AgeSA Hayat ve Emeklilik Anonim Şirketi

NON-CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS AS OF 30 JUNE 2024 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated).

Reviewed Reviewed

Current Period Previous Period

1 January- 1 January-

Notes 30 June 2024 30 June 2023

A. Cash Flows from the Operating Activities - -

1. Cash inflows from the insurance operations 6.418.336.347 3.178.158.212

2. Cash inflows from the reinsurance operations - -

3. Cash inflows from the pension operations 29.849.633.074 12.577.422.429

4. Cash outflows due to the insurance operations (-) (2.357.525.662) (1.352.478.370)

5. Cash outflows due to the reinsurance operations (-) - -

6. Cash outflows due to the pension operations (-) (28.220.766.989) (11.718.645.341)

7. Cash generated from the operating activities (A1+A2+A3-A4-A5-A6) 5.689.676.770 2.684.456.930

8. Interest payments (-) - -

9. Income tax payments (-) (359.747.652) (77.799.201)

10. Other cash inflows 116.094.771 19.620.150

11. Other cash outflows (-) (2.587.875.489) (1.132.846.250)

12. Net cash generated from / (used in) operating activities 2.858.148.400 1.493.431.629

B. Cash flows from the investing activities - -

1. Sale of tangible assets 569.471 62.561

2. Purchase of tangible assets (-) 6.3.1 (290.400.561) (174.443.401)

3. Acquisition of financial assets (-) 11.4 (6.348.408.855) (5.112.578.333)

4. Sale of financial assets 11.4 4.176.562.964 3.539.605.298

5. Interest received 1.142.682.716 601.422.716

6. Dividends received - -

7. Other cash inflows - -

8. Other cash outflows (-) (629.000.000) -

9. Net cash generated from / (used in) the investing activities (1.947.994.265) (1.145.931.159)

C. Cash flows from the financing activities - -

1. Issue of equity shares - -

2. Cash inflows from borrowings - -

3. Payments of financial leases (-) 20 (40.071.714) (5.540.620)

4. Dividends paid (-) (281.809.142) (141.112.764)

5. Other cash inflows - -

6. Other cash outflows (-)- 2.13 (23.636.005) (16.267.787)

7. Cash generated from / (used in) the financing activities (345.516.861) (162.921.171)

D. Effects of Exchange Rate Differences on Cash and Cash Equivalents 490.496 34.927.834

E. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (A12+B9+C7+D) 565.127.770 219.507.133

F. Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 2.12 1.949.761.321 1.077.533.597