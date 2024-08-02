AgeSA Hayat ve Emeklilik Anonim Şirketi

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF 30 JUNE 2024 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated).

ASSETS

Reviewed

Audited

Current Period

Previous Period

I- CURRENT ASSETS

Notes

30 June 2024

31 December 2023

A- Cash and Cash Equivalents

2.12, 14

3.284.936.785

2.195.408.741

1- Cash

-

-

2- Cheques Received

-

-

3- Banks

2.12, 14

1.358.096.027

740.256.025

4- Cheques Given and Payment Orders (-)

2.12, 14

(1.005.282)

(1.759.443)

5- Bank Guaranteed Credit Card Receivables with Maturities Less Than Three Months

-

-

6- Other Cash and Cash Equivalents

2.12, 14

1.927.846.040

1.456.912.159

B- Financial Assets and Investments with Risks on Policyholders

4,11.4

24.216.839.761

19.466.177.385

1- Financial Assets Available for Sale

4, 11.4

2.357.904.978

1.956.502.057

2- Financial Assets Held to Maturity

4, 11.4

1.152.134.245

1.129.087.860

3- Financial Assets Held for Trading

4, 11.4

1.983.986.450

1.017.341.747

4- Loans

-

-

5- Provision for Loans (-)

-

-

6- Investments with Risks on Policyholders

4, 11.4

18.722.814.088

15.363.245.721

7- Equity Shares

-

-

8- Impairment on Financial Assets (-)

-

-

C- Receivables From Main Operations

12.1

862.177.423

218.467.052

1- Receivables From Insurance Operations

12.1

126.099.799

102.121.330

2- Provision for Receivables From Insurance Operations (-)

-

-

3- Receivables From Reinsurance Operations

45

497.319.901

-

4- Provision for Receivables From Reinsurance Operations (-)

-

-

5- Cash Deposited With Insurance & Reinsurance Companies

-

-

6- Loans to Policyholders

-

-

7- Provision for Loans to Policyholders (-)

-

-

8- Receivables from Pension Operation

12.1

238.757.723

116.345.722

9- Doubtful Receivables From Main Operations

-

-

10- Provisions for Doubtful Receivables From Main Operations (-)

-

-

D- Due from Related Parties

12.1

17.686.537

4.606.494

1- Due from Shareholders

-

-

2- Due from Affiliates

-

-

3- Due from Subsidiaries

-

-

4- Due from Entities Under Common Control

-

-

5- Due from Personnel

97.422

149.556

6- Due from Other Related Parties

45

17.589.115

4.456.938

7- Discount on Receivables Due from Related Parties (-)

-

-

8- Doubtful Receivables Due from Related Parties

-

-

9- Provisions for Doubtful Receivables Due from Related Parties (-)

-

-

E- Other Receivables

12.1

2.829.390

2.905.950

1- Leasing Receivables

-

-

2- Unearned Leasing Interest Income (-)

-

-

3- Deposits and Guarantees Given

32.725

32.725

4- Other Receivables

2.640.454

2.717.014

5- Discount on Other Receivables (-)

-

-

6- Other Doubtful Receivables

156.211

156.211

7- Provisions for Other Doubtful Receivables (-)

-

-

F- Prepaid Expenses and Income Accruals

1.162.032.916

504.186.325

1- Deferred Commission Expenses

2.20

946.699.909

418.789.340

2- Accrued Interest and Rent Income

-

-

3- Income Accruals

16.988.762

2.150.000

4- Other Prepaid Expenses

47.1

198.344.245

83.246.985

G- Other Current Assets

47.1

4.426.373

3.574.734

1- Stock to be used in following months

-

-

2- Prepaid Taxes and Funds

-

-

3- Deferred Tax Assets

-

-

4- Business Advances

47.1

2.849.344

894.281

5- Advances Given to Personnel

47.1

1.577.029

2.680.453

6- Stock Count Differences

-

-

7- Other Current Assets

-

-

8- Provision for Other Current Assets (-)

-

-

I- Total Current Asset

29.550.929.185

22.395.326.681

1

AgeSA Hayat ve Emeklilik Anonim Şirketi

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF 30 JUNE 2024 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated).

ASSETS

Reviewed

Audited

Current Period

Previous Period

II- NON CURRENT ASSETS

Notes

30 June 2024

31 December 2023

A- Receivables From Main Operations

12.1

196.096.303.805

141.916.400.655

1- Receivables From Insurance Operations

-

-

2- Provision for Receivables From Insurance Operations (-)

-

-

3- Receivables From Reinsurance Operations

-

-

4- Provision for Receivables From Reinsurance Operations (-)

-

-

5- Cash Deposited with Insurance & Reinsurance Companies

-

-

6- Loans to Policyholders

2.20,12.1, 17.2, 17.15

639.235.692

569.555.420

7- Provision for Loans to Policyholders (-)

-

-

8- Receivables From Pension Operations

4, 12.1, 17.5, 17.6,19

195.457.068.113

141.346.845.235

9- Doubtful Receivables from Main Operations

-

-

10- Provision for Doubtful Receivables from Main Operations

-

-

B- Due from Related Parties

-

-

1- Due from Shareholders

-

-

2- Due from Affiliates

-

-

3- Due from Subsidiaries

-

-

4- Due from Entities Under Common Control

-

-

5- Due from Personnel

-

-

6- Due from Other Related Parties

-

-

7- Discount on Receivables Due from Related Parties (-)

