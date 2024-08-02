AgeSA Hayat ve Emeklilik Anonim Şirketi
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF 30 JUNE 2024 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated).
ASSETS
Reviewed
Audited
Current Period
Previous Period
I- CURRENT ASSETS
Notes
30 June 2024
31 December 2023
A- Cash and Cash Equivalents
2.12, 14
3.284.936.785
2.195.408.741
1- Cash
-
-
2- Cheques Received
-
-
3- Banks
2.12, 14
1.358.096.027
740.256.025
4- Cheques Given and Payment Orders (-)
2.12, 14
(1.005.282)
(1.759.443)
5- Bank Guaranteed Credit Card Receivables with Maturities Less Than Three Months
-
-
6- Other Cash and Cash Equivalents
2.12, 14
1.927.846.040
1.456.912.159
B- Financial Assets and Investments with Risks on Policyholders
4,11.4
24.216.839.761
19.466.177.385
1- Financial Assets Available for Sale
4, 11.4
2.357.904.978
1.956.502.057
2- Financial Assets Held to Maturity
4, 11.4
1.152.134.245
1.129.087.860
3- Financial Assets Held for Trading
4, 11.4
1.983.986.450
1.017.341.747
4- Loans
-
-
5- Provision for Loans (-)
-
-
6- Investments with Risks on Policyholders
4, 11.4
18.722.814.088
15.363.245.721
7- Equity Shares
-
-
8- Impairment on Financial Assets (-)
-
-
C- Receivables From Main Operations
12.1
862.177.423
218.467.052
1- Receivables From Insurance Operations
12.1
126.099.799
102.121.330
2- Provision for Receivables From Insurance Operations (-)
-
-
3- Receivables From Reinsurance Operations
45
497.319.901
-
4- Provision for Receivables From Reinsurance Operations (-)
-
-
5- Cash Deposited With Insurance & Reinsurance Companies
-
-
6- Loans to Policyholders
-
-
7- Provision for Loans to Policyholders (-)
-
-
8- Receivables from Pension Operation
12.1
238.757.723
116.345.722
9- Doubtful Receivables From Main Operations
-
-
10- Provisions for Doubtful Receivables From Main Operations (-)
-
-
D- Due from Related Parties
12.1
17.686.537
4.606.494
1- Due from Shareholders
-
-
2- Due from Affiliates
-
-
3- Due from Subsidiaries
-
-
4- Due from Entities Under Common Control
-
-
5- Due from Personnel
97.422
149.556
6- Due from Other Related Parties
45
17.589.115
4.456.938
7- Discount on Receivables Due from Related Parties (-)
-
-
8- Doubtful Receivables Due from Related Parties
-
-
9- Provisions for Doubtful Receivables Due from Related Parties (-)
-
-
E- Other Receivables
12.1
2.829.390
2.905.950
1- Leasing Receivables
-
-
2- Unearned Leasing Interest Income (-)
-
-
3- Deposits and Guarantees Given
32.725
32.725
4- Other Receivables
2.640.454
2.717.014
5- Discount on Other Receivables (-)
-
-
6- Other Doubtful Receivables
156.211
156.211
7- Provisions for Other Doubtful Receivables (-)
-
-
F- Prepaid Expenses and Income Accruals
1.162.032.916
504.186.325
1- Deferred Commission Expenses
2.20
946.699.909
418.789.340
2- Accrued Interest and Rent Income
-
-
3- Income Accruals
16.988.762
2.150.000
4- Other Prepaid Expenses
47.1
198.344.245
83.246.985
G- Other Current Assets
47.1
4.426.373
3.574.734
1- Stock to be used in following months
-
-
2- Prepaid Taxes and Funds
-
-
3- Deferred Tax Assets
-
-
4- Business Advances
47.1
2.849.344
894.281
5- Advances Given to Personnel
47.1
1.577.029
2.680.453
6- Stock Count Differences
-
-
7- Other Current Assets
-
-
8- Provision for Other Current Assets (-)
-
-
I- Total Current Asset
29.550.929.185
22.395.326.681
1
AgeSA Hayat ve Emeklilik Anonim Şirketi
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF 30 JUNE 2024 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated).
