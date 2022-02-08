Agesa Hayat ve Emeklilik : 31.12.2021 Consolidated Financial Statements (SFRS Statutory)

AgeSA Hayat ve Emeklilik Anonim Şirketi CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2021 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated). ASSETS Audited Audited Current Period Previous Period I- CURRENT ASSETS Notes 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 A- Cash and Cash Equivalents 2.12, 14 1.045.560.488 994.041.049 1- Cash - - 2- Cheques Received - - 3- Banks 2.12, 14 593.618.085 665.739.196 4- Cheques Given and Payment Orders (-) 2.12, 14 (271.671) (168.867) 5- Bank Guaranteed Credit Card Receivables with Maturities Less Than Three Months - - 6- Other Cash and Cash Equivalents 2.12, 14 452.214.074 328.470.720 B- Financial Assets and Investments with Risks on Policyholders 4,11.4 5.011.546.379 2.229.963.493 1- Financial Assets Available for Sale 4, 11.4 369.357.135 112.389.182 2- Financial Assets Held to Maturity - - 3- Financial Assets Held for Trading 4, 11.4 383.891.491 241.385.756 4- Loans - - 5- Provision for Loans (-) - - 6- Investments with Risks on Policyholders 4, 11.4 4.258.297.753 1.876.188.555 7- Equity Shares - - 8- Impairment on Financial Assets (-) - - C- Receivables From Main Operations 12.1 91.957.332 62.869.408 1- Receivables From Insurance Operations 12.1 48.414.125 35.330.094 2- Provision for Receivables From Insurance Operations (-) - - 3- Receivables From Reinsurance Operations - - 4- Provision for Receivables From Reinsurance Operations (-) - - 5- Cash Deposited With Insurance & Reinsurance Companies - - 6- Loans to Policyholders - - 7- Provision for Loans to Policyholders (-) - - 8- Receivables from Pension Operation 12.1 43.543.207 27.539.314 9- Doubtful Receivables From Main Operations - - 10- Provisions for Doubtful Receivables From Main Operations (-) - - D- Due from Related Parties 12.1 321.063 1.589.357 1- Due from Shareholders 12.2 - 547.351 2- Due from Affiliates - - 3- Due from Subsidiaries - - 4- Due from Entities Under Common Control - - 5- Due from Personnel 271.153 17.746 6- Due from Other Related Parties 45 49.910 1.024.260 7- Discount on Receivables Due from Related Parties (-) - - 8- Doubtful Receivables Due from Related Parties - - 9- Provisions for Doubtful Receivables Due from Related Parties (-) - - E- Other Receivables 12.1 244.210 507.082 1- Leasing Receivables - - 2- Unearned Leasing Interest Income (-) - - 3- Deposits and Guarantees Given 44.685 75.294 4- Other Receivables 1.000 186.285 5- Discount on Other Receivables (-) - - 6- Other Doubtful Receivables 198.525 245.503 7- Provisions for Other Doubtful Receivables (-) - - F- Prepaid Expenses and Income Accruals 36.569.876 57.221.136 1- Deferred Commission Expenses 2.20 26.487.439 23.152.652 2- Accrued Interest and Rent Income - - 3- Income Accruals - - 4- Other Prepaid Expenses 47.1 10.082.437 34.068.484 G- Other Current Assets 47.1 3.637.016 3.188.280 1- Stock to be used in following months - - 2- Prepaid Taxes and Funds - - 3- Deferred Tax Assets - - 4- Business Advances 47.1 2.163.478 1.306.315 5- Advances Given to Personnel 47.1 1.473.538 1.881.965 6- Stock Count Differences - - 7- Other Current Assets - - 8- Provision for Other Current Assets (-) - - I- Total Current Asset 6.189.836.364 3.349.379.805 1

AgeSA Hayat ve Emeklilik Anonim Şirketi CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2021 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated). ASSETS Audited Audited Current Period Previous Period II- NON CURRENT ASSETS Notes 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 A- Receivables From Main Operations 12.1 43.743.106.415 30.660.641.567 1- Receivables From Insurance Operations - - 2- Provision for Receivables From Insurance Operations (-) - - 3- Receivables From Reinsurance Operations - - 4- Provision for Receivables From Reinsurance Operations (-) - - 5- Cash Deposited with Insurance & Reinsurance Companies - - 6- Loans to Policyholders 2.20, 12.1, 17.2 297.737.441 204.739.575 7- Provision for Loans to Policyholders (-) - - 8- Receivables From Pension Operations 12.1 43.445.368.974 30.455.901.992 9- Doubtful Receivables from Main Operations - - 10- Provision for Doubtful Receivables from Main Operations - - B- Due