-

-

8- Doubtful Receivables Due from Related Parties

-

-

9- Provisions for Doubtful Receivables Due from Related Parties (-)

-

-

C- Other Receivables

12.1

137.778

136.478

1- Leasing Receivables

-

-

2- Unearned Leasing Interest Income (-)

-

-

3- Deposits and Guarantees Given

12.1

137.778

136.478

4- Other Receivables

-

-

5- Discount on Other Receivables (-)

-

-

6- Other Doubtful Receivables

-

-

7- Provisions for Other Doubtful Receivables (-)

-

-

D- Financial Assets

45.2

3.947.252

3.738.919

1- Long-term Investments

-

-

2- Affiliates

-

-

3- Capital Commitments to Affiliates (-)

-

-

4- Subsidiaries

-

-

5- Capital Commitments to Subsidiaries (-)

-

-

6- Entities Under Common Control

-

-

7- Capital Commitments to Entities Under Common Control (-)

-

-

8- Financial Assets and Investments with Risks on Policyholders

-

-

9- Other Financial Assets

45.2

3.947.252

3.738.919

10- Impairment on Financial Assets (-)

-

-

E- Tangible Assets

6.3

279.776.204

133.495.380

1- Investment Properties

-

-

2- Impairment on Investment Properties (-)

-

-

3- Owner Occupied Property

-

-

4- Machinery and Equipments

6.3

63.285.808

64.843.832

5- Furnitures and Fixtures

6.3

45.494.016

37.690.783

6- Vehicles

6.3

12.879.112

12.879.112

7- Other Tangible Assets (Including Leasehold Improvements)

6.3

40.493.505

35.904.357

8- Leased Tangible Fixed Assets

6.3

219.772.873

78.363.027

9- Accumulated Depreciation (-)

6.3

(102.149.110)

(96.185.731)

10- Advances Paid for Tangible Fixed Assets (Including Construction In Progresses)

-

-

F- Intangible Assets

8

900.102.839

624.626.783

1- Rights

-

-

2- Goodwill

-

-

3- Establishment Costs

-

-

4- Research and Development Expenses

-

-

5- Other Intangible Assets

8

811.703.933

707.259.719

6- Accumulated Amortizations (-)

8

(356.531.317)

(286.987.367)

7- Advances Regarding Intangible Assets

8

444.930.223

204.354.431

G- Prepaid Expenses and Income Accruals

1.396.418

4.130.284

1- Deferred Expenses

-

-

2- Income Accruals

-

-

3- Other Prepaid Expenses and Income Accruals

47.1

1.396.418

4.130.284

H- Other Non-current Assets

21, 35

297.746.911

203.280.074

1- Cash Foreign Currency Accounts

-

-

2- Foreign Currency Accounts

-

-

3- Stock to be used in following months

-

-

4- Prepaid Taxes and Funds

-

-

5- Deferred Tax Assets

21, 35

297.746.911

203.280.074

6- Other Non-current Assets

-

-

7- Other Non-current Assets Amortization (-)

-

-

8- Provision for Other Non-current Assets (-)

-

-

II- Total Non-current Assets

197.579.411.207

142.885.808.573

Total Assets (I+II)

227.130.340.392

165.281.135.254

2

AgeSA Hayat ve Emeklilik Anonim Şirketi

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF 30 JUNE 2024 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated).

LIABILITIES

Reviewed

Audited

Current Period

Previous Period

31 December

III- SHORT TERM LIABILITIES

Note

30 June 2024

2023

A- Borrowings

20

50.472.285

9.923.552

1- Borrowings from Financial Institutions

-

-

2- Finance Lease Payables

4, 20

119.466.602

22.516.093

3- Deferred Finance Lease Costs (-)

20

(68.994.317)

(12.592.541)

4- Current Portion of Long Term Borrowings

-

-

5- Principal, Installments and Interests on Issued Bills (Bonds)

-

-

6- Other Financial Instruments Issued

-

-

7- In Excess of Par of Financial Instruments (-)

-

-

8- Other Financial Borrowings (Liabilities)

-

-

B- Payables From Main Operations

4, 19

2.056.419.258

1.701.535.074

1- Payables From Insurance Operations

4, 19

432.035.899

244.780.048

2- Payables From Reinsurance Operations

-

-

3- Cash Deposited by Insurance & Reinsurance Companies

-

-

4- Payables From Pension Operations

4,19

1.624.383.359

1.456.755.026

5- Payables From Other Operations

-

-

6- Discount on Other Payables From Main Operations, Notes Payable (-)

-

-

C- Due to Related Parties

4, 19

55.720.949

186.205.040

1- Due to Shareholders

19

1.939.490

2.419.707

2- Due to Affiliates

-

-

3- Due to Subsidiaries

-

-

4- Due to Entities Under Common Control

-

-

5- Due to Personnel

19

2.050.235

2.760.156

6- Due to Other Related Parties

19, 45

51.731.224

181.025.177

D- Other Payables

4, 19, 47.1

223.038.072

166.705.606

1- Guarantees and Deposits Received

21.704

19.464

2- Medical Treatment Payables to Social Security Institution

-

-

3- Other Payables

223.016.368

166.686.142

4- Discount on Other Payables (-)