ASSETS
Reviewed
Audited
Current Period
Previous Period
II- NON CURRENT ASSETS
Notes
30 June 2024
31 December 2023
A- Receivables From Main Operations
12.1
196.096.303.805
141.916.400.655
1- Receivables From Insurance Operations
-
-
2- Provision for Receivables From Insurance Operations (-)
-
-
3- Receivables From Reinsurance Operations
-
-
4- Provision for Receivables From Reinsurance Operations (-)
-
-
5- Cash Deposited with Insurance & Reinsurance Companies
-
-
6- Loans to Policyholders
2.20,12.1, 17.2, 17.15
639.235.692
569.555.420
7- Provision for Loans to Policyholders (-)
-
-
8- Receivables From Pension Operations
4, 12.1, 17.5, 17.6,19
195.457.068.113
141.346.845.235
9- Doubtful Receivables from Main Operations
-
-
10- Provision for Doubtful Receivables from Main Operations
-
-
B- Due from Related Parties
-
-
1- Due from Shareholders
-
-
2- Due from Affiliates
-
-
3- Due from Subsidiaries
-
-
4- Due from Entities Under Common Control
-
-
5- Due from Personnel
-
-
6- Due from Other Related Parties
-
-
7- Discount on Receivables Due from Related Parties (-)
-
-
8- Doubtful Receivables Due from Related Parties
-
-
9- Provisions for Doubtful Receivables Due from Related Parties (-)
-
-
C- Other Receivables
12.1
137.778
136.478
1- Leasing Receivables
-
-
2- Unearned Leasing Interest Income (-)
-
-
3- Deposits and Guarantees Given
12.1
137.778
136.478
4- Other Receivables
-
-
5- Discount on Other Receivables (-)
-
-
6- Other Doubtful Receivables
-
-
7- Provisions for Other Doubtful Receivables (-)
-
-
D- Financial Assets
45.2
3.947.252
3.738.919
1- Long-term Investments
-
-
2- Affiliates
-
-
3- Capital Commitments to Affiliates (-)
-
-
4- Subsidiaries
-
-
5- Capital Commitments to Subsidiaries (-)
-
-
6- Entities Under Common Control
-
-
7- Capital Commitments to Entities Under Common Control (-)
-
-
8- Financial Assets and Investments with Risks on Policyholders
-
-
9- Other Financial Assets
45.2
3.947.252
3.738.919
10- Impairment on Financial Assets (-)
-
-
E- Tangible Assets
6.3
279.776.204
133.495.380
1- Investment Properties
-
-
2- Impairment on Investment Properties (-)
-
-
3- Owner Occupied Property
-
-
4- Machinery and Equipments
6.3
63.285.808
64.843.832
5- Furnitures and Fixtures
6.3
45.494.016
37.690.783
6- Vehicles
6.3
12.879.112
12.879.112
7- Other Tangible Assets (Including Leasehold Improvements)
6.3
40.493.505
35.904.357
8- Leased Tangible Fixed Assets
6.3
219.772.873
78.363.027
9- Accumulated Depreciation (-)
6.3
(102.149.110)
(96.185.731)
10- Advances Paid for Tangible Fixed Assets (Including Construction In Progresses)
-
-
F- Intangible Assets
8
900.102.839
624.626.783
1- Rights
-
-
2- Goodwill
-
-
3- Establishment Costs
-
-
4- Research and Development Expenses
-
-
5- Other Intangible Assets
8
811.703.933
707.259.719
6- Accumulated Amortizations (-)
8
(356.531.317)
(286.987.367)
7- Advances Regarding Intangible Assets
8
444.930.223
204.354.431
G- Prepaid Expenses and Income Accruals
1.396.418
4.130.284
1- Deferred Expenses
-
-
2- Income Accruals
-
-
3- Other Prepaid Expenses and Income Accruals
47.1
1.396.418
4.130.284
H- Other Non-current Assets
21, 35
297.746.911
203.280.074
1- Cash Foreign Currency Accounts
-
-
2- Foreign Currency Accounts
-
-
3- Stock to be used in following months
-
-
4- Prepaid Taxes and Funds
-
-
5- Deferred Tax Assets
21, 35
297.746.911
203.280.074
6- Other Non-current Assets
-
-
7- Other Non-current Assets Amortization (-)
-
-
8- Provision for Other Non-current Assets (-)
-
-
II- Total Non-current Assets
197.579.411.207
142.885.808.573
Total Assets (I+II)
227.130.340.392
165.281.135.254
2
AgeSA Hayat ve Emeklilik Anonim Şirketi
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF 30 JUNE 2024 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated).
LIABILITIES
Reviewed
Audited
Current Period
Previous Period
31 December
III- SHORT TERM LIABILITIES
Note
30 June 2024
2023
A- Borrowings
20
50.472.285
9.923.552
1- Borrowings from Financial Institutions
-
-
2- Finance Lease Payables
4, 20
119.466.602
22.516.093
3- Deferred Finance Lease Costs (-)
20
(68.994.317)
(12.592.541)
4- Current Portion of Long Term Borrowings
-
-
5- Principal, Installments and Interests on Issued Bills (Bonds)
-
-
6- Other Financial Instruments Issued
-
-
7- In Excess of Par of Financial Instruments (-)
-
-
8- Other Financial Borrowings (Liabilities)
-
-
B- Payables From Main Operations
4, 19
2.056.419.258
1.701.535.074
1- Payables From Insurance Operations
4, 19
432.035.899
244.780.048
2- Payables From Reinsurance Operations
-
-
3- Cash Deposited by Insurance & Reinsurance Companies
-
-
4- Payables From Pension Operations
4,19
1.624.383.359
1.456.755.026
5- Payables From Other Operations
-
-
6- Discount on Other Payables From Main Operations, Notes Payable (-)
-
-
C- Due to Related Parties
4, 19
55.720.949
186.205.040
1- Due to Shareholders
19
1.939.490
2.419.707
