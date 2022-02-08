Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Agesa Hayat ve Emeklilik : 31.12.2021 Non consolidated Financial Statements(SFRS Statutory)

02/08/2022 | 05:38pm EST
AgeSA Hayat ve Emeklilik Anonim Şirketi

NON-CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2021 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated).

ASSETS

Audited

Audited

Current Period

Previous Period

I- CURRENT ASSETS

Notes

31 December 2021

31 December 2020

A- Cash and Cash Equivalents

2.12, 14

1.038.319.125

986.330.032

1- Cash

-

-

2- Cheques Received

-

-

3- Banks

2.12, 14

586.376.722

658.028.179

4- Cheques Given and Payment Orders (-)

2.12, 14

(271.671)

(168.867)

5- Bank Guaranteed Credit Card Receivables with Maturities Less Than Three Months

-

-

6- Other Cash and Cash Equivalents

2.12, 14

452.214.074

328.470.720

B- Financial Assets and Investments with Risks on Policyholders

4,11.4

5.011.546.379

2.229.963.493

1- Financial Assets Available for Sale

4, 11.4

369.357.135

112.389.182

2- Financial Assets Held to Maturity

-

-

3- Financial Assets Held for Trading

4, 11.4

383.891.491

241.385.756

4- Loans

-

-

5- Provision for Loans (-)

-

-

6- Investments with Risks on Policyholders

4, 11.4

4.258.297.753

1.876.188.555

7- Equity Shares

-

-

8- Impairment on Financial Assets (-)

-

-

C- Receivables From Main Operations

12.1

89.670.827

61.732.577

1- Receivables From Insurance Operations

12.1

46.127.620

34.193.263

2- Provision for Receivables From Insurance Operations (-)

-

-

3- Receivables From Reinsurance Operations

-

-

4- Provision for Receivables From Reinsurance Operations (-)

-

-

5- Cash Deposited With Insurance & Reinsurance Companies

-

-

6- Loans to Policyholders

-

-

7- Provision for Loans to Policyholders (-)

-

-

8- Receivables from Pension Operation

12.1

43.543.207

27.539.314

9- Doubtful Receivables From Main Operations

-

-

10- Provisions for Doubtful Receivables From Main Operations (-)

-

-

D- Due from Related Parties

12.1

5.179.798

4.486.337

1- Due from Shareholders

12.2

-

547.351

2- Due from Affiliates

-

-

3- Due from Subsidiaries

12.2

5.067.908

2.896.980

4- Due from Entities Under Common Control

-

-

5- Due from Personnel

61.980

17.746

6- Due from Other Related Parties

45

49.910

1.024.260

7- Discount on Receivables Due from Related Parties (-)

-

-

8- Doubtful Receivables Due from Related Parties

-

-

9- Provisions for Doubtful Receivables Due from Related Parties (-)

-

-

E- Other Receivables

12.1

244.210

507.082

1- Leasing Receivables

-

-

2- Unearned Leasing Interest Income (-)

-

-

3- Deposits and Guarantees Given

44.685

75.294

4- Other Receivables

1.000

186.285

5- Discount on Other Receivables (-)

-

-

6- Other Doubtful Receivables

198.525

245.503

7- Provisions for Other Doubtful Receivables (-)

-

-

F- Prepaid Expenses and Income Accruals

36.428.178

56.953.295

1- Deferred Commission Expenses

2.20

26.487.439

23.152.652

2- Accrued Interest and Rent Income

-

-

3- Income Accruals

-

-

4- Other Prepaid Expenses

47.1

9.940.739

33.800.643

G- Other Current Assets

47.1

2.629.470

2.661.972

1- Stock to be used in following months

-

-

2- Prepaid Taxes and Funds

-

-

3- Deferred Tax Assets

-

-

4- Business Advances

47.1

2.143.088

1.136.520

5- Advances Given to Personnel

47.1

486.382

1.525.452

6- Stock Count Differences

-

-

7- Other Current Assets

-

-

8- Provision for Other Current Assets (-)

-

-

I- Total Current Asset

6.184.017.987

3.342.634.788

1

AgeSA Hayat ve Emeklilik Anonim Şirketi

NON-CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2021 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated).

