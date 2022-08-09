Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Turkey
  BORSA ISTANBUL
  Agesa Hayat ve Emeklilik A.S.
  News
  Summary
    AGESA   TRECUHE00018

AGESA HAYAT VE EMEKLILIK A.S.

(AGESA)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-08-07
22.18 TRY   +3.55%
05:26aAGESA HAYAT VE EMEKLILIK : H1 2022 Earnings Release
PU
05:26aAGESA HAYAT VE EMEKLILIK : Results H1 2022 presentation
PU
08/08AGESA HAYAT VE EMEKLILIK : 30.06.2022 Consolidated Financial Statements (SFRS Statutory)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Agesa Hayat ve Emeklilik : Results H1 2022 presentation

08/09/2022 | 05:26am EDT
Presentation to

Investors

H1 2022

Earning Release

10 August 2022

Key Financial Results

Şirkete Özel (Internal)

Solid Financial Foundations

Pension AUM (inc AE)

Total GWP (Life+PA)

Total Technical Profit (1,3)

Expense Ratio (1,2,3)

Net Technical Profit (1,3)

Profit for the Period

(Management Reporting) (1,3)

ROE

(Management Reporting) (1,3)

Profit for the Period (SFRS)

Solvency I Ratio

Shareholders' Equity (1,3)

MCEV (3)

VNB

H1 2022

YoY/Δ

52,5 bTL

62%

1.579 mTL

83%

864 mTL

63%

33.7%

-4 pts

378 mTL

42%

521 mTL

102%

55.7%

7 pts

458 mTL

100%

154%

-23 pts

1.742 mTL

52%

4.761 mTL

49%

315 mTL

53%

Leading position in private companies' Pension and AE AUM

Leading position in private companies' Total Life&PA GWP

Success of strong growing RoP portfolio and credit life product

Strong growth resulting from high profitability in life and pension scalability

Expense controls implemented against the impacts of inflation / pandemic and higher profit increase compared to expense increase

Increase in net technical profit resulting from high technical profitability and controlled expenses against high inflation

Strong growth regarding financial and technical income increase

Strong profit combined with lean capital

SFRS Profit growth is strong, thanks to life tech. profit despite lower pension tech. profit due to undeferred commissions in SFRS

Capital-light business, which benefits from AgeSA's sensitive approach to risk and new product introduction

Steady increase in shareholders' equity reflects active management of capitalization to fund business growth

HY'22 MCEV has increased since year-end due to new business sales and earnings on the

inforce portfolio

VNB has increased due to new business sales of ROP, Pension and Credit Life products as

well as positive economic assumption variances

Note: (1) Management Reporting: IFRS Financials excluding inflation accounting effect

(2) Expense ratio=(Opex-RebrandingExpenses-SalesExpenses)/(Opex-RebrandingExpenses-Sales Expenses+Management Reporting Proft Before Tax)

3

Şirkete Özel (Internal)

«Opex=G&A+Financial Expense»

(3) Source: Company data, unaudited results

Historical Track Record of Value Creation

A Story of Solid Profitable Growth

Pension AUM (inc AE)

Total GWP (Life+PA)

Total Technical Profit (1,3)

Expense Ratio (1,2,3)

Net Technical Profit (1,3)

Profit for the Period

(Management Reporting) (1,3)

ROE

(Management Reporting) (1,3)

Profit for the Period (SFRS)

Solvency I Ratio

Dividend Pay-outs

of related years' profit

Shareholders' Equity (1,3)

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

15.3 bTL

17.3 bTL

23.1 bTL

30.5 bTL

43.5 bTL

471 mTL

565 mTL

988 mTL

1.332 mTL

2.020 mTL

385 mTL

484 mTL

564 mTL

796 mTL

1.150 mTL

45,0%

41,3%

43,0%

41,2%

38,5%

128mTL

191 mTL

212 mTL

372 mTL

529 mTL

153 mTL

213 mTL

258 mTL

350 mTL

541 mTL

31,9%

36,1%

34,1%

36,3%

44,2%

102 mTL

191 mTL

215 mTL

295 mTL

452 mTL

172%

193%

190%

196%

145%

48 mTL

100 mTL

100 mTL

160 mTL

160 mTL

523 mTL

660 mTL

852 mTL

1.076 mTL

1.369 mTL

CAGR 2017-21

30%

44%

31%

-1,6pts

42%

37%

3,1 pts

45%

35%

27%

H1 2021

H1 2022

32.3 bTL

52.5 bTL

861 mTL

1.579 mTL

531 mTL

864 mTL

37,8%

33,7%

267 mTL

378 mTL

258 mTL

521 mTL

48,7%

55,7%

229 mTL

458 mTL

176%

154%

1.143 mTL 1.742 mTL

YoY

2021-22

62%

83%

63%

-4,1pts

42%

102%

7 pts

100%

52%

Note: (1) Management Reporting: IFRS Financials excluding inflation accounting effect

(2) Expense ratio=(Opex-RebrandingExpenses-SalesExpenses)/(Opex-RebrandingExpenses-Sales Expenses+Management Reporting Proft Before Tax)

Şirkete Özel (Internal)

«Opex=G&A+Financial Expense»

(3) Source: Company data, unaudited results

4

Financials

Şirkete Özel (Internal)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Agesa Hayat ve Emeklilik AS published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 09:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
