). The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our Twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and Twitter.