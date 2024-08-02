AgeSA Hayat ve Emeklilik Anonim Şirketi

NON-CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF 30 JUNE 2024 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated).

ASSETS

Reviewed

Audited

Current Period

Previous Period

I- CURRENT ASSETS

Notes

30 June 2024

31 December 2023

A- Cash and Cash Equivalents

2.12,14

2.732.356.240

2.081.913.384

1- Cash

-

-

2- Cheques Received

-

-

3- Banks

2.12,14

805.515.482

626.760.668

4- Cheques Given and Payment Orders (-)

2.12,14

(1.005.282)

(1.759.443)

5- Bank Guaranteed Credit Card Receivables with Maturities Less Than Three Months

-

-

6- Other Cash and Cash Equivalents

2.12,14

1.927.846.040

1.456.912.159

B- Financial Assets and Investments with Risks on Policyholders

4,11.4

23.945.258.079

19.448.746.884

1- Financial Assets Available for Sale

4,11.4

2.357.904.978

1.956.502.057

2- Financial Assets Held to Maturity

4,11.4

1.152.134.245

1.129.087.860

3- Financial Assets Held for Trading

4,11.4

1.712.404.768

999.911.246

4- Loans

-

-

5- Provision for Loans (-)

-

-

6- Investments with Risks on Policyholders

4,11.4

18.722.814.088

15.363.245.721

7- Equity Shares

-

-

8- Impairment on Financial Assets (-)

-

-

C- Receivables From Main Operations

12.1

363.854.436

202.664.601

1- Receivables From Insurance Operations

12.1

125.096.713

86.318.879

2- Provision for Receivables From Insurance Operations (-)

-

-

3- Receivables From Reinsurance Operations

-

-

4- Provision for Receivables From Reinsurance Operations (-)

-

-

5- Cash Deposited With Insurance & Reinsurance Companies

-

-

6- Loans to Policyholders

-

-

7- Provision for Loans to Policyholders (-)

-

-

8- Receivables from Pension Operation

12.1

238.757.723

116.345.722

9- Doubtful Receivables From Main Operations

-

-

10- Provisions for Doubtful Receivables From Main Operations (-)

-

-

D- Due from Related Parties

12.1

18.053.811

4.958.101

1- Due from Shareholders

-

-

2- Due from Affiliates

-

-

3- Due from Subsidiaries

12.2

448.420

409.036

4- Due from Entities Under Common Control

-

-

5- Due from Personnel

27.378

92.127

6- Due from Other Related Parties

45

17.578.013

4.456.938

7- Discount on Receivables Due from Related Parties (-)

-

-

8- Doubtful Receivables Due from Related Parties

-

-

9- Provisions for Doubtful Receivables Due from Related Parties (-)

-

-

E- Other Receivables

12.1

2.813.822

2.896.526

1- Leasing Receivables

-

-

2- Unearned Leasing Interest Income (-)

-

-

3- Deposits and Guarantees Given

32.725

32.725

4- Other Receivables

2.624.886

2.707.590

5- Discount on Other Receivables (-)

-

-

6- Other Doubtful Receivables

156.211

156.211

7- Provisions for Other Doubtful Receivables (-)

-

-

F- Prepaid Expenses and Income Accruals

1.026.117.495

498.902.247

1- Deferred Commission Expenses

2.20

816.628.992

418.789.340

2- Accrued Interest and Rent Income

-

-

3- Income Accruals

16.589.286

-

4- Other Prepaid Expenses

47.1

192.899.217

80.112.907

G- Other Current Assets

47.1

4.156.774

1.308.631

1- Stock to be used in following months

-

-

2- Prepaid Taxes and Funds

-

-

3- Deferred Tax Assets

-

-

4- Business Advances

47.1

2.728.118

236.941

5- Advances Given to Personnel

47.1

1.428.656

1.071.690

6- Stock Count Differences

-

-

7- Other Current Assets

-

-

8- Provision for Other Current Assets (-)

-

-

I- Total Current Asset

28.092.610.657

22.241.390.374

1

AgeSA Hayat ve Emeklilik Anonim Şirketi

NON-CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF 30 JUNE 2024 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated).

ASSETS

Reviewed

Audited

Current Period

Previous Period

II- NON CURRENT ASSETS

Notes

30 June 2024

31 December 2023

A- Receivables From Main Operations

12.1

196.096.303.805

141.916.400.655

1- Receivables From Insurance Operations

-

-

2- Provision for Receivables From Insurance Operations (-)

-

-

3- Receivables From Reinsurance Operations

-

-

4- Provision for Receivables From Reinsurance Operations (-)

-

-

5- Cash Deposited with Insurance & Reinsurance Companies

-

-

6- Loans to Policyholders

2.20,12.1,17.2,17.15

639.235.692

569.555.420

7- Provision for Loans to Policyholders (-)