-

-

E- Insurance Technical Reserves

17.15

3.247.806.126

1.278.263.655

1- Unearned Premiums Reserve - Net

17.15

2.807.329.891

1.004.626.712

2- Unexpired Risk Reserves - Net

-

-

3- Life Mathematical Reserves - Net

17.15

172.366.445

116.790.231

4- Outstanding Claims Reserve - Net

2.20, 17.15

268.109.790

156.846.712

5- Provision for Bonus and Discounts - Net

-

-

6- Provision for Investment Risk Life Insurance Policyholders' Policies - Net

-

-

7- Other Technical Reserves - Net

-

-

F- Taxes and Other Liabilities and Provisions

511.483.816

351.808.990

1- Taxes and Dues Payable

170.124.961

150.179.267

2- Social Security Premiums Payable

96.629.217

65.341.470

3- Overdue, Deferred or By Installment Taxes and Other Liabilities

-

-

4- Other Taxes and Liabilities

-

-

5- Corporate Tax Provision on Period Profit

35

567.244.264

594.687.157

6- Advance Taxes and Other Liabilities on Period Profit (-)

35

(322.514.626)

(458.398.904)

7- Provisions for Other Taxes and Liabilities

-

-

G- Provisions for Other Risks

23.2

254.923.623

275.447.332

1- Provision for Employee Termination Benefits

-

-

2- Pension Fund Deficit Provision

-

-

3- Provisions for Costs

23.2

254.923.623

275.447.332

H- Deferred Income and Expense Accruals

19

327.100.788

160.013.355

1- Deferred Income

2.20, 19

6.264.397

3.285.928

2- Expense Accruals

19

320.836.391

156.727.427

3- Other Deferred Income and Expense Accruals

-

-

I- Other Short Term Liabilities

23.2

33.808.565

20.228.538

1- Deferred Tax Liability

-

-

2- Inventory Count Differences

-

-

3- Other Short Term Liabilities

23.2

33.808.565

20.228.538

III - Total Short Term Liabilities

6.760.773.482

4.150.131.142

3

AgeSA Hayat ve Emeklilik Anonim Şirketi

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF 30 JUNE 2024 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated).

LIABILITIES

Reviewed

Audited

Current Period

Previous Period

IV- LONG TERM LIABILITIES

Notes

30 June 2024

31 December 2023

A- Borrowings

20

160.400.127

50.825.186

1- Borrowings From Financial Institutions

-

-

2- Finance Lease Payables

4, 20

237.318.669

86.943.615

3- Deferred Finance Lease Costs (-)

20

(76.918.542)

(36.118.429)

4- Bonds Issued

-

-

5- Other Financial Instruments Issued

-

-

6- In Excess of Par of Financial Instruments (-)

-

-

7- Other Borrowings (Financial Liabilities)

-

-

B- Payables From Main Operations

4, 17.5,17.6, 19

195.457.068.113

141.346.845.235

1- Payables From Insurance Operations

-

-

2- Payables From Reinsurance Operations

-

-

3- Cash Deposited by Insurance & Reinsurance Companies

-

-

4- Payables From Pension Operations

4, 17.5, 17.6,

195.457.068.113

141.346.845.235

19

5- Payables From Other Operations

-

-

6- Discount on Other Payables From Main Operations (-)

-

-

C- Due to Related Parties

-

-

1- Due to Shareholders

-

-

2- Due to Affiliates

-

-

3- Due to Subsidiaries

-

-

4- Due to Entities Under Common Control

-

-

5- Due to Personnel

-

-

6- Due to Other Related Parties

-

-

D- Other Payables

-

-

1- Guarantees and Deposits Received

-

-

2- Medical Treatment Payables to Social Security Institution

-

-

3- Other Payables

-

-

4- Discount on Other Payables (-)

-

-

E- Insurance Technical Reserves

17.15

20.606.636.551

16.529.566.333

1- Unearned Premiums Reserve - Net

-

-

2- Unexpired Risk Reserves - Net

-

-

3- Life Mathematical Reserves - Net

17.15

20.511.074.020

16.456.804.753

4- Outstanding Claims Reserve - Net

-

-

5- Provision for Bonus and Discounts - Net

-

-

6- Provision for Investment Risk Life Insurance Policyholders' Policies - Net

-

-

7- Other Technical Reserves - Net

2.20,17.15

95.562.531

72.761.580

F- Other Liabilities and Provisions

25.103.962

21.001.293

1- Other Liabilities

-

-

2- Overdue, Deferred or By Installment Other Liabilities

-

-

3- Other Liabilities and Expense Accruals

25.103.962

21.001.293

G- Provisions for Other Risks

22

106.082.561

82.991.535

1- Provision for Employee Termination Benefits

22

106.082.561

82.991.535

2- Provisions for Employee Pension Fund Deficits

-

-

H- Deferred Income and Expense Accruals

-

-

1- Deferred Income

-

-

2- Expense Accruals

-

-

3- Other Deferred Income and Expense Accruals

-

-

I- Other Long Term Liabilities

-

-

1- Deferred Tax Liability

-

-

2- Other Long Term Liabilities

-

-

IV- Total Long Term Liabilities

216.355.291.314

158.031.229.582

4

AgeSA Hayat ve Emeklilik Anonim Şirketi

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF 30 JUNE 2024 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated).

