AgeSA Hayat ve Emeklilik Anonim Şirketi
NON-CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF 30 JUNE 2024 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated).
ASSETS
Reviewed
Audited
Current Period
Previous Period
I- CURRENT ASSETS
Notes
30 June 2024
31 December 2023
A- Cash and Cash Equivalents
2.12,14
2.732.356.240
2.081.913.384
1- Cash
-
-
2- Cheques Received
-
-
3- Banks
2.12,14
805.515.482
626.760.668
4- Cheques Given and Payment Orders (-)
2.12,14
(1.005.282)
(1.759.443)
5- Bank Guaranteed Credit Card Receivables with Maturities Less Than Three Months
-
-
6- Other Cash and Cash Equivalents
2.12,14
1.927.846.040
1.456.912.159
B- Financial Assets and Investments with Risks on Policyholders
4,11.4
23.945.258.079
19.448.746.884
1- Financial Assets Available for Sale
4,11.4
2.357.904.978
1.956.502.057
2- Financial Assets Held to Maturity
4,11.4
1.152.134.245
1.129.087.860
3- Financial Assets Held for Trading
4,11.4
1.712.404.768
999.911.246
4- Loans
-
-
5- Provision for Loans (-)
-
-
6- Investments with Risks on Policyholders
4,11.4
18.722.814.088
15.363.245.721
7- Equity Shares
-
-
8- Impairment on Financial Assets (-)
-
-
C- Receivables From Main Operations
12.1
363.854.436
202.664.601
1- Receivables From Insurance Operations
12.1
125.096.713
86.318.879
2- Provision for Receivables From Insurance Operations (-)
-
-
3- Receivables From Reinsurance Operations
-
-
4- Provision for Receivables From Reinsurance Operations (-)
-
-
5- Cash Deposited With Insurance & Reinsurance Companies
-
-
6- Loans to Policyholders
-
-
7- Provision for Loans to Policyholders (-)
-
-
8- Receivables from Pension Operation
12.1
238.757.723
116.345.722
9- Doubtful Receivables From Main Operations
-
-
10- Provisions for Doubtful Receivables From Main Operations (-)
-
-
D- Due from Related Parties
12.1
18.053.811
4.958.101
1- Due from Shareholders
-
-
2- Due from Affiliates
-
-
3- Due from Subsidiaries
12.2
448.420
409.036
4- Due from Entities Under Common Control
-
-
5- Due from Personnel
27.378
92.127
6- Due from Other Related Parties
45
17.578.013
4.456.938
7- Discount on Receivables Due from Related Parties (-)
-
-
8- Doubtful Receivables Due from Related Parties
-
-
9- Provisions for Doubtful Receivables Due from Related Parties (-)
-
-
E- Other Receivables
12.1
2.813.822
2.896.526
1- Leasing Receivables
-
-
2- Unearned Leasing Interest Income (-)
-
-
3- Deposits and Guarantees Given
32.725
32.725
4- Other Receivables
2.624.886
2.707.590
5- Discount on Other Receivables (-)
-
-
6- Other Doubtful Receivables
156.211
156.211
7- Provisions for Other Doubtful Receivables (-)
-
-
F- Prepaid Expenses and Income Accruals
1.026.117.495
498.902.247
1- Deferred Commission Expenses
2.20
816.628.992
418.789.340
2- Accrued Interest and Rent Income
-
-
3- Income Accruals
16.589.286
-
4- Other Prepaid Expenses
47.1
192.899.217
80.112.907
G- Other Current Assets
47.1
4.156.774
1.308.631
1- Stock to be used in following months
-
-
2- Prepaid Taxes and Funds
-
-
3- Deferred Tax Assets
-
-
4- Business Advances
47.1
2.728.118
236.941
5- Advances Given to Personnel
47.1
1.428.656
1.071.690
6- Stock Count Differences
-
-
7- Other Current Assets
-
-
8- Provision for Other Current Assets (-)
-
-
I- Total Current Asset
28.092.610.657
22.241.390.374
1
NON-CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF 30 JUNE 2024 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated).