-

-

8- Receivables From Pension Operations

4,12.1,17.5,17.6,19

195.457.068.113

141.346.845.235

9- Doubtful Receivables from Main Operations

-

-

10- Provision for Doubtful Receivables from Main Operations

-

-

B- Due from Related Parties

-

-

1- Due from Shareholders

-

-

2- Due from Affiliates

-

-

3- Due from Subsidiaries

-

-

4- Due from Entities Under Common Control

-

-

5- Due from Personnel

-

-

6- Due from Other Related Parties

-

-

7- Discount on Receivables Due from Related Parties (-)

-

-

8- Doubtful Receivables Due from Related Parties

-

-

9- Provisions for Doubtful Receivables Due from Related Parties (-)

-

-

C- Other Receivables

12.1

121.057

30.379

1- Leasing Receivables

-

-

2- Unearned Leasing Interest Income (-)

-

-

3- Deposits and Guarantees Given

12.1

121.057

30.379

4- Other Receivables

-

-

5- Discount on Other Receivables (-)

-

-

6- Other Doubtful Receivables

-

-

7- Provisions for Other Doubtful Receivables (-)

-

-

D- Financial Assets

45.2

634.947.252

5.738.919

1- Long-term Investments

-

-

2- Affiliates

-

-

3- Capital Commitments to Affiliates (-)

-

-

4- Subsidiaries

9,45.2

631.000.000

2.000.000

5- Capital Commitments to Subsidiaries (-)

-

-

6- Entities Under Common Control

-

-

7- Capital Commitments to Entities Under Common Control (-)

-

-

8- Financial Assets and Investments with Risks on Policyholders

-

-

9- Other Financial Assets

45.2

3.947.252

3.738.919

10- Impairment on Financial Assets (-)

-

-

E- Tangible Assets

6.3

264.421.221

87.923.928

1- Investment Properties

-

-

2- Impairment on Investment Properties (-)

-

-

3- Owner Occupied Property

-

-

4- Machinery and Equipments

6.3

62.377.886

63.503.577

5- Furnitures and Fixtures

6.3

37.971.481

26.531.395

6- Vehicles

6.3

5.870.700

5.870.700

7- Other Tangible Assets (Including Leasehold Improvements)

6.3

38.773.715

13.145.284

8- Leased Tangible Fixed Assets

6.3

214.641.684

51.184.568

9- Accumulated Depreciation (-)

6.3

(95.214.245)

(72.311.596)

10- Advances Paid for Tangible Fixed Assets (Including Construction In Progresses)

-

-

F- Intangible Assets

8

733.469.952

549.484.170

1- Rights

-

-

2- Goodwill

-

-

3- Establishment Costs

-

-

4- Research and Development Expenses

-

-

5- Other Intangible Assets

8

791.578.213

706.796.172

6- Accumulated Amortizations (-)

8

(355.726.670)

(286.735.173)

7- Advances Regarding Intangible Assets

8

297.618.409

129.423.171

G- Prepaid Expenses and Income Accruals

1.323.919

4.032.198

1- Deferred Expenses

-

-

2- Income Accruals

-

-

3- Other Prepaid Expenses and Income Accruals

47.1

1.323.919

4.032.198

H- Other Non-current Assets

21, 35

260.760.528

168.274.465

1- Cash Foreign Currency Accounts

-

-

2- Foreign Currency Accounts

-

-

3- Stock to be used in following months

-

-

4- Prepaid Taxes and Funds

-

-

5- Deferred Tax Assets

21, 35

260.760.528

168.274.465

6- Other Non-current Assets

-

-

7- Other Non-current Assets Amortization (-)

-

-

8- Provision for Other Non-current Assets (-)

-

-

II- Total Non-current Assets

197.991.347.734

142.731.884.714

Total Assets (I+II)

226.083.958.391

164.973.275.088

2

AgeSA Hayat ve Emeklilik Anonim Şirketi

NON-CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF 30 JUNE 2024 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated).

LIABILITIES

Reviewed

Audited

Current Period

Previous Period

III- SHORT TERM LIABILITIES

Note

30 June 2024

31 December 2023

A- Borrowings

20

47.157.212

2.985.622

1- Borrowings from Financial Institutions

-

-

2- Finance Lease Payables

4,20

113.938.648

11.052.587

3- Deferred Finance Lease Costs (-)

20

(66.781.436)

(8.066.965)

4- Current Portion of Long Term Borrowings

-

-

5- Principal, Installments and Interests on Issued Bills (Bonds)

-

-

6- Other Financial Instruments Issued

-

-

7- In Excess of Par of Financial Instruments (-)

-

-

8- Other Financial Borrowings (Liabilities)

-

-

B- Payables From Main Operations

4, 19

2.061.584.052

1.836.200.370

1- Payables From Insurance Operations

4, 19

435.442.892

313.933.085

2- Payables From Reinsurance Operations

-

-

3- Cash Deposited by Insurance & Reinsurance Companies

-

-

4- Payables From Pension Operations

4,19

1.626.141.160

1.522.267.285

5- Payables From Other Operations

-

-

6- Discount on Other Payables From Main Operations, Notes Payable (-)

