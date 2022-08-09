Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Agesa Hayat ve Emeklilik A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGESA   TRECUHE00018

AGESA HAYAT VE EMEKLILIK A.S.

(AGESA)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-08-07
22.18 TRY   +3.55%
05:26aAGESA HAYAT VE EMEKLILIK : H1 2022 Earnings Release
PU
05:26aAGESA HAYAT VE EMEKLILIK : Results H1 2022 presentation
PU
08/08AGESA HAYAT VE EMEKLILIK : 30.06.2022 Consolidated Financial Statements (SFRS Statutory)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Agesa Hayat ve Emeklilik : H1 2022 Earnings Release

08/09/2022 | 05:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AgeSA

H1 2022 Financial Results

Earnings Release

August 10, 2022

#1 Leadership Position in Pension AuM and Total Life & PA GWP among private companies

AgeSA maintains Pension&AE AuM leadership and ranked as leader in Life & PA business among private companies with support of sustainable growth in Life business driven by the success of long term credit life product (Kredim Güvende) and strong RoP portfolio.

AgeSA reached successful results in net profit, thanks to strong technical income growth resulting from high profitability in life and pension scalability and financial income increase despite economic volatilities.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Pension Assets under Management (AuM) has grown by 63% yoy and reached 50.6 billion TL as of H1 2022.
  • Auto Enrolment AuM increased by 57% yoy resulting mainly from the increasing inforce volume. AgeSA is one of the leader companies in terms of private sector participants and AuM.
  • Total protection premiums grew by 84% yoy, driven by both 64% growth in credit linked and 101% growth in stand-alone(non-credit linked) life protection underpinning AgeSA's diverse business model and product positioning.
  • Inflation accounting is not applied for 30 June 2022 Financial Statements, all financial figures represent Management Reporting (IFRS Financials excluding inflation accounting effect)
  • Management Reporting Net Profit is higher than prior year by 102% at 521 mTL mainly due to strong growth in all major business lines (pension, credit Life and RoP) and increase in net financial income resulting from higher interest and f/x rates.
  • Total technical profit has increased by 63% yoy driven by the growth in life protection volumes and pension AuM.
  • RoE is 55.7% as of H1 2022.
  • Statutory profit is 458 mTL with an increase of 100% due to mainly growth in life protection technical profit and increase in financial income.
  • In order to meet our fast growing company strategy, long term investment and financing policies and shareholders' expectations, and to be prudent for the uncertainties that may arise from IFRS 17 which will be effective from 1.1.2023 and current macroeconomic environment, the company decided to keep 2021 distributable profit as a reserve to strengthen our equity.

1

Şirkete Özel (Internal) Note: Management Reporting: IFRS Financials excluding inflation accounting effect

STRATEGIC HIGHLIGHTS

  • AgeSA serves 2.9 million customers through an extensive distribution structure, comprised of a bancassurance network, which it established with Akbank, the industry's most productive direct sales team, an exclusive agency network, corporate projects and telesales.
  • Our aim in 2022 is to maintain our strong presence in the private pension market and expand our life insurance business even further. In order to achieve this, AgeSA plans to enrich its product range and services through customer-oriented and innovative solutions, both for pensions and life insurance.
  • In order to respond to shifting market and customer dynamics, AgeSA continued to improve its distribution capabilities in H1 2022, in particular with the growth of the direct sales channel.
  • In addition to providing financial assurance to customers, AgeSA will also develop innovative business models and projects for sustainable growth. Parallel with the changes in global demographics, Turkey's elderly population is growing rapidly with a lack of qualified services for an ageing population necessitating new initiatives, services and products. The problems faced by senior citizens also come within the scope of our corporate social responsibility project, "Her Yaşta", which addresses a wide range of the age-related issues faced by individuals and society.
  • Agesa's "Life Cycle" Pension Funds allows customers to access three different "fund of funds" options, which offer stable and sustained returns in the long run in parallel with investor profiles. These funds offer agile and professional investment alternatives, especially during volatile economic conditions.
  • Agesa also released its new product, "Sustainability Funds" for pension business, which allows customers to invest in companies that embrace Environmental, Social and Governance values in order to obtain high real returns for long term perspective.

2

Şirkete Özel (Internal) Note: Management Reporting: IFRS Financials excluding inflation accounting effect

TOPLINE HIGHLIGHTS

  • AgeSA is the market leader in terms of Pension AuM since June 2015 among the private pension companies.
  • Supported by the strong asset performance despite the volatility in financial markets Total AuM has reached 52.5 bnTL with 1.6m participants, including AE.

AuM (mTL)

1.837

# of Total Participants

Total APE (mTL) *

62%

52.467

6%

1.596.972

138%

1.405

1.506.445

1.172

32.311

10%

69%

464

Pension

924.609

839.076

(inc. Auto

590

Enrolment)

1%

274

197%

941

31.139

50.630

667.369

672.363

316

2021 H1

2022 H1

2021 H1

2022 H1

2021 H1

2022 H1

Source: Pension Monitoring Center 30.06.2022

*Before opt-out

  • AgeSA is the market leader in terms of Total Life & PA Premium among private companies as of June'22
  • Total Protection gross written premiums reached 1.573 mTL; higher than prior year by 84% continuing the momentum in a sustainable manner.