from Related Parties - - 1- Due from Shareholders - - 2- Due from Affiliates - - 3- Due from Subsidiaries - - 4- Due from Entities Under Common Control - - 5- Due from Personnel - - 6- Due from Other Related Parties - - 7- Discount on Receivables Due from Related Parties (-) - - 8- Doubtful Receivables Due from Related Parties - - 9- Provisions for Doubtful Receivables Due from Related Parties (-) - - C- Other Receivables 12.1 42.507 13.543 1- Leasing Receivables - - 2- Unearned Leasing Interest Income (-) - - 3- Deposits and Guarantees Given 12.1 42.507 13.543 4- Other Receivables - - 5- Discount on Other Receivables (-) - - 6- Other Doubtful Receivables - - 7- Provisions for Other Doubtful Receivables (-) - - D- Financial Assets 45.2 897.700 868.012 1- Long-term Investments - - 2- Affiliates - - 3- Capital Commitments to Affiliates (-) - - 4- Subsidiaries - - 5- Capital Commitments to Subsidiaries (-) - - 6- Entities Under Common Control - - 7- Capital Commitments to Entities Under Common Control (-) - - 8- Financial Assets and Investments with Risks on Policyholders - - 9- Other Financial Assets 45.2 897.700 868.012 10- Impairment on Financial Assets (-) - - E- Tangible Assets 6.3.4 79.851.392 52.765.552 1- Investment Properties - - 2- Impairment on Investment Properties (-) - - 3- Owner Occupied Property - - 4- Machinery and Equipments 6.3.4 31.906.268 16.044.009 5- Furnitures and Fixtures 6.3.4 26.670.272 22.648.518 6- Vehicles 6.3.4 6.172.480 1.721.735 7- Other Tangible Assets (Including Leasehold Improvements) 6.3.4 28.794.218 30.677.139 8- Leased Tangible Fixed Assets 6.3.4 37.585.917 45.617.311 9- Accumulated Depreciation (-) 6.3.4 (51.277.763) (63.943.160) 10- Advances Paid for Tangible Fixed Assets (Including Construction In Progresses) - - F- Intangible Assets 8 176.377.445 93.797.549 1- Rights - - 2- Goodwill - - 3- Establishment Costs - - 4- Research and Development Expenses - - 5- Other Intangible Assets 8 254.426.560 157.401.429 6- Accumulated Amortizations (-) 8 (115.209.407) (78.358.177) 7- Advances Regarding Intangible Assets 8 37.160.292 14.754.297 G- Prepaid Expenses and Income Accruals 3.047.713 1.301.700 1- Deferred Expenses - - 2- Income Accruals - - 3- Other Prepaid Expenses and Income Accruals 3.047.713 1.301.700 H- Other Non-current Assets 21, 35 43.035.551 10.503.427 1- Cash Foreign Currency Accounts - - 2- Foreign Currency Accounts - - 3- Stock to be used in following months - - 4- Prepaid Taxes and Funds - - 5- Deferred Tax Assets 21, 35 43.035.551 10.503.427 6- Other Non-current Assets - - 7- Other Non-current Assets Amortization (-) - - 8- Provision for Other Non-current Assets (-) - - II- Total Non-current Assets 44.046.358.723 30.819.891.350 Total Assets (I+II) 50.236.195.087 34.169.271.155 2

AgeSA Hayat ve Emeklilik Anonim Şirketi CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2021 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated). LIABILITIES Audited Audited Current Period Previous Period III- SHORT TERM LIABILITIES Note 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 A- Borrowings 20 6.188.823 5.054.716 1- Borrowings from Financial Institutions - - 2- Finance Lease Payables 20 11.928.814 11.333.979 3- Deferred Finance Lease Costs (-) 20 (5.739.991) (6.279.263) 4- Current Portion of Long Term Borrowings - - 5- Principal, Installments and Interests on Issued Bills (Bonds) - - 6- Other Financial Instruments Issued - - 7- In Excess of Par of Financial Instruments (-) - - 8- Other Financial Borrowings (Liabilities) - - B- Payables From Main Operations 4, 19 465.695.343 336.446.147 1- Payables From Insurance Operations 4, 19 64.984.683 32.213.493 2- Payables From Reinsurance Operations - - 3- Cash Deposited by Insurance & Reinsurance Companies - - 4- Payables From Pension Operations 4,19 400.552.327 304.074.321 5- Payables From Other Operations 4,19 158.333 158.333 6- Discount on Other Payables From Main Operations, Notes Payable (-) - - C- Due to Related Parties 4, 19 27.787.155 71.803.237 1- Due to Shareholders 12.2, 19 694.425 60.422.578 2- Due to Affiliates - - 3- Due to Subsidiaries - - 4- Due to Entities Under Common Control - - 5- Due to Personnel 19 1.082.982 332.937 6- Due to Other Related Parties 19, 45 26.009.748 11.047.722 D- Other Payables 4, 19, 47.1 42.140.234 22.612.506 1- Guarantees and Deposits Received 47.1 