-

-

C- Due to Related Parties

4, 19

54.569.667

60.353.243

1- Due to Shareholders

19

1.939.490

2.419.707

2- Due to Affiliates

-

-

3- Due to Subsidiaries

12.2,19

-

1.111.689

4- Due to Entities Under Common Control

-

-

5- Due to Personnel

19

1.983.415

1.792.223

6- Due to Other Related Parties

19, 45

50.646.762

55.029.624

D- Other Payables

4,19,47.1

192.743.960

138.762.043

1- Guarantees and Deposits Received

21.704

19.464

2- Medical Treatment Payables to Social Security Institution

-

-

3- Other Payables

192.722.256

138.742.579

4- Discount on Other Payables (-)

-

-

E- Insurance Technical Reserves

2.525.695.891

1.278.263.655

1- Unearned Premiums Reserve - Net

17.15

2.131.869.248

1.004.626.712

2- Unexpired Risk Reserves - Net

-

-

3- Life Mathematical Reserves - Net

17.15

172.366.445

116.790.231

4- Outstanding Claims Reserve - Net

2.20,17.15

221.460.198

156.846.712

5- Provision for Bonus and Discounts - Net

-

-

6- Provision for Investment Risk Life Insurance Policyholders' Policies - Net

-

-

7- Other Technical Reserves - Net

-

-

F- Taxes and Other Liabilities and Provisions

506.876.012

297.853.106

1- Taxes and Dues Payable

165.404.652

139.961.687

2- Social Security Premiums Payable

94.383.268

42.738.596

3- Overdue, Deferred or By Installment Taxes and Other Liabilities

-

-

4- Other Taxes and Liabilities

-

-

5- Corporate Tax Provision on Period Profit

35

534.345.304

560.728.698

6- Advance Taxes and Other Liabilities on Period Profit (-)

35

(287.257.212)

(445.575.875)

7- Provisions for Other Taxes and Liabilities

-

-

G- Provisions for Other Risks

23.2

246.475.928

236.523.054

1- Provision for Employee Termination Benefits

-

-

2- Pension Fund Deficit Provision

-

-

3- Provisions for Costs

23.2

246.475.928

236.523.054

H- Deferred Income and Expense Accruals

19

299.394.160

152.325.428

1- Deferred Income

2.20, 19

6.264.397

3.285.928

2- Expense Accruals

19

293.129.763

149.039.500

3- Other Deferred Income and Expense Accruals

-

-

I- Other Short Term Liabilities

23.2

27.649.232

17.839.726

1- Deferred Tax Liability

-

-

2- Inventory Count Differences

-

-

3- Other Short Term Liabilities

23.2

27.649.232

17.839.726

III - Total Short Term Liabilities

5.962.146.114

4.021.106.247

3

AgeSA Hayat ve Emeklilik Anonim Şirketi

NON-CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF 30 JUNE 2024 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated).

LIABILITIES

Reviewed

Audited

Current Period

Previous Period

IV- LONG TERM LIABILITIES

Notes

30 June 2024

31 December 2023

A- Borrowings

20

155.792.738

38.569.344

1- Borrowings From Financial Institutions

-

-

2- Finance Lease Payables

4,20

229.758.269

70.894.973

3- Deferred Finance Lease Costs (-)

20

(73.965.531)

(32.325.629)

4- Bonds Issued

-

-

5- Other Financial Instruments Issued

-

-

6- In Excess of Par of Financial Instruments (-)

-

-

7- Other Borrowings (Financial Liabilities)

-

-

B- Payables From Main Operations

4,17.5,17.6,19

195.457.068.113

141.346.845.235

1- Payables From Insurance Operations

-

-

2- Payables From Reinsurance Operations

-

-

3- Cash Deposited by Insurance & Reinsurance Companies

-

-

4- Payables From Pension Operations

4,17.5,17.6,19

195.457.068.113

141.346.845.235

5- Payables From Other Operations

-

-

6- Discount on Other Payables From Main Operations (-)

-

-

C- Due to Related Parties

-

-

1- Due to Shareholders

-

-

2- Due to Affiliates

-

-

3- Due to Subsidiaries

-

-

4- Due to Entities Under Common Control

-

-

5- Due to Personnel

-

-

6- Due to Other Related Parties

-

-

D- Other Payables

-

-

1- Guarantees and Deposits Received

-

-

2- Medical Treatment Payables to Social Security Institution

-

-

3- Other Payables

-

-

4- Discount on Other Payables (-)

