Agesa Hayat ve Emeklilik : 31.12.2021 Consolidated Financial Statements (SFRS Statutory)

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Audited
|
|
|
Audited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Period
|
|
|
Previous Period
|
|
|
II- NON CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
Notes
|
|
|
31 December 2021
|
|
|
31 December 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A- Receivables From Main Operations
|
|
|
12.1
|
|
|
43.743.106.415
|
|
|
30.660.641.567
|
|
1- Receivables From Insurance Operations
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
2- Provision for Receivables From Insurance Operations (-)
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
3- Receivables From Reinsurance Operations
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
4- Provision for Receivables From Reinsurance Operations (-)
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
5- Cash Deposited with Insurance & Reinsurance Companies
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
6- Loans to Policyholders
|
2.20, 12.1, 17.2
|
|
297.737.441
|
|
204.739.575
|
|
7- Provision for Loans to Policyholders (-)
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
8- Receivables From Pension Operations
|
12.1
|
|
43.445.368.974
|
|
30.455.901.992
|
|
9- Doubtful Receivables from Main Operations
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
10- Provision for Doubtful Receivables from Main Operations
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
B- Due from Related Parties
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
1- Due from Shareholders
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
2- Due from Affiliates
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
3- Due from Subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
4- Due from Entities Under Common Control
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
5- Due from Personnel
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
6- Due from Other Related Parties
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
7- Discount on Receivables Due from Related Parties (-)
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
8- Doubtful Receivables Due from Related Parties
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
9- Provisions for Doubtful Receivables Due from Related Parties (-)
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
C- Other Receivables
|
|
|
12.1
|
|
|
42.507
|
|
|
13.543
|
|
1- Leasing Receivables
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
2- Unearned Leasing Interest Income (-)
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
3- Deposits and Guarantees Given
|
12.1
|
|
42.507
|
|
13.543
|
4- Other Receivables
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
5- Discount on Other Receivables (-)
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
6- Other Doubtful Receivables
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
7- Provisions for Other Doubtful Receivables (-)
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
D- Financial Assets
|
|
|
45.2
|
|
|
897.700
|
|
|
868.012
|
|
1- Long-term Investments
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
2- Affiliates
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
3- Capital Commitments to Affiliates (-)
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
4- Subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
5- Capital Commitments to Subsidiaries (-)
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
6- Entities Under Common Control
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
7- Capital Commitments to Entities Under Common Control (-)
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
8- Financial Assets and Investments with Risks on Policyholders
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
9- Other Financial Assets
|
45.2
|
|
897.700
|
|
868.012
|
|
10- Impairment on Financial Assets (-)
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
E- Tangible Assets
|
|
|
6.3.4
|
|
|
79.851.392
|
|
|
52.765.552
|
|
1- Investment Properties
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
2- Impairment on Investment Properties (-)
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
3- Owner Occupied Property
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
4- Machinery and Equipments
|
6.3.4
|
|
31.906.268
|
|
16.044.009
|
|
5- Furnitures and Fixtures
|
6.3.4
|
|
26.670.272
|
|
22.648.518
|
|
6- Vehicles
|
6.3.4
|
|
6.172.480
|
|
1.721.735
|
7- Other Tangible Assets (Including Leasehold Improvements)
|
6.3.4
|
|
28.794.218
|
|
30.677.139
|
|
8- Leased Tangible Fixed Assets
|
6.3.4
|
|
37.585.917
|
|
45.617.311
|
|
9- Accumulated Depreciation (-)
|
6.3.4
|
|
(51.277.763)
|
|
(63.943.160)
|
10- Advances Paid for Tangible Fixed Assets (Including Construction In Progresses)
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
F- Intangible Assets
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
176.377.445
|
|
|
93.797.549
|
|
1- Rights
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
2- Goodwill
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
3- Establishment Costs
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
4- Research and Development Expenses
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
5- Other Intangible Assets
|
8
|
|
254.426.560
|
|
157.401.429
|
|
6- Accumulated Amortizations (-)
|
8
|
|
(115.209.407)
|
|
(78.358.177)
|
7- Advances Regarding Intangible Assets
|
8
|
|
37.160.292
|
|
14.754.297
|
|
|
G- Prepaid Expenses and Income Accruals
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.047.713
|
|
|
1.301.700
|
|
1- Deferred Expenses
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
2- Income Accruals
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
3- Other Prepaid Expenses and Income Accruals
|
|
|
|
3.047.713
|
|
1.301.700
|
|
H- Other Non-current Assets
|
|
|
21, 35
|
|
|
43.035.551
|
|
|
10.503.427
|
|
1- Cash Foreign Currency Accounts
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
2- Foreign Currency Accounts
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
3- Stock to be used in following months
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
4- Prepaid Taxes and Funds
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
5- Deferred Tax Assets
|
21, 35
|
|
43.035.551
|
|
10.503.427
|
|
6- Other Non-current Assets
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
7- Other Non-current Assets Amortization (-)
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
8- Provision for Other Non-current Assets (-)
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
II- Total Non-current Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
44.046.358.723
|
|
|
30.819.891.350
|
|
|
Total Assets (I+II)
|
|
|
|
|
|
50.236.195.087
|
|
|
34.169.271.155
|