2- Due to Affiliates
-
-
3- Due to Subsidiaries
-
-
4- Due to Entities Under Common Control
-
-
5- Due to Personnel
19
2.050.235
2.760.156
6- Due to Other Related Parties
19, 45
51.731.224
181.025.177
D- Other Payables
4, 19, 47.1
223.038.072
166.705.606
1- Guarantees and Deposits Received
21.704
19.464
2- Medical Treatment Payables to Social Security Institution
-
-
3- Other Payables
223.016.368
166.686.142
4- Discount on Other Payables (-)
-
-
E- Insurance Technical Reserves
17.15
3.247.806.126
1.278.263.655
1- Unearned Premiums Reserve - Net
17.15
2.807.329.891
1.004.626.712
2- Unexpired Risk Reserves - Net
-
-
3- Life Mathematical Reserves - Net
17.15
172.366.445
116.790.231
4- Outstanding Claims Reserve - Net
2.20, 17.15
268.109.790
156.846.712
5- Provision for Bonus and Discounts - Net
-
-
6- Provision for Investment Risk Life Insurance Policyholders' Policies - Net
-
-
7- Other Technical Reserves - Net
-
-
F- Taxes and Other Liabilities and Provisions
511.483.816
351.808.990
1- Taxes and Dues Payable
170.124.961
150.179.267
2- Social Security Premiums Payable
96.629.217
65.341.470
3- Overdue, Deferred or By Installment Taxes and Other Liabilities
-
-
4- Other Taxes and Liabilities
-
-
5- Corporate Tax Provision on Period Profit
35
567.244.264
594.687.157
6- Advance Taxes and Other Liabilities on Period Profit (-)
35
(322.514.626)
(458.398.904)
7- Provisions for Other Taxes and Liabilities
-
-
G- Provisions for Other Risks
23.2
254.923.623
275.447.332
1- Provision for Employee Termination Benefits
-
-
2- Pension Fund Deficit Provision
-
-
3- Provisions for Costs
23.2
254.923.623
275.447.332
H- Deferred Income and Expense Accruals
19
327.100.788
160.013.355
1- Deferred Income
2.20, 19
6.264.397
3.285.928
2- Expense Accruals
19
320.836.391
156.727.427
3- Other Deferred Income and Expense Accruals
-
-
I- Other Short Term Liabilities
23.2
33.808.565
20.228.538
1- Deferred Tax Liability
-
-
2- Inventory Count Differences
-
-
3- Other Short Term Liabilities
23.2
33.808.565
20.228.538
III - Total Short Term Liabilities
6.760.773.482
4.150.131.142
3
AgeSA Hayat ve Emeklilik Anonim Şirketi
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF 30 JUNE 2024 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated).
LIABILITIES
Reviewed
Audited
Current Period
Previous Period
IV- LONG TERM LIABILITIES
Notes
30 June 2024
31 December 2023
A- Borrowings
20
160.400.127
50.825.186
1- Borrowings From Financial Institutions
-
-
2- Finance Lease Payables
4, 20
237.318.669
86.943.615
3- Deferred Finance Lease Costs (-)
20
(76.918.542)
(36.118.429)
4- Bonds Issued
-
-
5- Other Financial Instruments Issued
-
-
6- In Excess of Par of Financial Instruments (-)
-
-
7- Other Borrowings (Financial Liabilities)
-
-
B- Payables From Main Operations
4, 17.5,17.6, 19
195.457.068.113
141.346.845.235
1- Payables From Insurance Operations
-
-
2- Payables From Reinsurance Operations
-
-
3- Cash Deposited by Insurance & Reinsurance Companies
-
-
4- Payables From Pension Operations
4, 17.5, 17.6,
195.457.068.113
141.346.845.235
19
5- Payables From Other Operations
-
-
6- Discount on Other Payables From Main Operations (-)
-
-
C- Due to Related Parties
-
-
1- Due to Shareholders
-
-
2- Due to Affiliates
-
-
3- Due to Subsidiaries
-
-
4- Due to Entities Under Common Control
-
-
5- Due to Personnel
-
-
6- Due to Other Related Parties
-
-
D- Other Payables
-
-
1- Guarantees and Deposits Received
-
-
2- Medical Treatment Payables to Social Security Institution
-
-
3- Other Payables
-
-
4- Discount on Other Payables (-)
-
-
E- Insurance Technical Reserves
17.15
20.606.636.551
16.529.566.333
1- Unearned Premiums Reserve - Net
-
-
2- Unexpired Risk Reserves - Net
-
-
3- Life Mathematical Reserves - Net
17.15
20.511.074.020
16.456.804.753
4- Outstanding Claims Reserve - Net
-
-
5- Provision for Bonus and Discounts - Net
-
-
6- Provision for Investment Risk Life Insurance Policyholders' Policies - Net
-
-
7- Other Technical Reserves - Net
2.20,17.15
95.562.531
72.761.580
F- Other Liabilities and Provisions
25.103.962
21.001.293
1- Other Liabilities
-
-
2- Overdue, Deferred or By Installment Other Liabilities
-
-
3- Other Liabilities and Expense Accruals
25.103.962
21.001.293
G- Provisions for Other Risks
22
106.082.561
82.991.535
1- Provision for Employee Termination Benefits
22
106.082.561
82.991.535
2- Provisions for Employee Pension Fund Deficits
-
-
H- Deferred Income and Expense Accruals
-
-
1- Deferred Income
-
-
2- Expense Accruals
-
-
3- Other Deferred Income and Expense Accruals
-
-
I- Other Long Term Liabilities
-
-
1- Deferred Tax Liability
-
-
2- Other Long Term Liabilities
-
-
IV- Total Long Term Liabilities
216.355.291.314
158.031.229.582
4
AgeSA Hayat ve Emeklilik Anonim Şirketi
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF 30 JUNE 2024 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated).