-

-

E- Insurance Technical Reserves

17.15

20.606.636.551

16.529.566.333

1- Unearned Premiums Reserve - Net

-

-

2- Unexpired Risk Reserves - Net

-

-

3- Life Mathematical Reserves - Net

17.15

20.511.074.020

16.456.804.753

4- Outstanding Claims Reserve - Net

-

-

5- Provision for Bonus and Discounts - Net

-

-

6- Provision for Investment Risk Life Insurance Policyholders' Policies -

Net

-

-

7- Other Technical Reserves - Net

2.20,17.15

95.562.531

72.761.580

F- Other Liabilities and Provisions

24.162.058

20.078.368

1- Other Liabilities

-

-

2- Overdue, Deferred or By Installment Other Liabilities

-

-

3- Other Liabilities and Expense Accruals

24.162.058

20.078.368

G- Provisions for Other Risks

22

87.079.069

66.056.065

1- Provision for Employee Termination Benefits

22

87.079.069

66.056.065

2- Provisions for Employee Pension Fund Deficits

-

-

H- Deferred Income and Expense Accruals

-

-

1- Deferred Income

-

-

2- Expense Accruals

-

-

3- Other Deferred Income and Expense Accruals

-

-

I- Other Long Term Liabilities

-

-

1- Deferred Tax Liability

-

-

2- Other Long Term Liabilities

-

-

IV- Total Long Term Liabilities

216.330.738.529

158.001.115.345

4

AgeSA Hayat ve Emeklilik Anonim Şirketi

NON-CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF 30 JUNE 2024 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated).

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Reviewed

Audited

Current Period

Previous Period

V- SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Notes

30 June 2024

31 December 2022

A- Paid in Capital

2.13,15.3

180.000.000

180.000.000

1- (Nominal) Capital

2.13,15.3

180.000.000

180.000.000

2- Unpaid Capital (-)

-

-

3- Positive Capital Restatement Differences

-

-

4- Negative Capital Restatement Differences (-)

-

-

5-Capital to be registered

-

-

B- Capital Reserves

15.2

(67.582.326)

(43.946.321)

1- Equity Share Premiums

-

-

2- Cancellation Profits of Equity Shares

-

-

3- Gain on Sale of Assets to be Transferred to Capital

-

-

4- Translation Reserves

-

-

5- Other Capital Reserves

15.2

(67.582.326)

(43.946.321)

C- Profit Reserves

2.480.277.337

1.441.290.765

1- Legal Reserves

15.2

138.339.901

109.239.901

2- Statutory Reserves

15.2

11.494

11.494

3- Extraordinary Reserves

15.2

2.383.438.086

1.338.829.034

4- Special Funds (Reserves)

-

-

5- Valuation of Financial Assets

15.2

42.446.002

55.579.038

6- Other Profit Reserves

15.2

(83.958.146)

(62.368.702)

D- Retained Earning

-

-

1- Retained Earnings

-

-

E- Previous Years' Losses (-)

-

-

1- Previous Years' Losses

-

-

F- Net Profit of the Period

1.198.378.737

1.373.709.052

1- Net Profit of the Period

1.198.378.737

1.373.709.052

2- Net Loss of the Period

-

-

3- Net Profit of the Period not Subject to Distribution

-

-

Total Shareholders' Equity

3.791.073.748

2.951.053.496

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (III+IV+V)

226.083.958.391

164.973.275.088

5

AgeSA Hayat ve Emeklilik Anonim Şirketi

NON-CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT AS OF 30 JUNE 2024 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated).

Reviewed

Reviewed

Reviewed

Reviewed

Current Period

Current Period

Previous Period

Previous Period

1 January-

1 April-

1 January-

1 April-

I- TECHNICAL DIVISION

Notes

30 June 2024

30 June 2024

30 June 2023

30 June 2023

A- Non-Life Technical Income

78.194.967

42.174.788

46.672.026

25.230.151

1- Earned Premiums (Net of Reinsurer Share)

78.194.967

42.174.788

46.672.026

25.230.151

1.1- Premiums (Net of Reinsurer Share)

5,24

117.323.138

40.332.938

67.948.378

27.921.313

1.1.1- Gross Premiums (+)

5,24

117.772.194

40.543.667

67.959.367

28.033.916

1.1.2- Ceded Premiums to Reinsurers (-)

5,10,24

(449.056)

(210.729)

(10.989)

(112.603)

1.1.3- Premiums Transferred to SSI (-)

-

-

-

-

1.2- Change in Unearned Premiums Reserve (Net of Reinsurers Shares and

5,17.15,

Reserves Carried Forward) (+/-)

47.4

(39.128.171)

1.841.850

(21.276.352)

(2.691.162)

1.2.1- Unearned Premiums Reserve (-)

17.15

(39.117.726)

1.841.850

(21.105.947)

(2.692.144)

1.2.2- Reinsurance Share of Unearned Premiums Reserve (+)

10, 17.15

(10.445)

-

(170.405)

982

1.3- Changes in Unexpired Risks Reserve (Net of Reinsurer Share and Reserves

Carried Forward) (+/-)

-

-

-

-

1.3.1- Unexpired Risks Reserve (-)

-

-

-

-

1.3.2- Reinsurance Share of Unexpired Risks Reserve (+)

-

-

-

-

2- Investment Income Transferred from Non-Technical Division

-

-

-

-

3- Other Technical Income (Net of Reinsurer Share)

-

-

-

-

3.1- Gross Other Technical Income (+)

-

-

-

-

3.2- Reinsurance Share of Other Technical Income (-)

-

-

-

-

4. Accrued Subrogation and Sovtage Income (+)

-

-

-

-

B- Non-Life Technical Expenses (-)

(65.309.004)

(26.638.305)

(43.066.163)

(21.797.503)

1- Total Claims (Net of Reinsurer Share)

5

(2.008.674)