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Reviewed

Audited

Current Period

Previous Period

V- SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Notes

30 June 2024

31 December 2023

A- Paid in Capital

2.13,15.3

180.000.000

280.000.000

1- (Nominal) Capital

2.13,15.3

180.000.000

280.000.000

2- Unpaid Capital (-)

-

-

3- Positive Capital Restatement Differences

-

-

4- Negative Capital Restatement Differences (-)

-

-

5-Capital to be registered

-

-

B- Capital Reserves

15.2

(67.582.326)

(43.946.321)

1- Equity Share Premiums

-

-

2- Cancellation Profits of Equity Shares

-

-

3- Gain on Sale of Assets to be Transferred to Capital

-

-

4- Translation Reserves

-

-

5- Other Capital Reserves

15.2

(67.582.326)

(43.946.321)

C- Profit Reserves

2.536.346.242

1.479.878.992

1- Legal Reserves

15.2

138.739.901

109.639.901

2- Statutory Reserves

15.2

11.494

11.494

3- Extraordinary Reserves

15.2

2.487.569.191

1.392.065.691

4- Special Funds (Reserves)

-

-

5- Valuation of Financial Assets

15.2

42.446.002

55.579.038

6- Other Profit Reserves

15.2

(132.420.346)

(77.417.132)

D- Retained Earning

-

-

1- Retained Earnings

-

-

E- Previous Years' Losses (-)

(40.761.641)

(6.196.687)

1- Previous Years' Losses

(40.761.641)

(6.196.687)

F- Net Profit of the Period

1.274.590.188

1.390.038.546

1- Net Profit of the Period

1.274.590.188

1.390.038.546

2- Net Loss of the Period

-

-

3- Net Profit of the Period not Subject to Distribution

-

-

G-Minory Interests

131.683.133

-

Total Shareholders' Equity

4.014.275.596

3.099.774.530

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (III+IV+V)

227.130.340.392

165.281.135.254

5

AgeSA Hayat ve Emeklilik Anonim Şirketi

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT AS OF 30 JUNE 2024 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated).

Reviewed

Reviewed

Reviewed

Reviewed

Current Period

Current Period

Previous Period

Previous Period

1 January-

1 April-

1 January-

1 April-

I- TECHNICAL DIVISION

Notes

30 June 2024

30 June 2024

30 June 2023

30 June 2023

A- Non-Life Technical Income

254.765.882

216.886.339

56.543.700

29.761.551

1- Earned Premiums (Net of Reinsurer Share)

211.879.652

175.859.473

46.672.026

25.230.151

1.1- Premiums (Net of Reinsurer Share)

5,24

926.468.466

849.478.266

67.948.378

27.921.313

1.1.1- Gross Premiums (+)

5,24

926.917.522

849.688.995

67.959.367

28.033.916

1.1.2- Ceded Premiums to Reinsurers (-)

5,10,24

(449.056)

(210.729)

(10.989)

(112.603)

1.1.3- Premiums Transferred to SSI (-)

-

-

-

-

1.2- Change in Unearned Premiums Reserve (Net of Reinsurers Shares and

5,17.15,

Reserves Carried Forward) (+/-)

47.4

(714.588.814)

(673.618.793)

(21.276.352)

(2.691.162)

1.2.1- Unearned Premiums Reserve (-)

17.15

(714.578.369)

(673.618.793)

(21.105.947)

(2.692.144)

1.2.2- Reinsurance Share of Unearned Premiums Reserve (+)

10, 17.15

(10.445)

-

(170.405)

982

1.3- Changes in Unexpired Risks Reserve (Net of Reinsurer Share and Reserves

Carried Forward) (+/-)

-

-

-

-

1.3.1- Unexpired Risks Reserve (-)

-

-

-

-

1.3.2- Reinsurance Share of Unexpired Risks Reserve (+)

-

-

-

-

2- Investment Income Transferred from Non-Technical Division

37.854.039

37.854.039

-

-

3- Other Technical Income (Net of Reinsurer Share)

5.032.191

3.172.827

9.871.674

4.531.400

3.1- Gross Other Technical Income (+)

5.032.191

3.172.827

9.871.674

4.531.400

3.2- Reinsurance Share of Other Technical Income (-)

-

-

-

-

4. Accrued Subrogation and Sovtage Income (+)

-

-

-

-

B- Non-Life Technical Expenses (-)

(300.934.258)

(214.040.455)

(68.004.798)

(35.054.942)

1- Total Claims (Net of Reinsurer Share)

5

(116.798.927)

(113.516.041)

(807.795)

837.423

1.1- Claims Paid (Net of Reinsurer Share)

17.15

(70.658.671)

(69.223.592)

(2.224.762)

(392.754)

1.1.1- Gross Claims Paid (-)

17.15

(70.809.057)

(69.241.592)

(4.267.762)

(2.430.754)

1.1.2- Reinsurance Share of Claims Paid (+)