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Reviewed
Audited
Current Period
Previous Period
V- SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Notes
30 June 2024
31 December 2023
A- Paid in Capital
2.13,15.3
180.000.000
280.000.000
1- (Nominal) Capital
2.13,15.3
180.000.000
280.000.000
2- Unpaid Capital (-)
-
-
3- Positive Capital Restatement Differences
-
-
4- Negative Capital Restatement Differences (-)
-
-
5-Capital to be registered
-
-
B- Capital Reserves
15.2
(67.582.326)
(43.946.321)
1- Equity Share Premiums
-
-
2- Cancellation Profits of Equity Shares
-
-
3- Gain on Sale of Assets to be Transferred to Capital
-
-
4- Translation Reserves
-
-
5- Other Capital Reserves
15.2
(67.582.326)
(43.946.321)
C- Profit Reserves
2.536.346.242
1.479.878.992
1- Legal Reserves
15.2
138.739.901
109.639.901
2- Statutory Reserves
15.2
11.494
11.494
3- Extraordinary Reserves
15.2
2.487.569.191
1.392.065.691
4- Special Funds (Reserves)
-
-
5- Valuation of Financial Assets
15.2
42.446.002
55.579.038
6- Other Profit Reserves
15.2
(132.420.346)
(77.417.132)
D- Retained Earning
-
-
1- Retained Earnings
-
-
E- Previous Years' Losses (-)
(40.761.641)
(6.196.687)
1- Previous Years' Losses
(40.761.641)
(6.196.687)
F- Net Profit of the Period
1.274.590.188
1.390.038.546
1- Net Profit of the Period
1.274.590.188
1.390.038.546
2- Net Loss of the Period
-
-
3- Net Profit of the Period not Subject to Distribution
-
-
G-Minory Interests
131.683.133
-
Total Shareholders' Equity
4.014.275.596
3.099.774.530
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (III+IV+V)
227.130.340.392
165.281.135.254
5
AgeSA Hayat ve Emeklilik Anonim Şirketi
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT AS OF 30 JUNE 2024 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated).
Reviewed
Reviewed
Reviewed
Reviewed
Current Period
Current Period
Previous Period
Previous Period
1 January-
1 April-
1 January-
1 April-
I- TECHNICAL DIVISION
Notes
30 June 2024
30 June 2024
30 June 2023
30 June 2023
A- Non-Life Technical Income
254.765.882
216.886.339
56.543.700
29.761.551
1- Earned Premiums (Net of Reinsurer Share)
211.879.652
175.859.473
46.672.026
25.230.151
1.1- Premiums (Net of Reinsurer Share)
5,24
926.468.466
849.478.266
67.948.378
27.921.313
1.1.1- Gross Premiums (+)
5,24
926.917.522
849.688.995
67.959.367
28.033.916
1.1.2- Ceded Premiums to Reinsurers (-)
5,10,24
(449.056)
(210.729)
(10.989)
(112.603)
1.1.3- Premiums Transferred to SSI (-)
-
-
-
-
1.2- Change in Unearned Premiums Reserve (Net of Reinsurers Shares and
5,17.15,
Reserves Carried Forward) (+/-)
47.4
(714.588.814)
(673.618.793)
(21.276.352)
(2.691.162)
1.2.1- Unearned Premiums Reserve (-)
17.15
(714.578.369)
(673.618.793)
(21.105.947)
(2.692.144)
1.2.2- Reinsurance Share of Unearned Premiums Reserve (+)
10, 17.15
(10.445)
-
(170.405)
982
1.3- Changes in Unexpired Risks Reserve (Net of Reinsurer Share and Reserves
Carried Forward) (+/-)
-
-
-
-
1.3.1- Unexpired Risks Reserve (-)
-
-
-
-
1.3.2- Reinsurance Share of Unexpired Risks Reserve (+)
-
-
-
-
2- Investment Income Transferred from Non-Technical Division
37.854.039
37.854.039
-
-
3- Other Technical Income (Net of Reinsurer Share)
5.032.191
3.172.827
9.871.674
4.531.400
3.1- Gross Other Technical Income (+)
5.032.191
3.172.827
9.871.674
4.531.400
3.2- Reinsurance Share of Other Technical Income (-)
-
-
-
-
4. Accrued Subrogation and Sovtage Income (+)
-
-
-
-