1.274.212

(807.795)

837.423

1.1- Claims Paid (Net of Reinsurer Share)

17.15

(2.518.010)

(1.082.931)

(2.224.762)

(392.754)

1.1.1- Gross Claims Paid (-)

17.15

(2.668.396)

(1.100.931)

(4.267.762)

(2.430.754)

1.1.2- Reinsurance Share of Claims Paid (+)

10, 17.15

150.386

18.000

2.043.000

2.038.000

1.2- Changes in Outstanding Claims Reserve (Net of Reinsurer Share and

Reserves Carried Forward) (+/-)

17.15,47.4

509.336

2.357.143

1.416.967

1.230.177

1.2.1- Outstanding Claims Reserve (-)

17,15

(31.317)

1.839.759

(2.710.355)

(1.479.576)

1.2.2- Reinsurance Share of Outstanding Claims Reserve (+)

10, 17.15

540.653

517.384

4.127.322

2.709.753

2- Changes in Bonus and Discount Reserve (Net of Reinsurer Share and Reserves

Carried Forward) (+/-)

-

-

-

-

2.1- Bonus and Discount Reserve (-)

-

-

-

-

2.2- Reinsurance Share of Bonus and Discount Reserve (+)

-

-

-

-

3- Changes in Other Technical Reserves (Net of Reinsurer Share and Reserves

5,

Carried Forward) (+/-)

17.15,47.4

(1.240.746)

(423.089)

(713.335)

(294.927)

4- Operating Expenses (-)

31

(62.057.982)

(27.487.826)

(41.539.825)

(22.334.791)

5- Changes in Mathematical Reserves (Net of Reinsurer Share and Reserves

Carried Forward) (+/-)

-

-

-

-

5.1- Mathematical Reserves (-)

-

-

-

-

5.2- Reinsurer Share of Mathematical Reserves (+)

-

-

-

-

6- Other Technical Expenses (-)

(1.602)

(1.602)

(5.208)

(5.208)

6.1- Other Gross Technical Expenses (-)

(1.602)

(1.602)

(5.208)

(5.208)

6.2- Reinsurer Share of Other Gross Technical Expenses (+)

-

-

-

-

C- Non Life Technical Profit / (Loss) (A-B)

12.885.963

15.536.483

3.605.863

3.432.648

D- Life Technical Income

7.194.861.711

3.212.651.097

5.981.012.769

4.440.741.716

1- Earned Premiums (Net of Reinsurer Share)

5.051.764.395

2.644.925.567

2.642.546.978

1.343.215.560

1.1- Premiums (Net of Reinsurer Share)

5,24

6.139.712.374

3.105.608.003

3.046.978.231

1.593.360.360

1.1.1- Gross Premiums (+)

5,24

6.364.515.501

3.223.968.488

3.131.954.064

1.644.257.009

1.1.2- Ceded Premiums to Reinsurers (-)

5,10,,24

(224.803.127)

(118.360.485)

(84.975.833)

(50.896.649)

1.2- Change in Unearned Premiums Reserve (Net of Reinsurers Shares and

5,17.15,

Reserves Carried Forward) (+/-)

47.4

(1.087.947.979)

(460.682.436)

(404.431.253)

(250.144.800)

1.2.1- Unearned Premiums Reserve (-)

17.15

(1.092.935.740)

(462.945.003)

(401.926.552)

(250.869.479)

4.987.761

2.262.567

1.2.2- Reinsurance Share of Unearned Premiums Reserve (+)

10, 17.15

(2.504.701)

724.679

1.3- Changes in Unexpired Risks Reserve (Net of Reinsurer Share and Reserves

-

-

-

-

Carried Forward) (+/-)

1.3.1- Unexpired Risks Reserve (-)

-

-

-

-

1.3.2- Reinsurance Share of Unexpired Risks Reserve (+)

-

-

-

-

2- Life Branch Investment Income

5

2.060.404.031

544.816.397

3.196.245.994

2.969.489.442

3- Accrued (Unrealized) Income from Investments

-

-

-

-

4- Other Technical Income (Net of Reinsurer Share)

5

82.693.285

22.909.133

142.219.797

128.036.714

4.1- Other Gross Technical Income (+/-)

5

82.693.285

22.909.133

142.219.797

128.036.714

4.2- Ceded Other Technical Income (+/-)

-

-

-

-

5. Accrued Subrogation Income (+)

-

-

-

-

6

AgeSA Hayat ve Emeklilik Anonim Şirketi

NON-CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT AS OF 30 JUNE 2024 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated).