ASSETS
Reviewed
Audited
Current Period
Previous Period
II- NON CURRENT ASSETS
Notes
30 June 2024
31 December 2023
A- Receivables From Main Operations
12.1
196.096.303.805
141.916.400.655
1- Receivables From Insurance Operations
-
-
2- Provision for Receivables From Insurance Operations (-)
-
-
3- Receivables From Reinsurance Operations
-
-
4- Provision for Receivables From Reinsurance Operations (-)
-
-
5- Cash Deposited with Insurance & Reinsurance Companies
-
-
6- Loans to Policyholders
2.20,12.1,17.2,17.15
639.235.692
569.555.420
7- Provision for Loans to Policyholders (-)
-
-
8- Receivables From Pension Operations
4,12.1,17.5,17.6,19
195.457.068.113
141.346.845.235
9- Doubtful Receivables from Main Operations
-
-
10- Provision for Doubtful Receivables from Main Operations
-
-
B- Due from Related Parties
-
-
1- Due from Shareholders
-
-
2- Due from Affiliates
-
-
3- Due from Subsidiaries
-
-
4- Due from Entities Under Common Control
-
-
5- Due from Personnel
-
-
6- Due from Other Related Parties
-
-
7- Discount on Receivables Due from Related Parties (-)
-
-
8- Doubtful Receivables Due from Related Parties
-
-
9- Provisions for Doubtful Receivables Due from Related Parties (-)
-
-
C- Other Receivables
12.1
121.057
30.379
1- Leasing Receivables
-
-
2- Unearned Leasing Interest Income (-)
-
-
3- Deposits and Guarantees Given
12.1
121.057
30.379
4- Other Receivables
-
-
5- Discount on Other Receivables (-)
-
-
6- Other Doubtful Receivables
-
-
7- Provisions for Other Doubtful Receivables (-)
-
-
D- Financial Assets
45.2
634.947.252
5.738.919
1- Long-term Investments
-
-
2- Affiliates
-
-
3- Capital Commitments to Affiliates (-)
-
-
4- Subsidiaries
9,45.2
631.000.000
2.000.000
5- Capital Commitments to Subsidiaries (-)
-
-
6- Entities Under Common Control
-
-
7- Capital Commitments to Entities Under Common Control (-)
-
-
8- Financial Assets and Investments with Risks on Policyholders
-
-
9- Other Financial Assets
45.2
3.947.252
3.738.919
10- Impairment on Financial Assets (-)
-
-
E- Tangible Assets
6.3
264.421.221
87.923.928
1- Investment Properties
-
-
2- Impairment on Investment Properties (-)
-
-
3- Owner Occupied Property
-
-
4- Machinery and Equipments
6.3
62.377.886
63.503.577
5- Furnitures and Fixtures
6.3
37.971.481
26.531.395
6- Vehicles
6.3
5.870.700
5.870.700
7- Other Tangible Assets (Including Leasehold Improvements)
6.3
38.773.715
13.145.284
8- Leased Tangible Fixed Assets
6.3
214.641.684
51.184.568
9- Accumulated Depreciation (-)
6.3
(95.214.245)
(72.311.596)
10- Advances Paid for Tangible Fixed Assets (Including Construction In Progresses)
-
-
F- Intangible Assets
8
733.469.952
549.484.170
1- Rights
-
-
2- Goodwill
-
-
3- Establishment Costs
-
-
4- Research and Development Expenses
-
-
5- Other Intangible Assets
8
791.578.213
706.796.172
6- Accumulated Amortizations (-)
8
(355.726.670)
(286.735.173)
7- Advances Regarding Intangible Assets
8
297.618.409
129.423.171
G- Prepaid Expenses and Income Accruals
1.323.919
4.032.198
1- Deferred Expenses
-
-
2- Income Accruals
-
-
3- Other Prepaid Expenses and Income Accruals
47.1
1.323.919
4.032.198
H- Other Non-current Assets
21, 35
260.760.528
168.274.465
1- Cash Foreign Currency Accounts
-
-
2- Foreign Currency Accounts
-
-
3- Stock to be used in following months
-
-
4- Prepaid Taxes and Funds
-
-
5- Deferred Tax Assets
21, 35
260.760.528
168.274.465
6- Other Non-current Assets
-
-
7- Other Non-current Assets Amortization (-)
-
-
8- Provision for Other Non-current Assets (-)
-
-
II- Total Non-current Assets
197.991.347.734
142.731.884.714
Total Assets (I+II)
226.083.958.391
164.973.275.088
2
NON-CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF 30 JUNE 2024 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated).
