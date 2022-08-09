Agesa Hayat ve Emeklilik : Results H1 2022 presentation

Profit for the Period (SFRS)

Profit for the Period

Leading position in private companies' Pension and AE AUM

Leading position in private companies' Total Life&PA GWP

Success of strong growing RoP portfolio and credit life product

Strong growth resulting from high profitability in life and pension scalability

Expense controls implemented against the impacts of inflation / pandemic and higher profit increase compared to expense increase

Increase in net technical profit resulting from high technical profitability and controlled expenses against high inflation

Strong growth regarding financial and technical income increase

Strong profit combined with lean capital

SFRS Profit growth is strong, thanks to life tech. profit despite lower pension tech. profit due to undeferred commissions in SFRS

Capital-light business, which benefits from AgeSA's sensitive approach to risk and new product introduction

Steady increase in shareholders' equity reflects active management of capitalization to fund business growth

HY'22 MCEV has increased since year-end due to new business sales and earnings on the

inforce portfolio

VNB has increased due to new business sales of ROP, Pension and Credit Life products as

well as positive economic assumption variances