Reviewed

Reviewed

Reviewed

Reviewed

Current Period

Current Period

Previous Period

Previous Period

1 January-

1 April-

1 January-

1 April-

I- TECHNICAL DIVISION

Notes

30 June 2024

30 June 2024

30 June 2023

30 June 2023

E- Life Technical Expense

(6.629.222.114)

(2.740.177.112)

(5.784.050.914)

(4.358.331.700)

1- Total Claims (Net of Reinsurer Share)

5

(654.975.985)

(355.532.873)

(352.947.124)

(174.336.510)

1.1- Claims Paid (Net of Reinsurer Share)

17.15

(589.853.163)

(314.674.828)

(340.965.978)

(153.194.787)

1.1.1- Gross Claims Paid (-)

17.15

(623.601.912)

(328.052.468)

(398.314.894)

(204.740.718)

1.1.2- Reinsurance Share of Claims Paid (+)

10,17.15

33.748.749

13.377.640

57.348.916

51.545.931

1.2- Changes in Outstanding Claims Reserve (Net of Reinsurer Share and

17.15,

Reserves Carried Forward) (+/-)

47.4

(65.122.822)

(40.858.045)

(11.981.146)

(21.141.723)

1.2.1- Outstanding Claims Reserve (-)

17.15

(93.863.851)

(65.609.434)

(36.743.931)

35.745.764

1.2.2- Reinsurance Share of Outstanding Claims Reserve (+)

10,17.15

28.741.029

24.751.389

24.762.785

(56.887.487)

2- Changes in Bonus and Discount Reserve (Net of Reinsurer Share and

Reserves Carried Forward) (+/-)

-

-

-

-

2.1- Bonus and Discount Reserve (-)

-

-

-

-

2.2- Reinsurance Share of Bonus and Discount Reserve (+)

-

-

-

-

3- Changes in Life Mathematical Reserves (Net of Reinsurer Share and

Reserves Carried Forward) (+/-)

5, 47.4

(4.123.084.611)

(1.402.981.215)

(4.601.761.372)

(3.786.015.798)

3.1- Life Mathematical Reserves

17.15

(4.117.952.337)

(1.403.056.741)

(4.596.587.993)

(3.771.006.023)

3.1.1- Actuarial Mathematics provision(+/-)

(4.117.952.337)

(1.403.056.741)

(4.596.708.075)

(3.771.105.371)

3.1.2- Dividend Equivalent (Provision for Policyholders Investment Risk.)

-

-

120.082

99.348

3.2- Reinsurance Share of Life Mathematical Reserves

(5.132.274)

75.526

(5.173.379)

(15.009.775)

3.2.1- Provision of Reinsurance Actuarial Mathematics (+)

10, 17.15

(5.132.274)

75.526

(5.173.379)

(15.009.775)

3.2.2- Reinsurer's Share of Profit Share (Provision for Policyholders

Investment Risk.) (+)

-

-

-

-

4- Changes in Technical Reserves for Investments with Risks on

Policyholders (Net of Reinsurer Share and Reserves Carried Forward) (+/-

5,17.15,

(21.560.206)

(11.383.536)

3.864.101

(5.358.640)

)

47.4

5- Operating Expenses (-)

31

(1.624.000.372)

(764.679.420)

(780.550.348)

(367.711.813)

6- Investment Expenses (-)

5,36

(205.600.940)

(205.600.068)

(54.412.328)

(26.764.581)

7- Unrealized Losses from Investments (-)

-

-

-

-

8- Investment Income Transferred to Non-Technical Divisions (-)

5, 26

-

-

1.756.157

1.855.642

F- Life Technical Profit / (Loss) (D-E)

565.639.597

472.473.985

196.961.855

82.410.016

G- Private Pension Technical Income

25

1.804.971.022

814.528.952

802.445.563

378.061.044

1- Fund Management Fee

25

1.168.314.341

634.397.217

567.418.530

303.624.340

2- Management Fee

25

549.024.455

134.969.868

211.949.595

61.416.512

3- Entrance Fee Income

25

87.631.905

45.161.867

23.076.318

13.019.534

4- Management Fee In Case Of Temporary Suspension

25

321

-

1.120

658

5- Income from Individual Service Charges

-

-

-

-

6- Increase in Market Value of Capital Commitment Advances

-

-

-

-

7- Other Technical Income

-

-

-

-

H- Private Pension Technical Expenses

(2.299.296.013)

(1.177.024.116)

(1.082.462.298)

(574.590.901)

1- Fund Management Expenses (-)

(182.681.495)

(100.255.255)

(84.320.722)

(36.229.957)

2- Decrease in Market Value of Capital Commitment Advances (-)

-

-

-

-

3- Operating Expenses (-)

31

(1.991.558.546)

(1.007.721.351)

(941.644.343)

(508.395.622)

4- Other Technical Expenses (-)

(114.013.489)

(64.599.490)

(51.729.084)

(27.322.002)

5- Penalty Payments

(11.042.483)

(4.448.020)

(4.768.149)

(2.643.320)

I- Private Pension Technical Profit / (Loss) (G-H)

(494.324.991)

(362.495.164)

(280.016.735)

(196.529.857)

7

AgeSA Hayat ve Emeklilik Anonim Şirketi

NON-CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT AS OF 30 JUNE 2024 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated).