B- Non-Life Technical Expenses (-)
(300.934.258)
(214.040.455)
(68.004.798)
(35.054.942)
1- Total Claims (Net of Reinsurer Share)
5
(116.798.927)
(113.516.041)
(807.795)
837.423
1.1- Claims Paid (Net of Reinsurer Share)
17.15
(70.658.671)
(69.223.592)
(2.224.762)
(392.754)
1.1.1- Gross Claims Paid (-)
17.15
(70.809.057)
(69.241.592)
(4.267.762)
(2.430.754)
1.1.2- Reinsurance Share of Claims Paid (+)
10, 17.15
150.386
18.000
2.043.000
2.038.000
1.2- Changes in Outstanding Claims Reserve (Net of Reinsurer Share and
Reserves Carried Forward) (+/-)
17.15,47.4
(46.140.256)
(44.292.449)
1.416.967
1.230.177
1.2.1- Outstanding Claims Reserve (-)
17.15
(46.680.909)
(44.809.833)
(2.710.355)
(1.479.576)
1.2.2- Reinsurance Share of Outstanding Claims Reserve (+)
10,17.15
540.653
517.384
4.127.322
2.709.753
2- Changes in Bonus and Discount Reserve (Net of Reinsurer Share and Reserves
Carried Forward) (+/-)
-
-
-
-
2.1- Bonus and Discount Reserve (-)
-
-
-
-
2.2- Reinsurance Share of Bonus and Discount Reserve (+)
-
-
-
-
3- Changes in Other Technical Reserves (Net of Reinsurer Share and Reserves
5,
Carried Forward) (+/-)
17.15,47.4
(1.240.746)
(423.089)
(713.335)
(294.927)
4- Operating Expenses (-)
31
(182.892.983)
(100.099.723)
(66.478.460)
(35.592.230)
5- Changes in Mathematical Reserves (Net of Reinsurer Share and Reserves
Carried Forward) (+/-)
-
-
-
-
5.1- Mathematical Reserves (-)
-
-
-
-
5.2- Reinsurer Share of Mathematical Reserves (+)
-
-
-
-
6- Other Technical Expenses (-)
(1.602)
(1.602)
(5.208)
(5.208)
6.1- Other Gross Technical Expenses (-)
(1.602)
(1.602)
(5.208)
(5.208)
6.2- Reinsurer Share of Other Gross Technical Expenses (+)
-
-
-
-
C- Non Life Technical Profit / (Loss) (A-B)
(46.168.376)
2.845.884
(11.461.098)
(5.293.391)
D- Life Technical Income
7.194.861.711
3.212.651.097
5.981.012.769
4.440.741.716
1- Earned Premiums (Net of Reinsurer Share)
5.051.764.395
2.644.925.567
2.642.546.978
1.343.215.560
1.1- Premiums (Net of Reinsurer Share)
5,24
6.139.712.374
3.105.608.003
3.046.978.231
1.593.360.360
1.1.1- Gross Premiums (+)
5,24
6.364.515.501
3.223.968.488
3.131.954.064
1.644.257.009
1.1.2- Ceded Premiums to Reinsurers (-)
5,10,24
(224.803.127)
(118.360.485)
(84.975.833)
(50.896.649)
1.2- Change in Unearned Premiums Reserve (Net of Reinsurers Shares and
Reserves Carried Forward) (+/-)
5,17.15,47.4
(1.087.947.979)
(460.682.436)
(404.431.253)
(250.144.800)
1.2.1- Unearned Premiums Reserve (-)
17.15
(1.092.935.740)
(462.945.003)
(401.926.552)
(250.869.479)
1.2.2- Reinsurance Share of Unearned Premiums Reserve (+)
10, 17.15
4.987.761
2.262.567
(2.504.701)
724.679
1.3- Changes in Unexpired Risks Reserve (Net of Reinsurer Share and Reserves
Carried Forward) (+/-)
-
-
-
-
1.3.1- Unexpired Risks Reserve (-)
-
-
-
-
1.3.2- Reinsurance Share of Unexpired Risks Reserve (+)
-
-
-
-
2- Life Branch Investment Income
5
2.060.404.031
544.816.397
3.196.245.994
2.969.489.442
3- Accrued (Unrealized) Income from Investments
-
-
-
-
4- Other Technical Income (Net of Reinsurer Share)
5
82.693.285
22.909.133
142.219.797
128.036.714
4.1- Other Gross Technical Income (+/-)
5
82.693.285
22.909.133
142.219.797
128.036.714
4.2- Ceded Other Technical Income (+/-)
-
-
-
-
5. Accrued Subrogation Income (+)
-
-
-
-
6
AgeSA Hayat ve Emeklilik Anonim Şirketi
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT AS OF 30 JUNE 2024 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated).