ASSETS

Audited

Audited

Current Period

Previous Period

II- NON CURRENT ASSETS

Notes

31 December 2021

31 December 2020

A- Receivables From Main Operations

12.1

43.743.106.415

30.660.641.567

1- Receivables From Insurance Operations

-

-

2- Provision for Receivables From Insurance Operations (-)

-

-

3- Receivables From Reinsurance Operations

-

-

4- Provision for Receivables From Reinsurance Operations (-)

-

-

5- Cash Deposited with Insurance & Reinsurance Companies

-

-

6- Loans to Policyholders

2.20, 12.1, 17.2

297.737.441

204.739.575

7- Provision for Loans to Policyholders (-)

-

-

8- Receivables From Pension Operations

12.1

43.445.368.974

30.455.901.992

9- Doubtful Receivables from Main Operations

-

-

10- Provision for Doubtful Receivables from Main Operations

-

-

B- Due from Related Parties

-

-

1- Due from Shareholders

-

-

2- Due from Affiliates

-

-

3- Due from Subsidiaries

-

-

4- Due from Entities Under Common Control

-

-

5- Due from Personnel

-

-

6- Due from Other Related Parties

-

-

7- Discount on Receivables Due from Related Parties (-)

-

-

8- Doubtful Receivables Due from Related Parties

-

-

9- Provisions for Doubtful Receivables Due from Related Parties (-)

-

-

C- Other Receivables

12.1

27.150

13.414

1- Leasing Receivables

-

-

2- Unearned Leasing Interest Income (-)

-

-

3- Deposits and Guarantees Given

12.1

27.150

13.414

4- Other Receivables

-

-

5- Discount on Other Receivables (-)

-

-

6- Other Doubtful Receivables

-

-

7- Provisions for Other Doubtful Receivables (-)

-

-

D- Financial Assets

45.2

2.897.700

2.868.012

1- Long-term Investments

-

-

2- Affiliates

-

-

3- Capital Commitments to Affiliates (-)

-

-

4- Subsidiaries

9, 45.2

2.000.000

2.000.000

5- Capital Commitments to Subsidiaries (-)

-

-

6- Entities Under Common Control

-

-

7- Capital Commitments to Entities Under Common Control (-)

-

-

8- Financial Assets and Investments with Risks on Policyholders

-

-

9- Other Financial Assets

45.2

897.700

868.012

10- Impairment on Financial Assets (-)

-

-

E- Tangible Assets

6.3.4

67.520.314

51.008.205

1- Investment Properties

-

-

2- Impairment on Investment Properties (-)

-

-

3- Owner Occupied Property

-

-

4- Machinery and Equipments

6.3.4

30.226.322

14.362.246

5- Furnitures and Fixtures

6.3.4

25.205.721

21.499.483

6- Vehicles

6.3.4

6.172.480

1.721.735

7- Other Tangible Assets (Including Leasehold Improvements)

6.3.4

24.459.025

29.565.864

8- Leased Tangible Fixed Assets

6.3.4

25.949.329

41.601.675

9- Accumulated Depreciation (-)

6.3.4

(44.492.563)

(57.742.798)

10- Advances Paid for Tangible Fixed Assets (Including Construction In Progresses)

-

-

F- Intangible Assets

8

176.377.445

93.797.549

1- Rights

-

-

2- Goodwill

-

-

3- Establishment Costs

-

-

4- Research and Development Expenses

-

-

5- Other Intangible Assets

8

254.426.560

157.401.429

6- Accumulated Amortizations (-)

8

(115.209.407)

(78.358.177)

7- Advances Regarding Intangible Assets

8

37.160.292

14.754.297

G- Prepaid Expenses and Income Accruals

3.047.621

1.301.501

1- Deferred Expenses

-

-

2- Income Accruals

-

-

3- Other Prepaid Expenses and Income Accruals

3.047.621

1.301.501

H- Other Non-current Assets

21, 35

38.974.937

9.388.883

1- Cash Foreign Currency Accounts

-

-

2- Foreign Currency Accounts

-

-

3- Stock to be used in following months

-

-

4- Prepaid Taxes and Funds

-

-

5- Deferred Tax Assets

21, 35

38.974.937

9.388.883

6- Other Non-current Assets

-

-

7- Other Non-current Assets Amortization (-)

-

-

8- Provision for Other Non-current Assets (-)

-

-

II- Total Non-current Assets

44.031.951.582

30.819.019.131

Total Assets (I+II)

50.215.969.569

34.161.653.919

2

AgeSA Hayat ve Emeklilik Anonim Şirketi

NON-CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2021 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated).