LIABILITIES
Reviewed
Audited
Current Period
Previous Period
III- SHORT TERM LIABILITIES
Note
30 June 2024
31 December 2023
A- Borrowings
20
47.157.212
2.985.622
1- Borrowings from Financial Institutions
-
-
2- Finance Lease Payables
4,20
113.938.648
11.052.587
3- Deferred Finance Lease Costs (-)
20
(66.781.436)
(8.066.965)
4- Current Portion of Long Term Borrowings
-
-
5- Principal, Installments and Interests on Issued Bills (Bonds)
-
-
6- Other Financial Instruments Issued
-
-
7- In Excess of Par of Financial Instruments (-)
-
-
8- Other Financial Borrowings (Liabilities)
-
-
B- Payables From Main Operations
4, 19
2.061.584.052
1.836.200.370
1- Payables From Insurance Operations
4, 19
435.442.892
313.933.085
2- Payables From Reinsurance Operations
-
-
3- Cash Deposited by Insurance & Reinsurance Companies
-
-
4- Payables From Pension Operations
4,19
1.626.141.160
1.522.267.285
5- Payables From Other Operations
-
-
6- Discount on Other Payables From Main Operations, Notes Payable (-)
-
-
C- Due to Related Parties
4, 19
54.569.667
60.353.243
1- Due to Shareholders
19
1.939.490
2.419.707
2- Due to Affiliates
-
-
3- Due to Subsidiaries
12.2,19
-
1.111.689
4- Due to Entities Under Common Control
-
-
5- Due to Personnel
19
1.983.415
1.792.223
6- Due to Other Related Parties
19, 45
50.646.762
55.029.624
D- Other Payables
4,19,47.1
192.743.960
138.762.043
1- Guarantees and Deposits Received
21.704
19.464
2- Medical Treatment Payables to Social Security Institution
-
-
3- Other Payables
192.722.256
138.742.579
4- Discount on Other Payables (-)
-
-
E- Insurance Technical Reserves
2.525.695.891
1.278.263.655
1- Unearned Premiums Reserve - Net
17.15
2.131.869.248
1.004.626.712
2- Unexpired Risk Reserves - Net
-
-
3- Life Mathematical Reserves - Net
17.15
172.366.445
116.790.231
4- Outstanding Claims Reserve - Net
2.20,17.15
221.460.198
156.846.712
5- Provision for Bonus and Discounts - Net
-
-
6- Provision for Investment Risk Life Insurance Policyholders' Policies - Net
-
-
7- Other Technical Reserves - Net
-
-
F- Taxes and Other Liabilities and Provisions
506.876.012
297.853.106
1- Taxes and Dues Payable
165.404.652
139.961.687
2- Social Security Premiums Payable
94.383.268
42.738.596
3- Overdue, Deferred or By Installment Taxes and Other Liabilities
-
-
4- Other Taxes and Liabilities
-
-
5- Corporate Tax Provision on Period Profit
35
534.345.304
560.728.698
6- Advance Taxes and Other Liabilities on Period Profit (-)
35
(287.257.212)
(445.575.875)
7- Provisions for Other Taxes and Liabilities
-
-
G- Provisions for Other Risks
23.2
246.475.928
236.523.054
1- Provision for Employee Termination Benefits
-
-
2- Pension Fund Deficit Provision
-
-
3- Provisions for Costs
23.2
246.475.928
236.523.054
H- Deferred Income and Expense Accruals
19
299.394.160
152.325.428
1- Deferred Income
2.20, 19
6.264.397
3.285.928
2- Expense Accruals
19
293.129.763
149.039.500
3- Other Deferred Income and Expense Accruals
-
-
I- Other Short Term Liabilities
23.2
27.649.232
17.839.726
1- Deferred Tax Liability
-
-
2- Inventory Count Differences
-
-
3- Other Short Term Liabilities
23.2
27.649.232
17.839.726
III - Total Short Term Liabilities
5.962.146.114
4.021.106.247
3
NON-CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF 30 JUNE 2024 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated).
LIABILITIES
Reviewed
Audited
Current Period
Previous Period
IV- LONG TERM LIABILITIES
Notes
30 June 2024
31 December 2023
A- Borrowings
20
155.792.738
38.569.344
1- Borrowings From Financial Institutions
-
-
2- Finance Lease Payables
4,20
229.758.269
70.894.973
3- Deferred Finance Lease Costs (-)
20
(73.965.531)
(32.325.629)
4- Bonds Issued
-
-
5- Other Financial Instruments Issued
-
-
6- In Excess of Par of Financial Instruments (-)
-
-
7- Other Borrowings (Financial Liabilities)
-
-
B- Payables From Main Operations
4,17.5,17.6,19
195.457.068.113
141.346.845.235
1- Payables From Insurance Operations
-
-
2- Payables From Reinsurance Operations
-
-
3- Cash Deposited by Insurance & Reinsurance Companies
-
-
4- Payables From Pension Operations
4,17.5,17.6,19
195.457.068.113
141.346.845.235
5- Payables From Other Operations
-
-
6- Discount on Other Payables From Main Operations (-)
-
-
C- Due to Related Parties
-
-
1- Due to Shareholders
-
-
2- Due to Affiliates
-
-
3- Due to Subsidiaries
-
-
4- Due to Entities Under Common Control
-
-
5- Due to Personnel
-
-
6- Due to Other Related Parties
-
-
D- Other Payables
-
-
1- Guarantees and Deposits Received
-
-
2- Medical Treatment Payables to Social Security Institution
-
-
3- Other Payables
-
-
4- Discount on Other Payables (-)
-
-
E- Insurance Technical Reserves
17.15
20.606.636.551
16.529.566.333
1- Unearned Premiums Reserve - Net
-
-
2- Unexpired Risk Reserves - Net
-
-
3- Life Mathematical Reserves - Net
17.15
20.511.074.020
16.456.804.753
4- Outstanding Claims Reserve - Net
-
-
5- Provision for Bonus and Discounts - Net
-
-
6- Provision for Investment Risk Life Insurance Policyholders' Policies -
Net
-
-
7- Other Technical Reserves - Net
2.20,17.15
95.562.531
72.761.580
F- Other Liabilities and Provisions
24.162.058
20.078.368
1- Other Liabilities
-
-
2- Overdue, Deferred or By Installment Other Liabilities
-
-
3- Other Liabilities and Expense Accruals
24.162.058
20.078.368
G- Provisions for Other Risks
22
87.079.069
66.056.065
1- Provision for Employee Termination Benefits
22
87.079.069
66.056.065
2- Provisions for Employee Pension Fund Deficits
-
-
H- Deferred Income and Expense Accruals
-
-
1- Deferred Income
-
-
2- Expense Accruals
-
-
3- Other Deferred Income and Expense Accruals
-
-
I- Other Long Term Liabilities
-
-
1- Deferred Tax Liability
-
-
2- Other Long Term Liabilities
-
-
IV- Total Long Term Liabilities
216.330.738.529
158.001.115.345
4
NON-CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF 30 JUNE 2024 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated).