Reviewed
Reviewed
Reviewed
Reviewed
Current Period
Current Period
Previous Period
Previous Period
1 January-
1 April-
1 January-
1 April-
I- TECHNICAL DIVISION
Notes
30 June 2024
30 June 2024
30 June 2023
30 June 2023
E- Life Technical Expense
(6.538.081.607)
(2.733.155.819)
(5.752.458.656)
(4.334.865.199)
1- Total Claims (Net of Reinsurer Share)
5
(654.975.985)
(355.532.873)
(352.947.124)
(174.336.510)
1.1- Claims Paid (Net of Reinsurer Share)
17.15
(589.853.163)
(314.674.828)
(340.965.978)
(153.194.787)
1.1.1- Gross Claims Paid (-)
17.15
(623.601.912)
(328.052.468)
(398.314.894)
(204.740.718)
1.1.2- Reinsurance Share of Claims Paid (+)
10, 17.15
33.748.749
13.377.640
57.348.916
51.545.931
1.2- Changes in Outstanding Claims Reserve (Net of Reinsurer Share and
Reserves Carried Forward) (+/-)
17.15,47.4
(65.122.822)
(40.858.045)
(11.981.146)
(21.141.723)
1.2.1- Outstanding Claims Reserve (-)
17.15
(93.863.851)
(65.609.434)
(36.743.931)
35.745.764
1.2.2- Reinsurance Share of Outstanding Claims Reserve (+)
10,17.15
28.741.029
24.751.389
24.762.785
(56.887.487)
2- Changes in Bonus and Discount Reserve (Net of Reinsurer Share and
Reserves Carried Forward) (+/-)
-
-
-
-
2.1- Bonus and Discount Reserve (-)
-
-
-
-
2.2- Reinsurance Share of Bonus and Discount Reserve (+)
-
-
-
-
3- Changes in Life Mathematical Reserves (Net of Reinsurer Share and
Reserves Carried Forward) (+/-)
5, 47.4
(4.123.084.611)
(1.402.981.215)
(4.601.761.372)
(3.786.015.798)
3.1- Life Mathematical Reserves
17.15
(4.117.952.337)
(1.403.056.741)
(4.596.587.993)
(3.771.006.023)
3.1.1- Actuarial Mathematics provision(+/-)
(4.117.952.337)
(1.403.056.741)
(4.596.708.075)
(3.771.105.371)
3.1.2- Dividend Equivalent (Provision for Policyholders Investment Risk.)
-
-
120.082
99.348
3.2- Reinsurance Share of Life Mathematical Reserves
(5.132.274)
75.526
(5.173.379)
(15.009.775)
3.2.1- Provision of Reinsurance Actuarial Mathematics (+)
10, 17.15
(5.132.274)
75.526
(5.173.379)
(15.009.775)
3.2.2- Reinsurer's Share of Profit Share (Provision for Policyholders
Investment Risk.) (+)
-
-
-
-
4- Changes in Technical Reserves for Investments with Risks on
5,17.15,47.
Policyholders (Net of Reinsurer Share and Reserves Carried Forward) (+/-
(21.560.206)
(11.383.536)
3.864.101
(5.358.640)
)
4
5- Operating Expenses (-)
31
(1.532.859.865)
(757.658.127)
(748.958.090)
(344.245.312)
6- Investment Expenses (-)
5,36
(205.600.940)
(205.600.068)
(54.412.328)
(26.764.581)
7- Unrealized Losses from Investments (-)
-
-
-
-
8- Investment Income Transferred to Non-Technical Divisions (-)
5,26
-
-
1.756.157
1.855.642
F- Life Technical Profit / (Loss) (D-E)
656.780.104
479.495.278
228.554.113
105.876.517
G- Private Pension Technical Income
25
1.804.971.022
814.528.952
802.445.563
378.061.044
1- Fund Management Fee
25
1.168.314.341
634.397.217
567.418.530
303.624.340
2- Management Fee
25
549.024.455
134.969.868
211.949.595
61.416.512
3- Entrance Fee Income
25
87.631.905
45.161.867
23.076.318
13.019.534
4- Management Fee In Case Of Temporary Suspension
25
321
-
1.120
658
5- Income from Individual Service Charges
-
-
-
-
6- Increase in Market Value of Capital Commitment Advances
-
-
-
-
7- Other Technical Income
-
-
-
-
H- Private Pension Technical Expenses
(2.255.864.036)
(1.187.221.169)
(1.075.690.562)
(574.726.210)
1- Fund Management Expenses (-)
(182.681.495)
(100.255.255)
(84.320.722)
(36.229.957)
2- Decrease in Market Value of Capital Commitment Advances (-)
-
-
-
-
3- Operating Expenses (-)
31
(1.948.126.569)
(1.017.918.404)
(934.872.607)
(508.530.931)
4- Other Technical Expenses (-)
(114.013.489)
(64.599.490)
(51.729.084)
(27.322.002)
5- Penalty Payments
(11.042.483)
(4.448.020)
(4.768.149)
(2.643.320)
I- Private Pension Technical Profit / (Loss) (G-H)
(450.893.014)
(372.692.217)
(273.244.999)
(196.665.166)
7
AgeSA Hayat ve Emeklilik Anonim Şirketi
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT AS OF 30 JUNE 2024 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated).