10, 17.15

150.386

18.000

2.043.000

2.038.000

1.2- Changes in Outstanding Claims Reserve (Net of Reinsurer Share and

Reserves Carried Forward) (+/-)

17.15,47.4

(46.140.256)

(44.292.449)

1.416.967

1.230.177

1.2.1- Outstanding Claims Reserve (-)

17.15

(46.680.909)

(44.809.833)

(2.710.355)

(1.479.576)

1.2.2- Reinsurance Share of Outstanding Claims Reserve (+)

10,17.15

540.653

517.384

4.127.322

2.709.753

2- Changes in Bonus and Discount Reserve (Net of Reinsurer Share and Reserves

Carried Forward) (+/-)

-

-

-

-

2.1- Bonus and Discount Reserve (-)

-

-

-

-

2.2- Reinsurance Share of Bonus and Discount Reserve (+)

-

-

-

-

3- Changes in Other Technical Reserves (Net of Reinsurer Share and Reserves

5,

Carried Forward) (+/-)

17.15,47.4

(1.240.746)

(423.089)

(713.335)

(294.927)

4- Operating Expenses (-)

31

(182.892.983)

(100.099.723)

(66.478.460)

(35.592.230)

5- Changes in Mathematical Reserves (Net of Reinsurer Share and Reserves

Carried Forward) (+/-)

-

-

-

-

5.1- Mathematical Reserves (-)

-

-

-

-

5.2- Reinsurer Share of Mathematical Reserves (+)

-

-

-

-

6- Other Technical Expenses (-)

(1.602)

(1.602)

(5.208)

(5.208)

6.1- Other Gross Technical Expenses (-)

(1.602)

(1.602)

(5.208)

(5.208)

6.2- Reinsurer Share of Other Gross Technical Expenses (+)

-

-

-

-

C- Non Life Technical Profit / (Loss) (A-B)

(46.168.376)

2.845.884

(11.461.098)

(5.293.391)

D- Life Technical Income

7.194.861.711

3.212.651.097

5.981.012.769

4.440.741.716

1- Earned Premiums (Net of Reinsurer Share)

5.051.764.395

2.644.925.567

2.642.546.978

1.343.215.560

1.1- Premiums (Net of Reinsurer Share)

5,24

6.139.712.374

3.105.608.003

3.046.978.231

1.593.360.360

1.1.1- Gross Premiums (+)

5,24

6.364.515.501

3.223.968.488

3.131.954.064

1.644.257.009

1.1.2- Ceded Premiums to Reinsurers (-)

5,10,24

(224.803.127)

(118.360.485)

(84.975.833)

(50.896.649)

1.2- Change in Unearned Premiums Reserve (Net of Reinsurers Shares and

Reserves Carried Forward) (+/-)

5,17.15,47.4

(1.087.947.979)

(460.682.436)

(404.431.253)

(250.144.800)

1.2.1- Unearned Premiums Reserve (-)

17.15

(1.092.935.740)

(462.945.003)

(401.926.552)

(250.869.479)

1.2.2- Reinsurance Share of Unearned Premiums Reserve (+)

10, 17.15

4.987.761

2.262.567

(2.504.701)

724.679

1.3- Changes in Unexpired Risks Reserve (Net of Reinsurer Share and Reserves

Carried Forward) (+/-)

-

-

-

-

1.3.1- Unexpired Risks Reserve (-)

-

-

-

-

1.3.2- Reinsurance Share of Unexpired Risks Reserve (+)

-

-

-

-

2- Life Branch Investment Income

5

2.060.404.031

544.816.397

3.196.245.994

2.969.489.442

3- Accrued (Unrealized) Income from Investments

-

-

-

-

4- Other Technical Income (Net of Reinsurer Share)

5

82.693.285

22.909.133

142.219.797

128.036.714

4.1- Other Gross Technical Income (+/-)

5

82.693.285

22.909.133

142.219.797

128.036.714

4.2- Ceded Other Technical Income (+/-)

-

-

-

-

5. Accrued Subrogation Income (+)

-

-

-

-

6

AgeSA Hayat ve Emeklilik Anonim Şirketi

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT AS OF 30 JUNE 2024 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated).

Reviewed

Reviewed

Reviewed

Reviewed

Current Period

Current Period

Previous Period

Previous Period

1 January-

1 April-

1 January-

1 April-

I- TECHNICAL DIVISION

Notes

30 June 2024

30 June 2024

30 June 2023

30 June 2023

E- Life Technical Expense

(6.538.081.607)

(2.733.155.819)

(5.752.458.656)

(4.334.865.199)

1- Total Claims (Net of Reinsurer Share)

5

(654.975.985)

(355.532.873)

(352.947.124)

(174.336.510)

1.1- Claims Paid (Net of Reinsurer Share)

17.15

(589.853.163)

(314.674.828)

(340.965.978)

(153.194.787)

1.1.1- Gross Claims Paid (-)

17.15

(623.601.912)

(328.052.468)

(398.314.894)

(204.740.718)

1.1.2- Reinsurance Share of Claims Paid (+)

10, 17.15

33.748.749

13.377.640

57.348.916

51.545.931

1.2- Changes in Outstanding Claims Reserve (Net of Reinsurer Share and

Reserves Carried Forward) (+/-)