LIABILITIES

Audited

Audited

Current Period

Previous Period

III- SHORT TERM LIABILITIES

Note

31 December 2021

31 December 2020

A- Borrowings

20

2.485.093

4.730.021

1- Borrowings from Financial Institutions

-

-

2- Finance Lease Payables

20

7.006.241

10.989.892

3- Deferred Finance Lease Costs (-)

20

(4.521.148)

(6.259.871)

4- Current Portion of Long Term Borrowings

-

-

5- Principal, Installments and Interests on Issued Bills (Bonds)

-

-

6- Other Financial Instruments Issued

-

-

7- In Excess of Par of Financial Instruments (-)

-

-

8- Other Financial Borrowings (Liabilities)

-

-

B- Payables From Main Operations

4, 19

490.757.741

349.975.348

1- Payables From Insurance Operations

4, 19

77.388.928

38.458.018

2- Payables From Reinsurance Operations

-

-

3- Cash Deposited by Insurance & Reinsurance Companies

-

-

4- Payables From Pension Operations

4,19

413.210.480

311.358.997

5- Payables From Other Operations

4,19

158.333

158.333

6- Discount on Other Payables From Main Operations, Notes Payable (-)

-

-

C- Due to Related Parties

4, 19

29.419.251

71.981.599

1- Due to Shareholders

12.2, 19

694.425

60.422.578

2- Due to Affiliates

-

-

3- Due to Subsidiaries

12.2

2.022.175

207.921

4- Due to Entities Under Common Control

-

-

5- Due to Personnel

19

789.013

325.596

6- Due to Other Related Parties

19, 45

25.913.638

11.025.504

D- Other Payables

4,19,47.1

39.619.364

22.113.883

1- Guarantees and Deposits Received

47.1

8.813

4.845

2- Medical Treatment Payables to Social Security Institution

-

-

3- Other Payables

47.1

39.610.551

22.109.038

4- Discount on Other Payables (-)

-

-

E- Insurance Technical Reserves

191.925.200

155.669.156

1- Unearned Premiums Reserve - Net

17.15

71.659.980

61.679.985

2- Unexpired Risk Reserves - Net

-

-

3- Life Mathematical Reserves - Net

17.15

37.878.326

21.324.985

4- Outstanding Claims Reserve - Net

17.15

82.386.894

72.664.186

5- Provision for Bonus and Discounts - Net

-

-

6- Provision for Investment Risk Life Insurance Policyholders' Policies - Net

-

-

7- Other Technical Reserves - Net

-

-

F- Taxes and Other Liabilities and Provisions

81.929.454

34.187.402

1- Taxes and Dues Payable

43.148.057

19.483.812

2- Social Security Premiums Payable

4.476.426

3.467.766

3- Overdue, Deferred or By Installment Taxes and Other Liabilities

-

-

4- Other Taxes and Liabilities

-

-

5- Corporate Tax Provision on Period Profit

35

164.714.200

88.290.002

6- Advance Taxes and Other Liabilities on Period Profit (-)

35

(130.409.229)

(77.054.178)

7- Provisions for Other Taxes and Liabilities

-

-

G- Provisions for Other Risks

23.2

48.207.627

36.658.769

1- Provision for Employee Termination Benefits

-

-

2- Pension Fund Deficit Provision

-

-

3- Provisions for Costs

23.2

48.207.627

36.658.769

H- Deferred Income and Expense Accruals

19

24.338.599

2.464.801

1- Deferred Income

2.20, 19

1.818.460

1.681.106

2- Expense Accruals

19

22.518.084

781.640

3- Other Deferred Income and Expense Accruals

19

2.055

2.055

I- Other Short Term Liabilities

23.2

5.363.370

5.182.770

1- Deferred Tax Liability

-

-

2- Inventory Count Differences

-

-

3- Other Short Term Liabilities

23.2

5.363.370

5.182.770

III - Total Short Term Liabilities

914.045.699

682.963.749

3

AgeSA Hayat ve Emeklilik Anonim Şirketi

NON-CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2021 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated).

