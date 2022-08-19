AgeX Therapeutics : Financial Obligation - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as "may," "will," "believes," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates") should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements are contained in AgeX's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the heading "Risk Factors" and other filings that AgeX may make with the SEC. Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date they are made, and the facts and assumptions underlying these statements may change. Except as required by law, AgeX disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

References in this Report to "AgeX," "we" or "us" refer to AgeX Therapeutics, Inc.

The description or discussion in this Current Report on Form 8-K (the "Report") of any contract or agreement is a summary only and is qualified in all respects by reference to the full text of the applicable contract or agreement.

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant

On August 16, 2022, AgeX borrowed an additional $1 million under the Secured Convertible Promissory Note (the "Secured Note") dated as of February 14, 2022 with Juvenescence Limited ("Juvenescence"). AgeX has now borrowed $11,160,000 of the line of credit under the Secured Note. The remaining $2 million of the line of credit may be drawn down from time to time through the first anniversary date subject to Juvenescence's discretion to approve each loan draw. AgeX may not draw more than $1 million in any subsequent single draw. The outstanding principal balance of the Secured Note will become due and payable on February 14, 2024 (the "Repayment Date").

In lieu of accrued interest, AgeX will pay Juvenescence an Origination Fee in an amount equal to 4% of the amount each draw of loan funds, which will accrue as each draw is funded, and an additional 4% of all the total amount of funds drawn that will accrue following the end of the 12 month period during which funds may be drawn from the line of credit. The Origination Fee will become due and payable on the Repayment Date or in a pro rata amount with any prepayment of in whole or in part of the outstanding principal balance of the Secured Note.

The outstanding principal balance and other amounts due on the Secured Note may become immediately due and payable prior to the Repayment Date if an Event of Default as defined in the Secured Note occurs. Events of Default under the Secured Note include: (a) AgeX fails to pay any principal amount payable by it in the manner and at the time provided under and in accordance with the Secured Note, (b) AgeX fails to pay any other amount payable by it in the manner and at the time provided under and in accordance with the Secured Note or the Security Agreement or any other agreement executed in connection with the Secured Note (the "Other Loan Documents") and the failure is not remedied within three business days; (c) AgeX fails to perform any of its covenants or obligations or fail to satisfy any of the conditions under the Secured Note or any other Loan Document and, such failure (if capable of remedy) remains unremedied to the satisfaction of Juvenescence (in its sole discretion) for 10 business days after the earlier of (i) notice requiring its remedy has been given by Juvenescence to AgeX and (ii) actual knowledge of the failure by senior officers of AgeX; (d) if any indebtedness of AgeX in excess of $100,000 becomes due and payable, or a breach or other circumstance arises thereunder such that Juvenescence is entitled to declare such indebtedness due and payable, prior to its due date, or any indebtedness of AgeX in excess of $25,000 is not paid on its due date; (e) AgeX stops payment of its debts generally or ceases or threatens to cease to carry on its business or is unable to pay its debts as they fall due or is deemed by a court of competent jurisdiction to be unable to pay its debts as they fall due, or enters into any arrangements with its creditors generally; (f) if (i) an involuntary proceeding (other than a proceeding instituted by Juvenescence or an affiliate of Juvenescence) shall be commenced or an involuntary petition shall be filed seeking liquidation, reorganization or other relief in respect of AgeX and any subsidiary, or of all or a substantial part of its assets, under any federal, state or foreign bankruptcy, insolvency, receivership or similar law now or hereafter in effect or (ii) an involuntary appointment of a receiver, trustee, custodian, sequestrator, conservator or similar official for AgeX or a subsidiary or for a substantial part of its assets occurs (other than in a proceeding instituted by Juvenescence or an affiliate of Juvenescence), and, in any such case, such proceeding shall continue undismissed and unstayed for sixty (60) consecutive days without having been dismissed, bonded or discharged or an order of relief is entered in any such proceeding; (g) it becomes unlawful for AgeX to perform all or any of its obligations under the Secured Note or any authorization, approval, consent, license, exemption, filing, registration or other requirement of any governmental, judicial or public body or authority necessary to enable AgeX to comply with its obligations under the Secured Note or to carry on its business is not obtained or, having been obtained, is modified in a manner that precludes AgeX or its subsidiaries from conducting their business in any material respect, or is revoked, suspended, withdrawn or withheld or fails to remain in full force and effect; (h) the issuance or levy of any judgment, writ, warrant of attachment or execution or similar process against all or any material part of the property or assets of AgeX or a subsidiary if such process is not released, vacated or fully bonded within 60 calendar days after its issue or levy; (i) any injunction, order, judgment or decision of any court is entered or issued which, in the opinion of Juvenescence, materially and adversely affects, or is reasonably likely so to affect, the ability of AgeX or a subsidiary to carry on its business or to pay amounts owed to Juvenescence under the Secured Note; (j) AgeX, whether in a single transaction or a series of related transactions, sells, leases, licenses, consigns, transfers or otherwise disposes of any material portion of its assets (with any such disposition with respect to any asset or assets with a fair value of at least $250,000 being deemed material), other than (i) certain permitted investments (ii) sales, transfers and dispositions of inventory in the ordinary course of business, (iii) any termination of a lease of real or personal property that is not necessary in the ordinary course of the AgeX's business, could not reasonably be expected to have a material adverse effect and does not result ‎from AgeX's default, and (iv) any sale, lease, license, consignment, transfer or other disposition of assets that are no longer necessary in the ordinary course of business or which has been approved in writing by Juvenescence; (k) any of the following shall occur: (i) the security and/or liens created by the Security Agreement or any other Loan Document shall at any time cease to constitute valid and perfected security and/or liens on any material portion of the collateral intended to be covered thereby; (ii) except for expiration in accordance with its terms, the Security Agreement or any other Loan Document pursuant to which a lien is granted by AgeX in favor of Juvenescence shall for whatever reason be terminated or shall cease to be in full force and effect; (iii) the enforceability of the Security Agreement or any other Loan Document pursuant to which a lien is granted by AgeX in favor of Juvenescence shall be contested by AgeX or a subsidiary, (iv) AgeX shall assert that its obligations under the Secured Note or any other Loan Document shall be invalid or unenforceable, or (v) a loss, theft, damage or destruction occurs with respect to a material portion of the collateral; (l) there is any change in the financial condition of AgeX and its subsidiaries which, in the opinion of Juvenescence, materially and adversely affects, or is reasonably likely so to affect, the ability of AgeX to perform any of its obligations under the Secured Note; and (m) any representation, warranty or statement made, repeated or deemed made or repeated by AgeX in the Secured Note, or pursuant to the Loan Documents, is incomplete, untrue, incorrect or misleading in any material respect when made, repeated or deemed made.

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

In connection with AgeX's August 16, 2022 draw of loan funds under the Secured Note (as defined in Item 2.03 of this Report), AgeX will issue to Juvenescence upon approval for listing by the NYSE American warrants to purchase 746,380 shares of AgeX common stock ("Warrants") at an exercise price of $0.6699 per share.