17.15,47.4

(65.122.822)

(40.858.045)

(11.981.146)

(21.141.723)

1.2.1- Outstanding Claims Reserve (-)

17.15

(93.863.851)

(65.609.434)

(36.743.931)

35.745.764

1.2.2- Reinsurance Share of Outstanding Claims Reserve (+)

10,17.15

28.741.029

24.751.389

24.762.785

(56.887.487)

2- Changes in Bonus and Discount Reserve (Net of Reinsurer Share and

Reserves Carried Forward) (+/-)

-

-

-

-

2.1- Bonus and Discount Reserve (-)

-

-

-

-

2.2- Reinsurance Share of Bonus and Discount Reserve (+)

-

-

-

-

3- Changes in Life Mathematical Reserves (Net of Reinsurer Share and

Reserves Carried Forward) (+/-)

5, 47.4

(4.123.084.611)

(1.402.981.215)

(4.601.761.372)

(3.786.015.798)

3.1- Life Mathematical Reserves

17.15

(4.117.952.337)

(1.403.056.741)

(4.596.587.993)

(3.771.006.023)

3.1.1- Actuarial Mathematics provision(+/-)

(4.117.952.337)

(1.403.056.741)

(4.596.708.075)

(3.771.105.371)

3.1.2- Dividend Equivalent (Provision for Policyholders Investment Risk.)

-

-

120.082

99.348

3.2- Reinsurance Share of Life Mathematical Reserves

(5.132.274)

75.526

(5.173.379)

(15.009.775)

3.2.1- Provision of Reinsurance Actuarial Mathematics (+)

10, 17.15

(5.132.274)

75.526

(5.173.379)

(15.009.775)

3.2.2- Reinsurer's Share of Profit Share (Provision for Policyholders

Investment Risk.) (+)

-

-

-

-

4- Changes in Technical Reserves for Investments with Risks on

5,17.15,47.

Policyholders (Net of Reinsurer Share and Reserves Carried Forward) (+/-

(21.560.206)

(11.383.536)

3.864.101

(5.358.640)

)

4

5- Operating Expenses (-)

31

(1.532.859.865)

(757.658.127)

(748.958.090)

(344.245.312)

6- Investment Expenses (-)

5,36

(205.600.940)

(205.600.068)

(54.412.328)

(26.764.581)

7- Unrealized Losses from Investments (-)

-

-

-

-

8- Investment Income Transferred to Non-Technical Divisions (-)

5,26

-

-

1.756.157

1.855.642

F- Life Technical Profit / (Loss) (D-E)

656.780.104

479.495.278

228.554.113

105.876.517

G- Private Pension Technical Income

25

1.804.971.022

814.528.952

802.445.563

378.061.044

1- Fund Management Fee

25

1.168.314.341

634.397.217

567.418.530

303.624.340

2- Management Fee

25

549.024.455

134.969.868

211.949.595

61.416.512

3- Entrance Fee Income

25

87.631.905

45.161.867

23.076.318

13.019.534

4- Management Fee In Case Of Temporary Suspension

25

321

-

1.120

658

5- Income from Individual Service Charges

-

-

-

-

6- Increase in Market Value of Capital Commitment Advances

-

-

-

-

7- Other Technical Income

-

-

-

-

H- Private Pension Technical Expenses

(2.255.864.036)

(1.187.221.169)

(1.075.690.562)

(574.726.210)

1- Fund Management Expenses (-)

(182.681.495)

(100.255.255)

(84.320.722)

(36.229.957)

2- Decrease in Market Value of Capital Commitment Advances (-)

-

-

-

-

3- Operating Expenses (-)

31

(1.948.126.569)

(1.017.918.404)

(934.872.607)

(508.530.931)

4- Other Technical Expenses (-)

(114.013.489)

(64.599.490)

(51.729.084)

(27.322.002)

5- Penalty Payments

(11.042.483)

(4.448.020)

(4.768.149)

(2.643.320)

I- Private Pension Technical Profit / (Loss) (G-H)

(450.893.014)

(372.692.217)

(273.244.999)

(196.665.166)

7

AgeSA Hayat ve Emeklilik Anonim Şirketi

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT AS OF 30 JUNE 2024 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated).

Reviewed

Reviewed

Reviewed

Reviewed

Current Period

Current Period

Previous Period

Previous Period

1 January-

1 April-

1 January-

1 April-

II- NON TECHNICAL DIVISION

Notes

30 June 2024

30 June 2024

30 June 2023

30 June 2023

C- Non Life Technical Profit / (Loss) (A-B)

(46.168.376)

2.845.884

(11.461.098)

(5.293.391)

F- Life Technical Profit / (Loss) (D-E)

656.780.104

479.495.278

228.554.113

105.876.517

I- Private Pension Technical Profit / (Loss) (G-H)

(450.893.014)

(372.692.217)

(273.244.999)

(196.665.166)

J- Total Technical Profit / (Loss) (C+F+I)

159.718.714

109.648.945

(56.151.984)

(96.082.040)

