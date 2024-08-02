AgeSA Hayat ve Emeklilik Anonim Şirketi

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS AS OF 30 JUNE 2024 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated).

Reviewed Reviewed

Current Period Previous Period

1 January- 1 January-

Notes 30 Jıme 2024 30 June 2023

A. Cash Flows from the Operating Activities - -

1. Cash inflows from the insurance operations 6.439.037.938 3.195.268.024

2. Cash inflows from the reinsurance operations 1.538.244.914 -

3. Cash inflows from the pension operations 29.849.633.074 12.577.422.429

4. Cash outflows due to the insurance operations (-) (2.142.795.371) (1.259.388.607)

5. Cash outflows due to the reinsurance operations (-) (1.481.868.617) -

6. Cash outflows due to the pension operations (-) (28.003.801.009) (11.594.940.577)

7. Cash generated from the operating activities (A1+A2+A3-A4-A5-A6) 6.198.450.929 2.918.361.269

8. Interest payments (-) - -

9. Income tax payments (-) (406.675.892) (86.663.598)

10. Other cash inflows 117.305.281 32.145.281

11. Other cash outflows (-) (2.980.172.667) (1.354.953.028)

12. Net cash generated from / (used in) operating activities 2.928.907.651 1.508.889.924

B. Cash flows from the investing activities - -

1. Sale of tangible assets 801.889 76.938

2. Purchase of tangible assets (-) 6.3.1 (388.556.627) (196.740.393)

3. Acquisition of financial assets (-) 11.4 (7.143.108.830) (5.295.578.321)

4. Sale of financial assets 11.4 4.734.875.095 3.719.236.173

5. Interest received 1.232.623.931 612.828.841

6. Dividends received - -

7. Other cash inflows - -

8. Other cash outflows (-) - -

9. Net cash generated from / (used in) the investing activities (1.563.364.542) (1.160.176.762)

C. Cash flows from the financing activities - -

1. Issue of equity shares - -

2. Cash inflows from borrowings - -

3. Payments of financial leases (-) 20 (51.234.404) (11.153.355)

4. Dividends paid (-) (281.809.142) (141.112.764)

5. Other cash inflows - 40.000.000

6. Other cash outflows (-) (39.635.579) (16.267.787)

7. Cash generated from / (used in) the financing activities (372.679.125) (128.533.906)

D. Effects of Exchange Rate Differences on Cash and Cash Equivalents (186.956) 42.282.060

E. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (A12+B9+C7+D) 992.677.028 262.461.316

F. Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 2.12 2.058.442.162 1.138.360.351