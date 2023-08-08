AgeSA

H1 2023 Financial Results

Earnings Release

August 8, 2023

#1 Leadership in Pension AuM and Total Life & PA GWP markets among private companies

AgeSA strengthened its leadership in both Pension & AE AuM and Life & PA premium production among private companies with support of sustainable growth in Life business driven by the success of long term credit life product (Kredim Güvende) and strong RoP portfolio.

AgeSA reached successful and strong results in net profit, thanks to financial income increase regarding f/x gains besides strong technical income growth resulting from high profitability in life and pension scalability.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The Pension Assets under Management (AuM) has grown by 98% yoy and reached 100.0 billion TL as of H1 2023.

Auto Enrolment AuM increased by 92% yoy resulting mainly from the increasing inforce volume. AgeSA is one of the leader companies in terms of private sector participants and AuM.

Total Life&PA premiums grew by 103% yoy, driven by both 151% growth in credit-linked production and 69% growth in stand-alone(non-credit linked) life underpinning AgeSA's diverse business model and product positioning.

Inflation accounting is not applied for 30 June 2023 Financial Statements, all financial figures represent Management Reporting (IFRS Financials excluding inflation accounting effect)

Management Reporting Net Profit is significantly higher than prior year by 78% at 930 mTL mainly due to higher financial income regarding f/x gains besides the increase in technical income regarding strong growth in all major business lines (Pension, Credit Life and RoP).

Total technical profit has increased by 62% yoy driven by the growth in life protection volumes and pension AuM.

RoE is 63.2% as of H1 2023.

150 mTL dividend has been paid in March

Statutory profit is 780 mTL with significant increase of 70% due to mainly higher financial income despite lower technical profit regarding undeferred commissions in SFRS and higher expenses

Share buyback program is authorized by board and started in April within the scope of the program, As of H1 575k shares were bought with an average price of 28,28 TL

STRATEGIC HIGHLIGHTS

AgeSA serves 4.0 million customers through an extensive distribution structure, comprised of a bancassurance network, which it established with Akbank, the industry's most productive direct sales team, an exclusive agency network, corporate projects and telesales.

AgeSA achieved to strengthen its strong presence in the private pension market.

AgeSA has expanded its life insurance business even further by enriching its product range and services through customer-oriented and innovative solutions. Resulted in leadership position among private companies in terms of premium production.

Note: Management Reporting: IFRS Financials excluding inflation accounting effect