K- Investment Income

1.807.182.047

882.136.005

1.168.843.894

914.630.120

1- Income From Financial Investment

26

1.127.713.291

464.903.181

468.601.293

220.594.123

2- Income from Sales of Financial Investments

26

17.811.354

15.205.254

114.393.964

112.982.326

3- Revaluation of Financial Investments

27

399.167.853

338.422.555

98.970.364

119.202.901

4- Foreign Exchange Gains

36

260.339.558

61.455.024

487.864.544

463.185.912

5- Dividend Income from Affiliates

-

-

-

-

6- Income form Subsidiaries and Entities Under Common Control

2.149.991

2.149.991

-

-

7- Income Received from Land and Building

-

-

-

-

8- Income from Derivatives

13,26

-

-

769.886

520.500

9- Other Investments

-

-

-

-

10- Investment Income transferred from Life Technical Division

5,26

-

-

(1.756.157)

(1.855.642)

L- Investment Expenses (-)

(242.040.966)

(147.031.144)

(89.033.500)

(53.145.250)

1- Investment Management Expenses (Including Interest) (-)

(50.645.443)

(17.841.057)

(9.184.029)

(4.688.184)

2- Valuation Allowance of Investments (-)

-

-

-

-

3- Losses On Sales of Investments (-)

(41.566)

-

-

-

4- Investment Income Transferred to Non-Life Technical Division (-)

(37.854.039)

(37.854.039)

-

-

5- Losses from Derivatives (-)

13

(3.286.900)

(181.500)

(8.073.950)

(7.568.950)

6- Foreign Exchange Losses (-)

36

(37.015.419)

(31.701.079)

(5.595.720)

(5.456.140)

7- Depreciation Charges (-)

6.1

(113.185.850)

(59.449.934)

(66.179.362)

(35.431.976)

8- Other Investment Expenses (-)

8

(11.749)

(3.535)

(439)

-

M- Income and Expenses From Other and Extraordinary Operations (+/-)

111.855.145

23.336.862

39.869.404

3.775.149

1- Provisions (+/-)

(5.583.502)

1.970.685

17.382.589

(6.824.729)

2- Discounts (+/-)

-

-

-

-

3- Specialty Insurances (+/-)

-

-

-

-

4- Inflation Adjustment (+/-)

-

-

-

-

5- Deferred Tax Asset (+/-)

35,47.4

133.739.723

35.627.004

51.297.728

33.957.664

6- Deferred Tax Liability Accounts (+/-)

-

-

-

-

7- Other Income and Revenues

47.1

73.288.014

32.338.599

45.031.677

28.295.512

8- Other Expenses and Losses (-)

47.1

(90.170.988)

(43.286.984)

(66.901.415)

(48.093.518)

9- Prior Period Income

47.3

8.492.486

448.244

5.150.958

70.150

10- Prior Period Losses (-)

47.3

(7.910.588)

(3.760.686)

(12.092.133)

(3.629.930)

N- Net Profit / (Loss)

1.275.624.657

622.526.984

777.439.034

566.785.057

1- Profit / (Loss) Before Tax

1.836.714.940

868.090.668

1.063.527.814

769.177.979

2- Corporate Tax Charge and Other Fiscal Liabilities (-)

35,47.4

(561.090.283)

(245.563.684)

(286.088.780)

(202.392.922)

3- Net Profit / (Loss)

1.275.624.657

622.526.984

777.439.034

566.785.057

Owners of Parent

1.274.590.188

621.492.515

-

-

Minority Interests

1.034.469

1.034.469

4- Inflation Adjustment Account (+/-)

-

-

-

-

8

AgeSA Hayat ve Emeklilik Anonim Şirketi

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS AS OF 30 JUNE 2024 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated).

Reviewed

Reviewed

Current Period

Previous Period

1 January-

1 January-

Notes

30 Jıme 2024

30 June 2023

A. Cash Flows from the Operating Activities

-

-

1.

Cash inflows from the insurance operations

6.439.037.938

3.195.268.024

2.

Cash inflows from the reinsurance operations

1.538.244.914

-

3.

Cash inflows from the pension operations

29.849.633.074

12.577.422.429

4.

Cash outflows due to the insurance operations (-)

(2.142.795.371)

(1.259.388.607)

5.

Cash outflows due to the reinsurance operations (-)

(1.481.868.617)

-

6.

Cash outflows due to the pension operations (-)

(28.003.801.009)

(11.594.940.577)

7.

Cash generated from the operating activities (A1+A2+A3-A4-A5-A6)

6.198.450.929

2.918.361.269

8.

Interest payments (-)

-

-

9.

Income tax payments (-)

(406.675.892)

(86.663.598)

10. Other cash inflows

117.305.281

32.145.281

11. Other cash outflows (-)

(2.980.172.667)

(1.354.953.028)

12. Net cash generated from / (used in) operating activities

2.928.907.651

1.508.889.924

B. Cash flows from the investing activities

-

-

1.

Sale of tangible assets

801.889

76.938

2.

Purchase of tangible assets (-)

6.3.1

(388.556.627)

(196.740.393)

3.

Acquisition of financial assets (-)

11.4

(7.143.108.830)

(5.295.578.321)

4.

Sale of financial assets

11.4

4.734.875.095

3.719.236.173

5.

Interest received

1.232.623.931

612.828.841

6.

Dividends received

-

-

7.