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Reviewed
Audited
Current Period
Previous Period
V- SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Notes
30 June 2024
31 December 2022
A- Paid in Capital
2.13,15.3
180.000.000
180.000.000
1- (Nominal) Capital
2.13,15.3
180.000.000
180.000.000
2- Unpaid Capital (-)
-
-
3- Positive Capital Restatement Differences
-
-
4- Negative Capital Restatement Differences (-)
-
-
5-Capital to be registered
-
-
B- Capital Reserves
15.2
(67.582.326)
(43.946.321)
1- Equity Share Premiums
-
-
2- Cancellation Profits of Equity Shares
-
-
3- Gain on Sale of Assets to be Transferred to Capital
-
-
4- Translation Reserves
-
-
5- Other Capital Reserves
15.2
(67.582.326)
(43.946.321)
C- Profit Reserves
2.480.277.337
1.441.290.765
1- Legal Reserves
15.2
138.339.901
109.239.901
2- Statutory Reserves
15.2
11.494
11.494
3- Extraordinary Reserves
15.2
2.383.438.086
1.338.829.034
4- Special Funds (Reserves)
-
-
5- Valuation of Financial Assets
15.2
42.446.002
55.579.038
6- Other Profit Reserves
15.2
(83.958.146)
(62.368.702)
D- Retained Earning
-
-
1- Retained Earnings
-
-
E- Previous Years' Losses (-)
-
-
1- Previous Years' Losses
-
-
F- Net Profit of the Period
1.198.378.737
1.373.709.052
1- Net Profit of the Period
1.198.378.737
1.373.709.052
2- Net Loss of the Period
-
-
3- Net Profit of the Period not Subject to Distribution
-
-
Total Shareholders' Equity
3.791.073.748
2.951.053.496
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (III+IV+V)
226.083.958.391
164.973.275.088
5
NON-CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT AS OF 30 JUNE 2024 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated).
Reviewed
Reviewed
Reviewed
Reviewed
Current Period
Current Period
Previous Period
Previous Period
1 January-
1 April-
1 January-
1 April-
I- TECHNICAL DIVISION
Notes
30 June 2024
30 June 2024
30 June 2023
30 June 2023
A- Non-Life Technical Income
78.194.967
42.174.788
46.672.026
25.230.151
1- Earned Premiums (Net of Reinsurer Share)
78.194.967
42.174.788
46.672.026
25.230.151
1.1- Premiums (Net of Reinsurer Share)
5,24
117.323.138
40.332.938
67.948.378
27.921.313
1.1.1- Gross Premiums (+)
5,24
117.772.194
40.543.667
67.959.367
28.033.916
1.1.2- Ceded Premiums to Reinsurers (-)
5,10,24
(449.056)
(210.729)
(10.989)
(112.603)
1.1.3- Premiums Transferred to SSI (-)
-
-
-
-
1.2- Change in Unearned Premiums Reserve (Net of Reinsurers Shares and
5,17.15,
Reserves Carried Forward) (+/-)
47.4
(39.128.171)
1.841.850
(21.276.352)
(2.691.162)
1.2.1- Unearned Premiums Reserve (-)
17.15
(39.117.726)
1.841.850
(21.105.947)
(2.692.144)
1.2.2- Reinsurance Share of Unearned Premiums Reserve (+)
10, 17.15
(10.445)
-
(170.405)
982
1.3- Changes in Unexpired Risks Reserve (Net of Reinsurer Share and Reserves
Carried Forward) (+/-)
-
-
-
-
1.3.1- Unexpired Risks Reserve (-)
-
-
-
-
1.3.2- Reinsurance Share of Unexpired Risks Reserve (+)
-
-
-
-
2- Investment Income Transferred from Non-Technical Division
-
-
-
-
3- Other Technical Income (Net of Reinsurer Share)
-
-
-
-
3.1- Gross Other Technical Income (+)
-
-
-
-
3.2- Reinsurance Share of Other Technical Income (-)
-
-
-
-
4. Accrued Subrogation and Sovtage Income (+)
-
-
-
-
B- Non-Life Technical Expenses (-)
(65.309.004)
(26.638.305)
(43.066.163)