8.813 4.845 2- Medical Treatment Payables to Social Security Institution - - 3- Other Payables 47.1 42.131.421 22.607.661 4- Discount on Other Payables (-) - - E- Insurance Technical Reserves 191.925.200 155.669.156 1- Unearned Premiums Reserve - Net 17.15 71.659.980 61.679.985 2- Unexpired Risk Reserves - Net - - 3- Life Mathematical Reserves - Net 17.15 37.878.326 21.324.985 4- Outstanding Claims Reserve - Net 17.15 82.386.894 72.664.186 5- Provision for Bonus and Discounts - Net - - 6- Provision for Investment Risk Life Insurance Policyholders' Policies - Net - - 7- Other Technical Reserves - Net - - F- Taxes and Other Liabilities and Provisions 89.127.409 38.732.354 1- Taxes and Dues Payable 45.831.090 20.662.691 2- Social Security Premiums Payable 6.198.303 4.701.311 3- Overdue, Deferred or By Installment Taxes and Other Liabilities - - 4- Other Taxes and Liabilities - - 5- Corporate Tax Provision on Period Profit 35 169.773.460 90.440.439 6- Advance Taxes and Other Liabilities on Period Profit (-) 35 (132.675.444) (77.072.087) 7- Provisions for Other Taxes and Liabilities - - G- Provisions for Other Risks 23.2 59.556.984 41.469.898 1- Provision for Employee Termination Benefits - - 2- Pension Fund Deficit Provision - - 3- Provisions for Costs 23.2 59.556.984 41.469.898 H- Deferred Income and Expense Accruals 19 24.968.148 2.592.987 1- Deferred Income 2.20, 19 1.818.460 1.681.106 2- Expense Accruals 19 23.147.633 909.826 3- Other Deferred Income and Expense Accruals 19 2.055 2.055 I- Other Short Term Liabilities 23.2 6.675.369 6.467.738 1- Deferred Tax Liability - - 2- Inventory Count Differences - - 3- Other Short Term Liabilities 23.2 6.675.369 6.467.738 III - Total Short Term Liabilities 914.064.665 680.848.739 3

AgeSA Hayat ve Emeklilik Anonim Şirketi CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2021 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated). LIABILITIES Audited Audited Current Period Previous Period IV- LONG TERM LIABILITIES Notes 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 A- Borrowings 20 26.704.181 25.287.659 1- Borrowings From Financial Institutions - - 2- Finance Lease Payables 20 47.108.822 38.219.902 3- Deferred Finance Lease Costs (-) 20 (20.404.641) (12.932.243) 4- Bonds Issued - - 5- Other Financial Instruments Issued - - 6- In Excess of Par of Financial Instruments (-) - - 7- Other Borrowings (Financial Liabilities) - - B- Payables From Main Operations 17.5, 17.6 43.444.431.495 30.455.130.719 1- Payables From Insurance Operations - - 2- Payables From Reinsurance Operations - - 3- Cash Deposited by Insurance & Reinsurance Companies - - 4- Payables From Pension Operations 17.5, 17.6 43.444.431.495 30.455.130.719 5- Payables From Other Operations - - 6- Discount on Other Payables From Main Operations (-) - - C- Due to Related Parties - - 1- Due to Shareholders - - 2- Due to Affiliates - - 3- Due to Subsidiaries - - 4- Due to Entities Under Common Control - - 5- Due to Personnel - - 6- Due to Other Related Parties - - D- Other Payables - - 1- Guarantees and Deposits Received - - 2- Medical Treatment Payables to Social Security Institution - - 3- Other Payables - - 4- Discount on Other Payables (-) - - E- Insurance Technical Reserves 17.15 4.913.859.936 2.286.550.267 1- Unearned Premiums Reserve - Net - - 2- Unexpired Risk Reserves - Net - - 3- Life Mathematical Reserves - Net 17.15 4.861.842.787 2.241.528.576 4- Outstanding Claims Reserve - Net - - 5- Provision for Bonus and Discounts - Net - - 6- Provision for Investment Risk Life Insurance Policyholders' Policies - Net - - 7- Other Technical Reserves - Net 2.20,17.15 52.017.149 45.021.691 F- Other Liabilities and Provisions 13.129.475 11.366.186 1- Other Liabilities - - 2- Overdue, Deferred or By Installment Other Liabilities - - 3- Other Liabilities and Expense Accruals 13.129.475 11.366.186 G- Provisions for Other Risks 22 30.976.095 21.040.315 1- Provision for Employee Termination Benefits 22 30.976.095 21.040.315 2- Provisions for Employee Pension Fund Deficits - - H- Deferred Income and Expense Accruals - - 1- Deferred Income - - 2- Expense Accruals - - 3- Other Deferred Income and Expense Accruals - - I- Other Long Term Liabilities - - 1- Deferred Tax Liability - - 2- Other Long Term Liabilities - - IV- Total Long Term Liabilities 48.429.101.182 32.799.375.146 4