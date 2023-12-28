Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant

Indemnification Agreements

On December 21, 2023, AgeX executed that certain Letter of Indemnification in Lieu of or Supplemental to a Medallion Signature Guarantee ("Letter of Indemnification"), pursuant to which AgeX agreed to indemnify Equiniti Trust Company LLC and its affiliates, successors and assigns (the "ETC Indemnity") from and against any and all claims, damages, liabilities or losses arising out of the transfer 16,447,500 shares of AgeX common stock held by Juvenescence US Corp. to JuvVentures (UK) Limited (the "Share Transfer"). In connection with AgeX's execution of the Letter of Indemnification, AgeX and Juvenescence Limited, the ultimate parent company of Juvenescence US Corp. and JuvVentures (UK) Limited, entered into that certain Transfer of Shares of AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock - Indemnification Agreement, pursuant to which Juvenescence agreed to indemnify AgeX against any and all claims, damages, liabilities or losses arising out of the Share Transfer or ETC Indemnity.