Reviewed

Reviewed

Reviewed

Reviewed

Current Period

Current Period

Previous Period

Previous Period

1 January-

1 April-

1 January-

1 April-

II- NON TECHNICAL DIVISION

Notes

30 June 2024

30 June 2024

30 June 2023

30 June 2023

C- Non Life Technical Profit / (Loss) (A-B)

12.885.963

15.536.483

3.605.863

3.432.648

F- Life Technical Profit / (Loss) (D-E)

565.639.597

472.473.985

196.961.855

82.410.016

I- Private Pension Technical Profit / (Loss) (G-H)

(494.324.991)

(362.495.164)

(280.016.735)

(196.529.857)

J- Total Technical Profit / (Loss) (C+F+I)

84.200.569

125.515.304

(79.449.017)

(110.687.193)

K- Investment Income

1.701.970.976

794.508.603

1.147.088.515

898.360.790

1- Income From Financial Investment

26

1.060.585.232

414.000.485

458.233.882

214.958.500

2- Income from Sales of Financial Investments

26

9.381.378

7.487.271

114.393.964

112.982.326

3- Revaluation of Financial Investments

27

370.021.897

309.768.006

96.741.287

117.496.085

4- Foreign Exchange Gains

36

259.832.478

61.102.850

478.705.653

454.259.021

5- Dividend Income from Affiliates

-

-

-

-

6- Income form Subsidiaries and Entities Under Common Control

2.149.991

2.149.991

-

-

7- Income Received from Land and Building

-

-

-

-

8- Income from Derivatives

13, 26,36

-

-

769.886

520.500

9- Other Investments

-

-

-

-

10- Investment Income transferred from Life Technical Division

5,26

-

-

(1.756.157)

(1.855.642)

L- Investment Expenses (-)

(170.501.205)

(106.446.028)

(79.095.826)

(46.674.636)

1- Investment Management Expenses (Including Interest) (-)

(27.616.072)

(17.113.204)

(6.778.934)

(3.362.233)

2- Valuation Allowance of Investments (-)

-

-

-

-

3- Losses On Sales of Investments (-)

(41.566)

-

-

-

4- Investment Income Transferred to Non-Life Technical Division (-)

-

-

-

-

5- Losses from Derivatives (-)

13, 36

(3.286.900)

(181.500)

(8.073.950)

(7.568.950)

6- Foreign Exchange Losses (-)

36

(35.830.649)

(31.388.488)

(3.787.011)

(3.786.311)

7- Depreciation Charges (-)

6.1

(103.714.269)

(57.759.301)

(60.455.492)

(31.957.142)

8- Other Investment Expenses (-)

8

(11.749)

(3.535)

(439)

-

M- Income and Expenses From Other and Extraordinary Operations (+/-)

110.899.719

33.212.448

44.243.201

8.924.842

1- Provisions (+/-)

(4.074.139)

2.924.415

14.889.985

(5.626.302)

2- Discounts (+/-)

-

-

-

-

3- Specialty Insurances (+/-)

-

-

-

-

4- Inflation Adjustment (+/-)

-

-

-

-

5- Deferred Tax Asset (+/-)

35,47.4

123.209.050

40.384.534

48.550.794

33.651.142

6- Deferred Tax Liability Accounts (+/-)

-

-

-

-

7- Other Income and Revenues

47.1

76.927.405

32.593.842

53.127.624

32.061.029

8- Other Expenses and Losses (-)

47.1

(85.468.045)

(39.354.797)

(66.105.889)

(47.604.835)

9- Prior Period Income

47.3

8.032.266

334.884

4.893.379

70.150

10- Prior Period Losses (-)

47.3

(7.726.818)

(3.670.430)

(11.112.692)

(3.626.342)

N- Net Profit / (Loss)

1.198.378.737

603.276.447

753.796.686

549.816.412

1- Profit / (Loss) Before Tax

1.726.570.059

846.790.327

1.032.786.873

749.923.803

2- Corporate Tax Charge and Other Fiscal Liabilities (-)

35,47.4

(528.191.322)

(243.513.880)

(278.990.187)

(200.107.391)

3- Net Profit / (Loss)

1.198.378.737

603.276.447

753.796.686

549.816.412

4- Inflation Adjustment Account (+/-)

-

-

-

-

8

AgeSA Hayat ve Emeklilik Anonim Şirketi

NON-CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS AS OF 30 JUNE 2024 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated).

Reviewed

Reviewed

Current Period

Previous Period

1 January-

1 January-

Notes

30 June 2024

30 June 2023

A. Cash Flows from the Operating Activities

-

-

1.

Cash inflows from the insurance operations

6.418.336.347

3.178.158.212

2.

Cash inflows from the reinsurance operations

-

-

3.

Cash inflows from the pension operations

29.849.633.074

12.577.422.429

4.

Cash outflows due to the insurance operations (-)

(2.357.525.662)

(1.352.478.370)

5.

Cash outflows due to the reinsurance operations (-)

-

-

6.

Cash outflows due to the pension operations (-)

(28.220.766.989)

(11.718.645.341)

7.

Cash generated from the operating activities (A1+A2+A3-A4-A5-A6)

5.689.676.770

2.684.456.930

8.

Interest payments (-)

-

-

9.