LIABILITIES

Audited

Audited

Current Period

Previous Period

IV- LONG TERM LIABILITIES

Notes

31 December 2021

31 December 2020

A- Borrowings

20

21.619.619

25.268.451

1- Borrowings From Financial Institutions

-

-

2- Finance Lease Payables

20

41.447.808

38.200.152

3- Deferred Finance Lease Costs (-)

20

(19.828.189)

(12.931.701)

4- Bonds Issued

-

-

5- Other Financial Instruments Issued

-

-

6- In Excess of Par of Financial Instruments (-)

-

-

7- Other Borrowings (Financial Liabilities)

-

-

B- Payables From Main Operations

17.5, 17.6

43.444.431.495

30.455.130.719

1- Payables From Insurance Operations

-

-

2- Payables From Reinsurance Operations

-

-

3- Cash Deposited by Insurance & Reinsurance Companies

-

-

4- Payables From Pension Operations

17.5, 17.6

43.444.431.495

30.455.130.719

5- Payables From Other Operations

-

-

6- Discount on Other Payables From Main Operations (-)

-

-

C- Due to Related Parties

-

-

1- Due to Shareholders

-

-

2- Due to Affiliates

-

-

3- Due to Subsidiaries

-

-

4- Due to Entities Under Common Control

-

-

5- Due to Personnel

-

-

6- Due to Other Related Parties

-

-

D- Other Payables

-

-

1- Guarantees and Deposits Received

-

-

2- Medical Treatment Payables to Social Security Institution

-

-

3- Other Payables

-

-

4- Discount on Other Payables (-)

-

-

E- Insurance Technical Reserves

17.15

4.913.859.936

2.286.550.267

1- Unearned Premiums Reserve - Net

-

-

2- Unexpired Risk Reserves - Net

-

-

3- Life Mathematical Reserves - Net

17.15

4.861.842.787

2.241.528.576

4- Outstanding Claims Reserve - Net

-

-

5- Provision for Bonus and Discounts - Net

-

-

6- Provision for Investment Risk Life Insurance Policyholders' Policies - Net

-

-

7- Other Technical Reserves - Net

2.20,17.15

52.017.149

45.021.691

F- Other Liabilities and Provisions

12.642.235

11.252.376

1- Other Liabilities

-

-

2- Overdue, Deferred or By Installment Other Liabilities

-

-

3- Other Liabilities and Expense Accruals

12.642.235

11.252.376

G- Provisions for Other Risks

22

27.315.197

21.040.315

1- Provision for Employee Termination Benefits

22

27.315.197

21.040.315

2- Provisions for Employee Pension Fund Deficits

-

-

H- Deferred Income and Expense Accruals

-

-

1- Deferred Income

-

-

2- Expense Accruals

-

-

3- Other Deferred Income and Expense Accruals

-

-

I- Other Long Term Liabilities

-

-

1- Deferred Tax Liability

-

-

2- Other Long Term Liabilities

-

-

IV- Total Long Term Liabilities

48.419.868.482

32.799.242.128

4

AgeSA Hayat ve Emeklilik Anonim Şirketi

NON-CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2021 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated).

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Audited

Audited

Current Period

Previous Period

V- SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Notes

31 December 2021

31 December 2020

A- Paid in Capital

2.13, 15.3

180.000.000

180.000.000

1- (Nominal) Capital

2.13, 15.3

180.000.000

180.000.000

2- Unpaid Capital (-)

-

-

3- Positive Capital Restatement Differences

-

-

4- Negative Capital Restatement Differences (-)

-

-

5-Capital to be registered

-

-

B- Capital Reserves

15.2

837.095

837.095

1- Equity Share Premiums

-

-

2- Cancellation Profits of Equity Shares

-

-

3- Gain on Sale of Assets to be Transferred to Capital

-

-

4- Translation Reserves

-

-

5- Other Capital Reserves

15.2

837.095

837.095

C- Profit Reserves

252.894.045

207.756.167

1- Legal Reserves

15.2

95.139.901

80.039.901

2- Statutory Reserves

15.2

11.494

11.494

3- Extraordinary Reserves

15.2

220.568.718

104.813.938

4- Special Funds (Reserves)

-

-

5- Valuation of Financial Assets

15.2

(44.638.573)

36.602.809

6- Other Profit Reserves

15.2

(18.187.495)

(13.711.975)

D- Retained Earning

-

-

1- Retained Earnings

-

-

E- Previous Years' Losses (-)

-

-

1- Previous Years' Losses

-

-

F- Net Profit of the Period

448.324.248

290.854.780

1- Net Profit of the Period

448.324.248

290.854.780

2- Net Loss of the Period

-

-

3- Net Profit of the Period not Subject to Distribution

-

-

Total Shareholders' Equity

882.055.388

679.448.042

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (III+IV+V)

50.215.969.569

34.161.653.919

5

Disclaimer

Agesa Hayat ve Emeklilik AS published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 22:37:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
