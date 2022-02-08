Agesa Hayat ve Emeklilik : 31.12.2021 Consolidated Financial Statements (IFRS)
AGESA HAYAT VE EMEKLİLİK ANONİM ŞİRKETİ
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021
AND INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
To the Board of Directors of AgeSA Hayat ve Emeklilik A.Ş.
Report on the audit of the consolidated financial statements
Our opinion
In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of AgeSA Hayat ve Emeklilik A.Ş. ("the Company") and its subsidiary ("collectively referred as the "Group") as at 31 December 2021, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
What we have audited
The Group's financial statements comprise:
the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2021;
the consolidated statement of income for the year then ended;
the consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the year then ended;
the consolidated statement of changes in equity for the year then ended;
the consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended; and
the consolidated notes to the financial statements, which include a summary of significant accounting policies.
Basis for opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing ("ISAs"). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
PwC Bağımsız Denetim ve Serbest Muhasebeci Mali Müşavirlik A.Ş.
BJK Plaza, Süleyman Seba Caddesi No:48 B Blok Kat:9 Akaretler Beşiktaş 34357 İstanbul-Turkey
We are independent of the Group in accordance with the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants' Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants ("IESBA Code") and "Independence Audit by- Law" published by the Public Oversight Accounting and Auditing Standards Authority ("POA") and independent auditing requirements referred to in Article 400 of the Turkish Commercial Code ("TCC") (collectively referred to as "Turkish Local Independence Rules"). We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with IESBA Code and Turkish Local Independence Rules.
Our audit approach
As part of designing our audit, we determined materiality and assessed the risks of material misstatement in the consolidated financial statements. In particular, we considered where management made subjective judgements; for example, in respect of significant accounting estimates that involved making assumptions and considering future events that are inherently uncertain. As in all of our audits, we also addressed the risk of management override of internal controls, including among other matters, consideration of whether there was evidence of bias that represented a risk of material misstatement due to fraud.
We tailored the scope of our audit in order to perform sufficient work to enable us to provide an opinion on the consolidated financial statements as a whole, taking into account the structure of the Group, the accounting processes and controls, and industry in which the Group operates.
Key audit matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.
How our audit addressed the key audit
Key audit matter
matter
Estimations and assumptions used in
calculation of mathematical reserves
As of 31 December 2021, we tested the design
arising from insurance contracts
and operational effectiveness of the key controls
implemented by the Group's management in
As explained in Notes 2 and 21 to the accompanying
relation to the calculation of mathematical
consolidated financial statements, as of
reserves. The mathematical reserves were
31 December 2021, the Group's total net
recalculated by the expert actuaries in our audit
mathematical reserves amounted to
team using the sampling method under
TRY 4,601 million and this amount constitutes an
consideration of the approved tariffs and other
important part of the total liabilities of the Group.
related calculation data.
The measurement of mathematical reserves
requires significant estimates and assumptions, as it
The compliance with related IFRSs of the
includes results for future uncertain events,
explanatory information included in the
including benefits guaranteed to the insured.
accompanying consolidated financial statements
related to these mathematical reserves has been
The mathematical reserves are considered as the
examined.
subject of a key audit matter by us, due to their
importance for the consolidated financial
statements and the important assumptions related
to their recognition.
Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the consolidated financial statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Group's financial reporting process.
Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with ISAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:
Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control.
Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.
Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