Reviewed
Reviewed
Reviewed
Reviewed
Current Period
Current Period
Previous Period
Previous Period
1 January-
1 April-
1 January-
1 April-
II- NON TECHNICAL DIVISION
Notes
30 June 2024
30 June 2024
30 June 2023
30 June 2023
C- Non Life Technical Profit / (Loss) (A-B)
(46.168.376)
2.845.884
(11.461.098)
(5.293.391)
F- Life Technical Profit / (Loss) (D-E)
656.780.104
479.495.278
228.554.113
105.876.517
I- Private Pension Technical Profit / (Loss) (G-H)
(450.893.014)
(372.692.217)
(273.244.999)
(196.665.166)
J- Total Technical Profit / (Loss) (C+F+I)
159.718.714
109.648.945
(56.151.984)
(96.082.040)
K- Investment Income
1.807.182.047
882.136.005
1.168.843.894
914.630.120
1- Income From Financial Investment
26
1.127.713.291
464.903.181
468.601.293
220.594.123
2- Income from Sales of Financial Investments
26
17.811.354
15.205.254
114.393.964
112.982.326
3- Revaluation of Financial Investments
27
399.167.853
338.422.555
98.970.364
119.202.901
4- Foreign Exchange Gains
36
260.339.558
61.455.024
487.864.544
463.185.912
5- Dividend Income from Affiliates
-
-
-
-
6- Income form Subsidiaries and Entities Under Common Control
2.149.991
2.149.991
-
-
7- Income Received from Land and Building
-
-
-
-
8- Income from Derivatives
13,26
-
-
769.886
520.500
9- Other Investments
-
-
-
-
10- Investment Income transferred from Life Technical Division
5,26
-
-
(1.756.157)
(1.855.642)
L- Investment Expenses (-)
(242.040.966)
(147.031.144)
(89.033.500)
(53.145.250)
1- Investment Management Expenses (Including Interest) (-)
(50.645.443)
(17.841.057)
(9.184.029)
(4.688.184)
2- Valuation Allowance of Investments (-)
-
-
-
-
3- Losses On Sales of Investments (-)
(41.566)
-
-
-
4- Investment Income Transferred to Non-Life Technical Division (-)
(37.854.039)
(37.854.039)
-
-
5- Losses from Derivatives (-)
13
(3.286.900)
(181.500)
(8.073.950)
(7.568.950)
6- Foreign Exchange Losses (-)
36
(37.015.419)
(31.701.079)
(5.595.720)
(5.456.140)
7- Depreciation Charges (-)
6.1
(113.185.850)
(59.449.934)
(66.179.362)
(35.431.976)
8- Other Investment Expenses (-)
8
(11.749)
(3.535)
(439)
-
M- Income and Expenses From Other and Extraordinary Operations (+/-)
111.855.145
23.336.862
39.869.404
3.775.149
1- Provisions (+/-)
(5.583.502)
1.970.685
17.382.589
(6.824.729)
2- Discounts (+/-)
-
-
-
-
3- Specialty Insurances (+/-)
-
-
-
-
4- Inflation Adjustment (+/-)
-
-
-
-
5- Deferred Tax Asset (+/-)
35,47.4
133.739.723
35.627.004
51.297.728
33.957.664
6- Deferred Tax Liability Accounts (+/-)
-
-
-
-
7- Other Income and Revenues
47.1
73.288.014
32.338.599
45.031.677
28.295.512
8- Other Expenses and Losses (-)
47.1
(90.170.988)
(43.286.984)
(66.901.415)
(48.093.518)
9- Prior Period Income
47.3
8.492.486
448.244
5.150.958
70.150
10- Prior Period Losses (-)
47.3
(7.910.588)
(3.760.686)
(12.092.133)
(3.629.930)
N- Net Profit / (Loss)
1.275.624.657
622.526.984
777.439.034
566.785.057
1- Profit / (Loss) Before Tax
1.836.714.940
868.090.668
1.063.527.814
769.177.979
2- Corporate Tax Charge and Other Fiscal Liabilities (-)
35,47.4
(561.090.283)
(245.563.684)
(286.088.780)
(202.392.922)
3- Net Profit / (Loss)
1.275.624.657
622.526.984
777.439.034
566.785.057
Owners of Parent
1.274.590.188
621.492.515
-
-
Minority Interests
1.034.469
1.034.469
4- Inflation Adjustment Account (+/-)
-
-
-
-
8
AgeSA Hayat ve Emeklilik Anonim Şirketi
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS AS OF 30 JUNE 2024 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated).
Reviewed
Reviewed
Current Period
Previous Period
1 January-
1 January-
Notes
30 Jıme 2024
30 June 2023
A. Cash Flows from the Operating Activities
-
-
1.
Cash inflows from the insurance operations
6.439.037.938
3.195.268.024
2.
Cash inflows from the reinsurance operations
1.538.244.914
-
3.
Cash inflows from the pension operations
29.849.633.074
12.577.422.429
4.
Cash outflows due to the insurance operations (-)
(2.142.795.371)
(1.259.388.607)
5.
Cash outflows due to the reinsurance operations (-)
(1.481.868.617)
-
6.
Cash outflows due to the pension operations (-)
(28.003.801.009)
(11.594.940.577)
7.
Cash generated from the operating activities (A1+A2+A3-A4-A5-A6)
6.198.450.929
2.918.361.269
8.
Interest payments (-)
-
-
9.
Income tax payments (-)
(406.675.892)
(86.663.598)
10. Other cash inflows
117.305.281
32.145.281
11. Other cash outflows (-)
(2.980.172.667)
(1.354.953.028)
12. Net cash generated from / (used in) operating activities
2.928.907.651
1.508.889.924
B. Cash flows from the investing activities
-
-
1.
Sale of tangible assets
801.889
76.938
2.
Purchase of tangible assets (-)
6.3.1
(388.556.627)
(196.740.393)
3.
Acquisition of financial assets (-)
11.4
(7.143.108.830)
(5.295.578.321)
4.
Sale of financial assets
11.4
4.734.875.095
3.719.236.173
5.
Interest received
1.232.623.931
612.828.841
6.