Credit Linked Life Protection

Non-Credit Linked Life

Personal Accident GWP (mTL)

GWP (mTL)

Protection GWP (mTL)

37%

64%

105%

396

648

433

889

27

37

2021 H1

2022 H1

2021 H1

2022 H1

2021 H1

2022 H1

Total Protection GWP (mTL)

84%

856

1.573

2021 H1

2022 H1

3

Şirkete Özel (Internal) Note: Management Reporting: IFRS Financials excluding inflation accounting effect

AGESA MANAGEMENT REPORTING SEGMENT RESULTS

(mTL)

2021 H1

2022 H1

Change

Life Protection

355

608

71%

Personal Accident

15

13

-9%

Savings

2

1

-50%

Pension

159

242

52%

Total Technical Income

531

864

63%

Total General Expenses

-264

-486

84%

Net Technical Profit

267

378

42%

Total Investment & Other Income

79

298

279%

Total Tax

-88

-155

77%

Net Profit

258

521

102%

  • Total technical income grew by 63% mainly driven by protection and pension profitability growth.
    • Pension technical profit increased by 52% mainly due to higher total fund management fee regarding AuM increase
    • Life protection technical profit increased by 71% due to increase in premiums thanks to both our credit linked and non-credit linked RoP products.
    • Personal accident technical profit decreased by 9% due to lower earned premiums.
  • General expenses are 486 mTL with a yoy increase of 84% mainly due to high inflation environment for major cost items (i.e. Personnel, IT, Outsourcing, Consultancies)
  • Total investment and other income is 298 mTL with a yoy increase by 279% mainly due to higher interest gains, returns and f/x rates, in addition to higher shareholders' fund.

4

Şirkete Özel (Internal) Note: Management Reporting: IFRS Financials excluding inflation accounting effect

AGESA STATUTORY / SFRS SEGMENT RESULTS

(m TL)

2021 H1

2022 H1

Change

Life

167

239

43%

Non-Life

1

-3

-379%

Pension

4

-82

-2319%

Net Technical Profit

171

154

-10%

Total Investment & Other Income

132

434

230%

Tax

-74

-131

77%

Net Profit

229

458

100%

  • Net profit for the period is 458 mTL with an increase of 100% mainly due to growth in Life technical profit and financial income.
  • Total net technical profit increase;
    • Life net technical profit is higher than prior year by 43% due to increasing volume; even though the SFRS profitability is negatively impacted from the commissions paid which are not deferrable in SFRS.
    • Non-life(personal accident) net technical profit after general expenses is lower than prior year by 4 mTL mainly due to higher expenses despite higher premium production.
    • Due to higher expense allocation, which is done according to the local regulation rules, pension net technical profit after general expenses is lower than prior year. Since new business sales commissions are not deferrable in SFRS, higher NB results in lower SFRS profit for the year.

BRIDGING FROM MANAGEMENT REPORTING TO STATUTORY PROFIT

5

Şirkete Özel (Internal) Note: Management Reporting: IFRS Financials excluding inflation accounting effect

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Agesa Hayat ve Emeklilik AS published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 09:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AGESA HAYAT VE EMEKLILIK A.S.
05:26aAGESA HAYAT VE EMEKLILIK : H1 2022 Earnings Release
PU
05:26aAGESA HAYAT VE EMEKLILIK : Results H1 2022 presentation
PU
08/08AGESA HAYAT VE EMEKLILIK : 30.06.2022 Consolidated Financial Statements (SFRS Statutory)
PU
08/08AGESA HAYAT VE EMEKLILIK : 30.06.2022 Non consolidated Financial Statements(SFRS Statutory..
PU
04/29AGESA HAYAT VE EMEKLILIK : 31.03.2022 Consolidated Financial Statements (IFRS)
PU
04/29AGESA HAYAT VE EMEKLILIK : 31.03.2022 Non consolidated Financial Statements(SFRS Statutory..
PU
04/29AGESA HAYAT VE EMEKLILIK : 31.03.2022 Konsolide Finansal Raporlar (IFRS)
PU
04/29AGESA HAYAT VE EMEKLILIK : 31.03.2022 Consolidated Financial Statements (SFRS Statutory)
PU
04/29Agesa Hayat ve Emeklilik A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Marc..
CI
02/08AGESA HAYAT VE EMEKLILIK : 31.12.2021 Non consolidated Financial Statements(SFRS Statutory..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,93x
Yield 2022 9,26%
Capitalization 3 992 M 222 M 222 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 1 570
Free-Float 20,0%
Chart AGESA HAYAT VE EMEKLILIK A.S.
Duration : Period :
Agesa Hayat ve Emeklilik A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 22,18 TRY
Average target price 34,13 TRY
Spread / Average Target 53,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mustafa Firat Kuruca Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zeliha Ersen Altinok Assistant General Manager-Finance
Haluk Dinçer Chairman
Aziz Fahri Arkan Assistant General Manager-Information Technologies
Berkant Discigil Manager-Customer Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGESA HAYAT VE EMEKLILIK A.S.8.09%222
AIA GROUP LIMITED-2.29%116 810
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY-18.88%107 669
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-10.84%92 676
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.-23.85%25 887
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-27.88%25 559