(21.797.503)
1- Total Claims (Net of Reinsurer Share)
5
(2.008.674)
1.274.212
(807.795)
837.423
1.1- Claims Paid (Net of Reinsurer Share)
17.15
(2.518.010)
(1.082.931)
(2.224.762)
(392.754)
1.1.1- Gross Claims Paid (-)
17.15
(2.668.396)
(1.100.931)
(4.267.762)
(2.430.754)
1.1.2- Reinsurance Share of Claims Paid (+)
10, 17.15
150.386
18.000
2.043.000
2.038.000
1.2- Changes in Outstanding Claims Reserve (Net of Reinsurer Share and
Reserves Carried Forward) (+/-)
17.15,47.4
509.336
2.357.143
1.416.967
1.230.177
1.2.1- Outstanding Claims Reserve (-)
17,15
(31.317)
1.839.759
(2.710.355)
(1.479.576)
1.2.2- Reinsurance Share of Outstanding Claims Reserve (+)
10, 17.15
540.653
517.384
4.127.322
2.709.753
2- Changes in Bonus and Discount Reserve (Net of Reinsurer Share and Reserves
Carried Forward) (+/-)
-
-
-
-
2.1- Bonus and Discount Reserve (-)
-
-
-
-
2.2- Reinsurance Share of Bonus and Discount Reserve (+)
-
-
-
-
3- Changes in Other Technical Reserves (Net of Reinsurer Share and Reserves
5,
Carried Forward) (+/-)
17.15,47.4
(1.240.746)
(423.089)
(713.335)
(294.927)
4- Operating Expenses (-)
31
(62.057.982)
(27.487.826)
(41.539.825)
(22.334.791)
5- Changes in Mathematical Reserves (Net of Reinsurer Share and Reserves
Carried Forward) (+/-)
-
-
-
-
5.1- Mathematical Reserves (-)
-
-
-
-
5.2- Reinsurer Share of Mathematical Reserves (+)
-
-
-
-
6- Other Technical Expenses (-)
(1.602)
(1.602)
(5.208)
(5.208)
6.1- Other Gross Technical Expenses (-)
(1.602)
(1.602)
(5.208)
(5.208)
6.2- Reinsurer Share of Other Gross Technical Expenses (+)
-
-
-
-
C- Non Life Technical Profit / (Loss) (A-B)
12.885.963
15.536.483
3.605.863
3.432.648
D- Life Technical Income
7.194.861.711
3.212.651.097
5.981.012.769
4.440.741.716
1- Earned Premiums (Net of Reinsurer Share)
5.051.764.395
2.644.925.567
2.642.546.978
1.343.215.560
1.1- Premiums (Net of Reinsurer Share)
5,24
6.139.712.374
3.105.608.003
3.046.978.231
1.593.360.360
1.1.1- Gross Premiums (+)
5,24
6.364.515.501
3.223.968.488
3.131.954.064
1.644.257.009
1.1.2- Ceded Premiums to Reinsurers (-)
5,10,,24
(224.803.127)
(118.360.485)
(84.975.833)
(50.896.649)
1.2- Change in Unearned Premiums Reserve (Net of Reinsurers Shares and
5,17.15,
Reserves Carried Forward) (+/-)
47.4
(1.087.947.979)
(460.682.436)
(404.431.253)
(250.144.800)
1.2.1- Unearned Premiums Reserve (-)
17.15
(1.092.935.740)
(462.945.003)
(401.926.552)
(250.869.479)
4.987.761
2.262.567
1.2.2- Reinsurance Share of Unearned Premiums Reserve (+)
10, 17.15
(2.504.701)
724.679
1.3- Changes in Unexpired Risks Reserve (Net of Reinsurer Share and Reserves
-
-
-
-
Carried Forward) (+/-)
1.3.1- Unexpired Risks Reserve (-)
-
-
-
-
1.3.2- Reinsurance Share of Unexpired Risks Reserve (+)
-
-
-
-
2- Life Branch Investment Income
5
2.060.404.031
544.816.397
3.196.245.994
2.969.489.442
3- Accrued (Unrealized) Income from Investments
-
-
-
-
4- Other Technical Income (Net of Reinsurer Share)
5
82.693.285
22.909.133
142.219.797
128.036.714
4.1- Other Gross Technical Income (+/-)
5
82.693.285
22.909.133
142.219.797
128.036.714
4.2- Ceded Other Technical Income (+/-)
-
-
-
-
5. Accrued Subrogation Income (+)
-
-
-
-
6
NON-CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT AS OF 30 JUNE 2024 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated).