Income tax payments (-)

(359.747.652)

(77.799.201)

10. Other cash inflows

116.094.771

19.620.150

11. Other cash outflows (-)

(2.587.875.489)

(1.132.846.250)

12. Net cash generated from / (used in) operating activities

2.858.148.400

1.493.431.629

B. Cash flows from the investing activities

-

-

1.

Sale of tangible assets

569.471

62.561

2.

Purchase of tangible assets (-)

6.3.1

(290.400.561)

(174.443.401)

3.

Acquisition of financial assets (-)

11.4

(6.348.408.855)

(5.112.578.333)

4.

Sale of financial assets

11.4

4.176.562.964

3.539.605.298

5.

Interest received

1.142.682.716

601.422.716

6.

Dividends received

-

-

7.

Other cash inflows

-

-

8.

Other cash outflows (-)

(629.000.000)

-

9.

Net cash generated from / (used in) the investing activities

(1.947.994.265)

(1.145.931.159)

C. Cash flows from the financing activities

-

-

1.

Issue of equity shares

-

-

2.

Cash inflows from borrowings

-

-

3.

Payments of financial leases (-)

20

(40.071.714)

(5.540.620)

4.

Dividends paid (-)

(281.809.142)

(141.112.764)

5.

Other cash inflows

-

-

6.

Other cash outflows (-)-

2.13

(23.636.005)

(16.267.787)

7.

Cash generated from / (used in) the financing activities

(345.516.861)

(162.921.171)

D. Effects of Exchange Rate Differences on Cash and Cash Equivalents

490.496

34.927.834

E. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (A12+B9+C7+D)

565.127.770

219.507.133

F. Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

2.12

1.949.761.321

1.077.533.597

G. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period (E+F)

2.12

2.514.889.091

1.297.040.730

9

AgeSA Hayat ve Emeklilik Anonim Şirketi

NON-CONSOLIDATED SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AS OF 30 JUNE 2024 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated).

Reviewed Current Period

CURRENT PERIOD

1 January-30 June 2024

Inflation

Exchange

Other

Investment

Adjustment to

Differences Arising

Reserves and

Net Profit /

Previous

Treasury

Revaluation

Shareholders'

on Translation of

Legal

Statutory

Retained

(Loss) for the

Periods'Profits /

Capital

Shares

Reserve

Equity

Foreign Operations

Reserves

Reserves

Earnings

Period

(Losses) (-)

Total

I- Balance at (31/12/2023)

180.000.000

(44.783.416)

55.579.038

-

-

109.239.901

11.494

1.277.297.427

1.373.709.052

-

2.951.053.496

A- Capital increase (A1 + A2)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1- Cash

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2- Internal Resources

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

B- Purchase of own shares

-

(23.636.005)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(23.636.005)

C- Income / (expenses) recognized directly in equity

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(21.589.444)

-

-

(21.589.444)

D- Valuation gains on assets

-

-

(13.133.036)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(13.133.036)

E- Exchange difference arising on translation of foreign

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

operations

F- Other income / (expenses)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

G- Inflation adjustments

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

H- Net profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1.198.378.737

-

1.198.378.737

I- Payment of dividends

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(300.000.000)

-

(300.000.000)

J- Transfers

-

-

-

-

-

29.100.000

-

1.044.609.052

(1.073.709.052)

-

-

IV- Balance at (30/06/2024)

180.000.000

(68.419.421)

42.446.002

-

-

138.339.901

11.494

2.300.317.035

1.198.378.737

-

3.791.073.748

(III+A+B+C+D+E+F+G+H+I+J)

Reviewed Previous Period

1 January-30 June 2023

Exchange

Differences

Inflation

Arising on

Other

Investment

Adjustment to

Translation of

Reserves and

Net Profit /

Previous Periods'

Treasury

Revaluation

Shareholders'

Foreign

Legal

Statutory

Retained

(Loss) for the

Profits / (Losses)

Capital

Shares

Reserve

Equity

Operations

Reserves

Reserves

Earnings

Period

(-)

Total

I- Balance at (31/12/2022)

180.000.000

-

(12.366.535)

-

-

95.139.901

11.494

594.011.931

834.036.068

-

1.690.832.859

A- Capital increase (A1 + A2)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1- Cash

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2- Internal Resources

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

B- Purchase of own shares

-

(16.267.787)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(16.267.787)

C- Income / (expenses) recognized directly in equity

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(13.445.647)

-

-

(13.445.647)

D- Valuation gains on assets

-

-

(80.401.737)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(80.401.737)

E- Exchange difference arising on translation of foreign

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

operations

F- Other income / (expenses)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

G- Inflation adjustments

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

H- Net profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

753.796.686

-

753.796.686

I- Payment of dividends

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(150.000.000)

-

(150.000.000)

J- Transfers

-

-

-

-

-

14.100.000

-

669.936.068

(684.036.068)

-

-

IV- Balance at (30/06/2023)

180.000.000

(16.267.787)

(92.768.272)

-

-

109.239.901

11.494

1.250.502.352

753.796.686

-

2.184.514.374

(III+A+B+C+D+E+F+G+H+I+J)

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Agesa Hayat ve Emeklilik AS published this content on 02 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2024 21:26:33 UTC.