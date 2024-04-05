Item 5.03. Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

On April 4, 2024, Agenus Inc. (the "Company") filed a Certificate of Eighth Amendment (the "Certificate of Amendment") to its Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (the "Certificate of Incorporation") with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware to effect a reverse stock split of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.01 (the "Common Stock") at a ratio of 1-for-20(the "Reverse Stock Split"). Pursuant to the Certificate of Amendment, the Reverse Stock Split will be effective at 12:01 a.m., Eastern Time, on April 12, 2024. The Company expects that upon the opening of trading on April 12, 2024, the Company's Common Stock will begin trading on a post-split basis under CUSIP number 00847G 804.

As discussed below, on April 3, 2024, the Company's stockholders approved a proposal to amend the Certificate of Incorporation in accordance with the Certificate of Amendment at a Special Meeting of Stockholders of the Company (the "Special Meeting"). The Certificate of Amendment is filed as Exhibit 3.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.