Reviewed
Reviewed
Reviewed
Reviewed
Current Period
Current Period
Previous Period
Previous Period
1 January-
1 April-
1 January-
1 April-
I- TECHNICAL DIVISION
Notes
30 June 2024
30 June 2024
30 June 2023
30 June 2023
E- Life Technical Expense
(6.629.222.114)
(2.740.177.112)
(5.784.050.914)
(4.358.331.700)
1- Total Claims (Net of Reinsurer Share)
5
(654.975.985)
(355.532.873)
(352.947.124)
(174.336.510)
1.1- Claims Paid (Net of Reinsurer Share)
17.15
(589.853.163)
(314.674.828)
(340.965.978)
(153.194.787)
1.1.1- Gross Claims Paid (-)
17.15
(623.601.912)
(328.052.468)
(398.314.894)
(204.740.718)
1.1.2- Reinsurance Share of Claims Paid (+)
10,17.15
33.748.749
13.377.640
57.348.916
51.545.931
1.2- Changes in Outstanding Claims Reserve (Net of Reinsurer Share and
17.15,
Reserves Carried Forward) (+/-)
47.4
(65.122.822)
(40.858.045)
(11.981.146)
(21.141.723)
1.2.1- Outstanding Claims Reserve (-)
17.15
(93.863.851)
(65.609.434)
(36.743.931)
35.745.764
1.2.2- Reinsurance Share of Outstanding Claims Reserve (+)
10,17.15
28.741.029
24.751.389
24.762.785
(56.887.487)
2- Changes in Bonus and Discount Reserve (Net of Reinsurer Share and
Reserves Carried Forward) (+/-)
-
-
-
-
2.1- Bonus and Discount Reserve (-)
-
-
-
-
2.2- Reinsurance Share of Bonus and Discount Reserve (+)
-
-
-
-
3- Changes in Life Mathematical Reserves (Net of Reinsurer Share and
Reserves Carried Forward) (+/-)
5, 47.4
(4.123.084.611)
(1.402.981.215)
(4.601.761.372)
(3.786.015.798)
3.1- Life Mathematical Reserves
17.15
(4.117.952.337)
(1.403.056.741)
(4.596.587.993)
(3.771.006.023)
3.1.1- Actuarial Mathematics provision(+/-)
(4.117.952.337)
(1.403.056.741)
(4.596.708.075)
(3.771.105.371)
3.1.2- Dividend Equivalent (Provision for Policyholders Investment Risk.)
-
-
120.082
99.348
3.2- Reinsurance Share of Life Mathematical Reserves
(5.132.274)
75.526
(5.173.379)
(15.009.775)
3.2.1- Provision of Reinsurance Actuarial Mathematics (+)
10, 17.15
(5.132.274)
75.526
(5.173.379)
(15.009.775)
3.2.2- Reinsurer's Share of Profit Share (Provision for Policyholders
Investment Risk.) (+)
-
-
-
-
4- Changes in Technical Reserves for Investments with Risks on
Policyholders (Net of Reinsurer Share and Reserves Carried Forward) (+/-
5,17.15,
(21.560.206)
(11.383.536)
3.864.101
(5.358.640)
)
47.4
5- Operating Expenses (-)
31
(1.624.000.372)
(764.679.420)
(780.550.348)
(367.711.813)
6- Investment Expenses (-)
5,36
(205.600.940)
(205.600.068)
(54.412.328)
(26.764.581)
7- Unrealized Losses from Investments (-)
-
-
-
-
8- Investment Income Transferred to Non-Technical Divisions (-)
5, 26
-
-
1.756.157
1.855.642
F- Life Technical Profit / (Loss) (D-E)
565.639.597
472.473.985
196.961.855
82.410.016
G- Private Pension Technical Income
25
1.804.971.022
814.528.952
802.445.563
378.061.044
1- Fund Management Fee
25
1.168.314.341
634.397.217
567.418.530
303.624.340
2- Management Fee
25
549.024.455
134.969.868
211.949.595
61.416.512
3- Entrance Fee Income
25
87.631.905
45.161.867
23.076.318
13.019.534
4- Management Fee In Case Of Temporary Suspension
25
321
-
1.120
658
5- Income from Individual Service Charges
-
-
-
-
6- Increase in Market Value of Capital Commitment Advances
-
-
-
-
7- Other Technical Income
-
-
-
-
H- Private Pension Technical Expenses
(2.299.296.013)
(1.177.024.116)
(1.082.462.298)
(574.590.901)
1- Fund Management Expenses (-)
(182.681.495)
(100.255.255)
(84.320.722)
(36.229.957)
2- Decrease in Market Value of Capital Commitment Advances (-)
-
-
-
-
3- Operating Expenses (-)
31
(1.991.558.546)
(1.007.721.351)
(941.644.343)
(508.395.622)
4- Other Technical Expenses (-)
(114.013.489)
(64.599.490)
(51.729.084)
(27.322.002)
5- Penalty Payments
(11.042.483)
(4.448.020)
(4.768.149)
(2.643.320)
I- Private Pension Technical Profit / (Loss) (G-H)
(494.324.991)
(362.495.164)
(280.016.735)
(196.529.857)
7
NON-CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT AS OF 30 JUNE 2024 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated).
