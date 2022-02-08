Agesa Hayat ve Emeklilik : 31.12.2021 Consolidated Financial Statements (IFRS)

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing ("ISAs"). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report.

In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of AgeSA Hayat ve Emeklilik A.Ş. ("the Company") and its subsidiary ("collectively referred as the "Group") as at 31 December 2021, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Independence

We are independent of the Group in accordance with the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants' Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants ("IESBA Code") and "Independence Audit by- Law" published by the Public Oversight Accounting and Auditing Standards Authority ("POA") and independent auditing requirements referred to in Article 400 of the Turkish Commercial Code ("TCC") (collectively referred to as "Turkish Local Independence Rules"). We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with IESBA Code and Turkish Local Independence Rules.

Our audit approach

As part of designing our audit, we determined materiality and assessed the risks of material misstatement in the consolidated financial statements. In particular, we considered where management made subjective judgements; for example, in respect of significant accounting estimates that involved making assumptions and considering future events that are inherently uncertain. As in all of our audits, we also addressed the risk of management override of internal controls, including among other matters, consideration of whether there was evidence of bias that represented a risk of material misstatement due to fraud.

We tailored the scope of our audit in order to perform sufficient work to enable us to provide an opinion on the consolidated financial statements as a whole, taking into account the structure of the Group, the accounting processes and controls, and industry in which the Group operates.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.