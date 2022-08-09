Agesa Hayat ve Emeklilik : H1 2022 Earnings Release

AgeSA

H1 2022 Financial Results

Earnings Release

August 10, 2022

#1 Leadership Position in Pension AuM and Total Life & PA GWP among private companies

AgeSA maintains Pension&AE AuM leadership and ranked as leader in Life & PA business among private companies with support of sustainable growth in Life business driven by the success of long term credit life product (Kredim Güvende) and strong RoP portfolio.

AgeSA reached successful results in net profit, thanks to strong technical income growth resulting from high profitability in life and pension scalability and financial income increase despite economic volatilities.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The Pension Assets under Management (AuM) has grown by 63% yoy and reached 50.6 billion TL as of H1 2022.

Auto Enrolment AuM increased by 57% yoy resulting mainly from the increasing inforce volume. AgeSA is one of the leader companies in terms of private sector participants and AuM.

Total protection premiums grew by 84% yoy, driven by both 64% growth in credit linked and 101% growth in stand-alone(non-credit linked) life protection underpinning AgeSA's diverse business model and product positioning.

Inflation accounting is not applied for 30 June 2022 Financial Statements, all financial figures represent Management Reporting (IFRS Financials excluding inflation accounting effect)

Management Reporting Net Profit is higher than prior year by 102% at 521 mTL mainly due to strong growth in all major business lines (pension, credit Life and RoP) and increase in net financial income resulting from higher interest and f/x rates.

Total technical profit has increased by 63% yoy driven by the growth in life protection volumes and pension AuM.

RoE is 55.7% as of H1 2022.

Statutory profit is 458 mTL with an increase of 100% due to mainly growth in life protection technical profit and increase in financial income.

In order to meet our fast growing company strategy, long term investment and financing policies and shareholders' expectations, and to be prudent for the uncertainties that may arise from IFRS 17 which will be effective from 1.1.2023 and current macroeconomic environment, the company decided to keep 2021 distributable profit as a reserve to strengthen our equity.