Reviewed
Reviewed
Reviewed
Reviewed
Current Period
Current Period
Previous Period
Previous Period
1 January-
1 April-
1 January-
1 April-
II- NON TECHNICAL DIVISION
Notes
30 June 2024
30 June 2024
30 June 2023
30 June 2023
C- Non Life Technical Profit / (Loss) (A-B)
12.885.963
15.536.483
3.605.863
3.432.648
F- Life Technical Profit / (Loss) (D-E)
565.639.597
472.473.985
196.961.855
82.410.016
I- Private Pension Technical Profit / (Loss) (G-H)
(494.324.991)
(362.495.164)
(280.016.735)
(196.529.857)
J- Total Technical Profit / (Loss) (C+F+I)
84.200.569
125.515.304
(79.449.017)
(110.687.193)
K- Investment Income
1.701.970.976
794.508.603
1.147.088.515
898.360.790
1- Income From Financial Investment
26
1.060.585.232
414.000.485
458.233.882
214.958.500
2- Income from Sales of Financial Investments
26
9.381.378
7.487.271
114.393.964
112.982.326
3- Revaluation of Financial Investments
27
370.021.897
309.768.006
96.741.287
117.496.085
4- Foreign Exchange Gains
36
259.832.478
61.102.850
478.705.653
454.259.021
5- Dividend Income from Affiliates
-
-
-
-
6- Income form Subsidiaries and Entities Under Common Control
2.149.991
2.149.991
-
-
7- Income Received from Land and Building
-
-
-
-
8- Income from Derivatives
13, 26,36
-
-
769.886
520.500
9- Other Investments
-
-
-
-
10- Investment Income transferred from Life Technical Division
5,26
-
-
(1.756.157)
(1.855.642)
L- Investment Expenses (-)
(170.501.205)
(106.446.028)
(79.095.826)
(46.674.636)
1- Investment Management Expenses (Including Interest) (-)
(27.616.072)
(17.113.204)
(6.778.934)
(3.362.233)
2- Valuation Allowance of Investments (-)
-
-
-
-
3- Losses On Sales of Investments (-)
(41.566)
-
-
-
4- Investment Income Transferred to Non-Life Technical Division (-)
-
-
-
-
5- Losses from Derivatives (-)
13, 36
(3.286.900)
(181.500)
(8.073.950)
(7.568.950)
6- Foreign Exchange Losses (-)
36
(35.830.649)
(31.388.488)
(3.787.011)
(3.786.311)
7- Depreciation Charges (-)
6.1
(103.714.269)
(57.759.301)
(60.455.492)
(31.957.142)
8- Other Investment Expenses (-)
8
(11.749)
(3.535)
(439)
-
M- Income and Expenses From Other and Extraordinary Operations (+/-)
110.899.719
33.212.448
44.243.201
8.924.842
1- Provisions (+/-)
(4.074.139)
2.924.415
14.889.985
(5.626.302)
2- Discounts (+/-)
-
-
-
-
3- Specialty Insurances (+/-)
-
-
-
-
4- Inflation Adjustment (+/-)
-
-
-
-
5- Deferred Tax Asset (+/-)
35,47.4
123.209.050
40.384.534
48.550.794
33.651.142
6- Deferred Tax Liability Accounts (+/-)
-
-
-
-
7- Other Income and Revenues
47.1
76.927.405
32.593.842
53.127.624
32.061.029
8- Other Expenses and Losses (-)
47.1
(85.468.045)
(39.354.797)
(66.105.889)
(47.604.835)
9- Prior Period Income
47.3
8.032.266
334.884
4.893.379
70.150
10- Prior Period Losses (-)
47.3
(7.726.818)
(3.670.430)
(11.112.692)
(3.626.342)
N- Net Profit / (Loss)
1.198.378.737
603.276.447
753.796.686
549.816.412
1- Profit / (Loss) Before Tax
1.726.570.059
846.790.327
1.032.786.873
749.923.803
2- Corporate Tax Charge and Other Fiscal Liabilities (-)
35,47.4
(528.191.322)
(243.513.880)
(278.990.187)
(200.107.391)
3- Net Profit / (Loss)
1.198.378.737
603.276.447
753.796.686
549.816.412
4- Inflation Adjustment Account (+/-)
-
-
-
-
8
NON-CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS AS OF 30 JUNE 2024 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated).
Reviewed
Reviewed
Current Period
Previous Period
1 January-
1 January-
Notes
30 June 2024
30 June 2023
A. Cash Flows from the Operating Activities
-
-
1.
Cash inflows from the insurance operations
6.418.336.347
3.178.158.212
2.
Cash inflows from the reinsurance operations
-
-
3.
Cash inflows from the pension operations
29.849.633.074
12.577.422.429
4.
Cash outflows due to the insurance operations (-)
(2.357.525.662)
(1.352.478.370)
5.
Cash outflows due to the reinsurance operations (-)
-
-
6.
Cash outflows due to the pension operations (-)
(28.220.766.989)
(11.718.645.341)
7.
Cash generated from the operating activities (A1+A2+A3-A4-A5-A6)
5.689.676.770
2.684.456.930
8.
Interest payments (-)
-
-
9.