Dividends received
-
-
7.
Other cash inflows
-
-
8.
Other cash outflows (-)
-
-
9.
Net cash generated from / (used in) the investing activities
(1.563.364.542)
(1.160.176.762)
C. Cash flows from the financing activities
-
-
1.
Issue of equity shares
-
-
2.
Cash inflows from borrowings
-
-
3.
Payments of financial leases (-)
20
(51.234.404)
(11.153.355)
4.
Dividends paid (-)
(281.809.142)
(141.112.764)
5.
Other cash inflows
-
40.000.000
6.
Other cash outflows (-)
(39.635.579)
(16.267.787)
7.
Cash generated from / (used in) the financing activities
(372.679.125)
(128.533.906)
D. Effects of Exchange Rate Differences on Cash and Cash Equivalents
(186.956)
42.282.060
E. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (A12+B9+C7+D)
992.677.028
262.461.316
F. Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
2.12
2.058.442.162
1.138.360.351
G. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period (E+F)
2.12
3.051.119.190
1.400.821.667
9
AgeSA Hayat ve Emeklilik Anonim Şirketi
CONSOLIDATED SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AS OF 30 JUNE 2024 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated).
Reviewed Current Period
1 January-30 June 2024
Exchange
Differences
Inflation
Arising on
Other
Previous
Equity
Investment
Adjustment to
Translation
Reserves and
Net Profit /
Periods'
Attributable
Non-
Treasury
Revaluation
Shareholders'
of Foreign
Legal
Statutory
Retained
(Loss) for the
Profits /
to Owners of
controlling
Capital
Shares
Reserve
Equity
Operations
Reserves
Reserves
Earnings
Period
(Losses) (-)
Parent
Interests
Total
I- Equity at End of Prior Period
180.000.000
(44.783.416)
55.579.038
-
-
109.639.901
11.494
1.315.471.300
1.424.603.500
-
3.040.521.817
-
3.040.521.817
II- Changes In Accounting Policy(*)
100.000.000
-
-
-
-
-
-
14.354
(34.564.954)
(6.196.687)
59.252.713
-
59.252.713
III- Balance at (01/01/2024)
280.000.000
(44.783.416)
55.579.038
-
-
109.639.901
11.494
1.315.485.654
1.390.038.546
(6.196.687)
3.099.774.530
-
3.099.774.530
A- Capital increase (A1 + A2)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1- Cash
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2- Internal Resources
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
B- Purchase of own shares
-
(23.636.005)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(23.636.005)
-
(23.636.005)
C- Income / (expenses) recognized directly in
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(24.350.444)
-
-
(24.350.444)
(4.106)
(24.354.550)
equity
D- Valuation gains on assets
-
-
(13.133.036)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(13.133.036)
-
(13.133.036)
E- Exchange difference arising on translation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
of foreign operations
F- Other income / (expenses)
(100.000.000)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(30.652.770)
-
-
(130.652.770)
130.652.770
-
G- Inflation adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
H- Net profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1.274.590.188
-
1.274.590.188
1.034.469
1.275.624.657
I- Payment of dividends
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(300.000.000)
-
(300.000.000)
-
(300.000.000)
J- Transfers
-
-
-
-
-
29.100.000
-
1.095.503.500
(1.090.038.546)
(34.564.954)
-
-
-
IV- Balance at (30/06/2024)
180.000.000
(68.419.421)
42.446.002
-
-
138.739.901
11.494
2.355.985.940
1.274.590.188
(40.761.641)
3.882.592.463
131.683.133
4.014.275.596
(III+A+B+C+D+E+F+G+H+I+J)
Reviewed Previous Period
1 January-30 June 2023
Exchange
Differences
Inflation
Arising on
Other
Investment
Adjustment to
Translation of
Reserves and
Net Profit /
Previous Periods'
Treasury
Revaluation
Shareholders'
Foreign
Legal
Statutory
Retained
(Loss) for the
Profits / (Losses) (-
Capital
Shares
Reserve
Equity
Operations
Reserves
Reserves
Earnings
Period
)
Total
I- Balance at (31/12/2022)
240.000.000
-
(12.366.535)
-
-
95.539.901
11.494
588.582.248
868.387.508
-
1.780.154.616
A- Capital increase (A1 + A2)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1- Cash
40.000.000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
40.000.000
2- Internal Resources
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
B- Purchase of own shares
-
(16.267.787)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(16.267.787)
C- Income / (expenses) recognized directly in equity
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(18.983.304)
-
-
(18.983.304)
D- Valuation gains on assets
-
-
(80.401.737)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(80.401.737)
E- Exchange difference arising on translation of foreign
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
operations
F- Other income / (expenses)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
G- Inflation adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
H- Net profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
777.439.034
-
777.439.034
I- Payment of dividends
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(150.000.000)
-
(150.000.000)
J- Transfers
-
-
-
-
-
14.100.000
-
710.484.195
(718.387.508)
(6.196.687)
-
IV- Balance at (30/06/2023)
280.000.000
(16.267.787)
(92.768.272)
-
-
109.639.901
11.494
1.280.083.139
777.439.034
(6.196.687)
2.331.940.822
(III+A+B+C+D+E+F+G+H+I+J)
10