Other cash inflows

-

-

8.

Other cash outflows (-)

-

-

9.

Net cash generated from / (used in) the investing activities

(1.563.364.542)

(1.160.176.762)

C. Cash flows from the financing activities

-

-

1.

Issue of equity shares

-

-

2.

Cash inflows from borrowings

-

-

3.

Payments of financial leases (-)

20

(51.234.404)

(11.153.355)

4.

Dividends paid (-)

(281.809.142)

(141.112.764)

5.

Other cash inflows

-

40.000.000

6.

Other cash outflows (-)

(39.635.579)

(16.267.787)

7.

Cash generated from / (used in) the financing activities

(372.679.125)

(128.533.906)

D. Effects of Exchange Rate Differences on Cash and Cash Equivalents

(186.956)

42.282.060

E. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (A12+B9+C7+D)

992.677.028

262.461.316

F. Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

2.12

2.058.442.162

1.138.360.351

G. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period (E+F)

2.12

3.051.119.190

1.400.821.667

9

AgeSA Hayat ve Emeklilik Anonim Şirketi

CONSOLIDATED SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AS OF 30 JUNE 2024 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated).

Reviewed Current Period

1 January-30 June 2024

Exchange

Differences

Inflation

Arising on

Other

Previous

Equity

Investment

Adjustment to

Translation

Reserves and

Net Profit /

Periods'

Attributable

Non-

Treasury

Revaluation

Shareholders'

of Foreign

Legal

Statutory

Retained

(Loss) for the

Profits /

to Owners of

controlling

Capital

Shares

Reserve

Equity

Operations

Reserves

Reserves

Earnings

Period

(Losses) (-)

Parent

Interests

Total

I- Equity at End of Prior Period

180.000.000

(44.783.416)

55.579.038

-

-

109.639.901

11.494

1.315.471.300

1.424.603.500

-

3.040.521.817

-

3.040.521.817

II- Changes In Accounting Policy(*)

100.000.000

-

-

-

-

-

-

14.354

(34.564.954)

(6.196.687)

59.252.713

-

59.252.713

III- Balance at (01/01/2024)

280.000.000

(44.783.416)

55.579.038

-

-

109.639.901

11.494

1.315.485.654

1.390.038.546

(6.196.687)

3.099.774.530

-

3.099.774.530

A- Capital increase (A1 + A2)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1- Cash

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2- Internal Resources

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

B- Purchase of own shares

-

(23.636.005)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(23.636.005)

-

(23.636.005)

C- Income / (expenses) recognized directly in

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(24.350.444)

-

-

(24.350.444)

(4.106)

(24.354.550)

equity

D- Valuation gains on assets

-

-

(13.133.036)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(13.133.036)

-

(13.133.036)

E- Exchange difference arising on translation

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

of foreign operations

F- Other income / (expenses)

(100.000.000)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(30.652.770)

-

-

(130.652.770)

130.652.770

-

G- Inflation adjustments

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

H- Net profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1.274.590.188

-

1.274.590.188

1.034.469

1.275.624.657

I- Payment of dividends

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(300.000.000)

-

(300.000.000)

-

(300.000.000)

J- Transfers

-

-

-

-

-

29.100.000

-

1.095.503.500

(1.090.038.546)

(34.564.954)

-

-

-

IV- Balance at (30/06/2024)

180.000.000

(68.419.421)

42.446.002

-

-

138.739.901

11.494

2.355.985.940

1.274.590.188

(40.761.641)

3.882.592.463

131.683.133

4.014.275.596

(III+A+B+C+D+E+F+G+H+I+J)

Reviewed Previous Period

1 January-30 June 2023

Exchange

Differences

Inflation

Arising on

Other

Investment

Adjustment to

Translation of

Reserves and

Net Profit /

Previous Periods'

Treasury

Revaluation

Shareholders'

Foreign

Legal

Statutory

Retained

(Loss) for the

Profits / (Losses) (-

Capital

Shares

Reserve

Equity

Operations

Reserves

Reserves

Earnings

Period

)

Total

I- Balance at (31/12/2022)

240.000.000

-

(12.366.535)

-

-

95.539.901

11.494

588.582.248

868.387.508

-

1.780.154.616

A- Capital increase (A1 + A2)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1- Cash

40.000.000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

40.000.000

2- Internal Resources

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

B- Purchase of own shares

-

(16.267.787)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(16.267.787)

C- Income / (expenses) recognized directly in equity

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(18.983.304)

-

-

(18.983.304)

D- Valuation gains on assets

-

-

(80.401.737)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(80.401.737)

E- Exchange difference arising on translation of foreign

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

operations

F- Other income / (expenses)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

G- Inflation adjustments

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

H- Net profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

777.439.034

-

777.439.034

I- Payment of dividends

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(150.000.000)

-

(150.000.000)

J- Transfers

-

-

-

-

-

14.100.000

-

710.484.195

(718.387.508)

(6.196.687)

-

IV- Balance at (30/06/2023)

280.000.000

(16.267.787)

(92.768.272)

-

-

109.639.901

11.494

1.280.083.139

777.439.034

(6.196.687)

2.331.940.822

(III+A+B+C+D+E+F+G+H+I+J)

10

