Agesa Hayat ve Emeklilik : Results H1 2022 presentation

Solid Financial Foundations
Pension AUM (inc AE)
Total GWP (Life+PA)
Total Technical Profit
(1,3)
Expense Ratio
(1,2,3)
Net Technical Profit
(1,3)
Profit for the Period
(Management Reporting)
(1,3)
ROE
(Management Reporting)
(1,3)
Profit for the Period (SFRS)
Solvency I Ratio
Shareholders' Equity
(1,3)
MCEV
(3)
VNB
H1 2022
YoY/Δ
52,5 bTL
62%
1.579 mTL
83%
864 mTL
63%
33.7%
-4 pts
378 mTL
42%
521 mTL
102%
55.7%
7 pts
458 mTL
100%
154%
-23 pts
1.742 mTL
52%
4.761 mTL
49%
315 mTL
53%
Leading position in private companies' Pension and AE AUM
Leading position in private companies' Total Life&PA GWP
Success of strong growing RoP portfolio and credit life product
Strong growth resulting from high profitability in life and pension scalability
Expense controls implemented against the impacts of inflation / pandemic and higher profit increase compared to expense increase
Increase in net technical profit resulting from high technical profitability and controlled expenses against high inflation
Strong growth regarding financial and technical income increase
Strong profit combined with lean capital
SFRS Profit growth is strong, thanks to life tech. profit despite lower pension tech. profit due to undeferred commissions in SFRS
Capital-light business, which benefits from AgeSA's sensitive approach to risk and new product introduction
Steady increase in shareholders' equity reflects active management of capitalization to fund business growth
HY'22 MCEV has increased since year-end due to new business sales and earnings on the
inforce portfolio
VNB has increased due to new business sales of ROP, Pension and Credit Life products as
well as positive economic assumption variances
Note:
(1) Management Reporting: IFRS Financials excluding inflation accounting effect
(2) Expense ratio=(Opex-RebrandingExpenses-SalesExpenses)/(Opex-RebrandingExpenses-Sales Expenses+Management Reporting Proft Before Tax)
3
Şirkete Özel (Internal)
«Opex=G&A+Financial Expense»
(3) Source: Company data, unaudited results
Historical Track Record of Value Creation
A Story of Solid Profitable Growth
Pension AUM (inc AE)
Total GWP (Life+PA)
Total Technical Profit
(1,3)
Expense Ratio
(1,2,3)
Net Technical Profit
(1,3)
Profit for the Period
(Management Reporting)
(1,3)
ROE
(Management Reporting)
(1,3)
Profit for the Period (SFRS)
Solvency I Ratio
Dividend Pay-outs
of related years' profit
Shareholders' Equity
(1,3)
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
15.3 bTL
17.3 bTL
23.1 bTL
30.5 bTL
43.5 bTL
471 mTL
565 mTL
988 mTL
1.332 mTL
2.020 mTL
385 mTL
484 mTL
564 mTL
796 mTL
1.150 mTL
45,0%
41,3%
43,0%
41,2%
38,5%
128mTL
191 mTL
212 mTL
372 mTL
529 mTL
153 mTL
213 mTL
258 mTL
350 mTL
541 mTL
31,9%
36,1%
34,1%
36,3%
44,2%
102 mTL
191 mTL
215 mTL
295 mTL
452 mTL
172%
193%
190%
196%
145%
48 mTL
100 mTL
100 mTL
160 mTL
160 mTL
523 mTL
660 mTL
852 mTL
1.076 mTL
1.369 mTL
CAGR 2017-21
30%
44%
31%
-1,6
pts
42%
37%
3,1
pts
45%
35%
27%
H1 2021
H1 2022
32.3 bTL
52.5 bTL
861 mTL
1.579 mTL
531 mTL
864 mTL
37,8%
33,7%
267 mTL
378 mTL
258 mTL
521 mTL
48,7%
55,7%
229 mTL
458 mTL
176%
154%
1.143 mTL 1.742 mTL
YoY
2021-22
62%
83%
63%
-4,1
pts
42%
102%
7 pts
100%
52%
Note:
(1) Management Reporting: IFRS Financials excluding inflation accounting effect
(2) Expense ratio=(Opex-RebrandingExpenses-SalesExpenses)/(Opex-RebrandingExpenses-Sales Expenses+Management Reporting Proft Before Tax)
Şirkete Özel (Internal)
«Opex=G&A+Financial Expense»
(3) Source: Company data, unaudited results
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.