Income tax payments (-)
(359.747.652)
(77.799.201)
10. Other cash inflows
116.094.771
19.620.150
11. Other cash outflows (-)
(2.587.875.489)
(1.132.846.250)
12. Net cash generated from / (used in) operating activities
2.858.148.400
1.493.431.629
B. Cash flows from the investing activities
-
-
1.
Sale of tangible assets
569.471
62.561
2.
Purchase of tangible assets (-)
6.3.1
(290.400.561)
(174.443.401)
3.
Acquisition of financial assets (-)
11.4
(6.348.408.855)
(5.112.578.333)
4.
Sale of financial assets
11.4
4.176.562.964
3.539.605.298
5.
Interest received
1.142.682.716
601.422.716
6.
Dividends received
-
-
7.
Other cash inflows
-
-
8.
Other cash outflows (-)
(629.000.000)
-
9.
Net cash generated from / (used in) the investing activities
(1.947.994.265)
(1.145.931.159)
C. Cash flows from the financing activities
-
-
1.
Issue of equity shares
-
-
2.
Cash inflows from borrowings
-
-
3.
Payments of financial leases (-)
20
(40.071.714)
(5.540.620)
4.
Dividends paid (-)
(281.809.142)
(141.112.764)
5.
Other cash inflows
-
-
6.
Other cash outflows (-)-
2.13
(23.636.005)
(16.267.787)
7.
Cash generated from / (used in) the financing activities
(345.516.861)
(162.921.171)
D. Effects of Exchange Rate Differences on Cash and Cash Equivalents
490.496
34.927.834
E. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (A12+B9+C7+D)
565.127.770
219.507.133
F. Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
2.12
1.949.761.321
1.077.533.597
G. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period (E+F)
2.12
2.514.889.091
1.297.040.730
9
NON-CONSOLIDATED SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AS OF 30 JUNE 2024 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated).
Reviewed Current Period
CURRENT PERIOD
1 January-30 June 2024
Inflation
Exchange
Other
Investment
Adjustment to
Differences Arising
Reserves and
Net Profit /
Previous
Treasury
Revaluation
Shareholders'
on Translation of
Legal
Statutory
Retained
(Loss) for the
Periods'Profits /
Capital
Shares
Reserve
Equity
Foreign Operations
Reserves
Reserves
Earnings
Period
(Losses) (-)
Total
I- Balance at (31/12/2023)
180.000.000
(44.783.416)
55.579.038
-
-
109.239.901
11.494
1.277.297.427
1.373.709.052
-
2.951.053.496
A- Capital increase (A1 + A2)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1- Cash
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2- Internal Resources
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
B- Purchase of own shares
-
(23.636.005)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(23.636.005)
C- Income / (expenses) recognized directly in equity
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(21.589.444)
-
-
(21.589.444)
D- Valuation gains on assets
-
-
(13.133.036)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(13.133.036)
E- Exchange difference arising on translation of foreign
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
operations
F- Other income / (expenses)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
G- Inflation adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
H- Net profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1.198.378.737
-
1.198.378.737
I- Payment of dividends
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(300.000.000)
-
(300.000.000)
J- Transfers
-
-
-
-
-
29.100.000
-
1.044.609.052
(1.073.709.052)
-
-
IV- Balance at (30/06/2024)
180.000.000
(68.419.421)
42.446.002
-
-
138.339.901
11.494
2.300.317.035
1.198.378.737
-
3.791.073.748
(III+A+B+C+D+E+F+G+H+I+J)
Reviewed Previous Period
1 January-30 June 2023
Exchange
Differences
Inflation
Arising on
Other
Investment
Adjustment to
Translation of
Reserves and
Net Profit /
Previous Periods'
Treasury
Revaluation
Shareholders'
Foreign
Legal
Statutory
Retained
(Loss) for the
Profits / (Losses)
Capital
Shares
Reserve
Equity
Operations
Reserves
Reserves
Earnings
Period
(-)
Total
I- Balance at (31/12/2022)
180.000.000
-
(12.366.535)
-
-
95.139.901
11.494
594.011.931
834.036.068
-
1.690.832.859
A- Capital increase (A1 + A2)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1- Cash
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2- Internal Resources
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
B- Purchase of own shares
-
(16.267.787)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(16.267.787)
C- Income / (expenses) recognized directly in equity
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(13.445.647)
-
-
(13.445.647)
D- Valuation gains on assets
-
-
(80.401.737)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(80.401.737)
E- Exchange difference arising on translation of foreign
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
operations
F- Other income / (expenses)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
G- Inflation adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
H- Net profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
753.796.686
-
753.796.686
I- Payment of dividends
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(150.000.000)
-
(150.000.000)
J- Transfers
-
-
-
-
-
14.100.000
-
669.936.068
(684.036.068)
-
-
IV- Balance at (30/06/2023)
180.000.000
(16.267.787)
(92.768.272)
-
-
109.239.901
11.494
1.250.502.352
753.796.686
-
2.184.514.374
(III+A+B+C+D+E+F+G+H+I+J)
10
