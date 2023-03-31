Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AgeX Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGE   US00848H1086

AGEX THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(AGE)
Delayed Nyse  -  03:51:19 2023-03-31 pm EDT
0.6630 USD   +0.30%
04:07pEarnings Flash (AGE) AGEX THERAPEUTICS Posts Q4 Revenue $8,000
MT
04:07pAgeX Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual 2022 Financial Results
BU
03/15Agex Therapeutics, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AgeX Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual 2022 Financial Results

03/31/2023 | 04:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (“AgeX”; NYSE American: AGE), a biotechnology company developing therapeutics for human aging and regeneration, reported its financial and operating results for fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2022.

Balance Sheet Information

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaled $0.7 million as of December 31, 2022. As of December 31, 2022, AgeX owed Juvenescence Limited $21.4 million in principal and origination fees on account of loans extended to AgeX.

Fourth Quarter and Annual 2022 Operating Results

The following comparisons exclude the impact of the operations of AgeX’s former subsidiary LifeMap Sciences, Inc. which have been presented in AgeX’s consolidated financial results as discontinued operations for all periods presented due to the disposition of AgeX’s shares of LifeMap Sciences in a cash-out merger during March 2021.

Revenues: Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $8,000 as compared with $27,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021. Total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2022 were $34,000 as compared with $144,000 in the same period of 2021. Revenues in 2022 are primarily comprised of sales of research products including stem cell products while 2021 also includes allowable expenses under a research grant from the National Institutes of Health.

Operating expenses: Operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2022 were $1.8 million as compared with $1.9 million for the same period of 2021. Operating expenses for the full year 2021 were $7.0 million as compared with $8.2 million in the same period of 2021.

Research and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2022 decreased by more than $0.4 million to $1.0 million as compared to approximately $1.5 million in 2021. The net decrease was primarily attributable to decreases of: $0.2 million in scientific consulting; $0.1 million in outside research and services expenses; $0.1 million in fees incurred related to sponsored research agreement with a university; and $0.1 million in cash and noncash stock-based compensation expense to employees.

General and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2022 decreased by $0.7 million to $6.0 million as compared to $6.7 million in 2021. The net decrease is attributable to decreases of $0.4 million in consulting expenses, $0.2 million in professional fees for legal services, $0.2 million in annual minimum royalties due under certain license agreements and patent and license maintenance related fees, and $0.1 million in noncash stock-based compensation expense to directors. These decreases were offset to some extent by increases of $0.1 million in insurance expense and $0.1 million in professional fees for tax and accounting services.

Other expense, net: Net other expense for the year ended December 31, 2022 consists primarily of $3.3 million of amortization of deferred debt costs on loans from Juvenescence while in 2021 the $1.1 million amortization of deferred debt costs on loans from Juvenescence were offset by approximately $437,000 gain recognized upon forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loan indebtedness.

Net loss attributable to AgeX: The net loss attributable to AgeX for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $10.5 million, or ($0.28) per share (basic and diluted) compared to $8.7 million, or ($0.23) per share (basic and diluted), for 2021. Increased net loss attributable to AgeX for the year ended December 31, 2022 as compared to 2021, despite the decrease in operating expenses from $8.2 million to $7.0 million, is largely attributable to increased amortization of deferred debt costs on loans from Juvenescence by approximately $2.2 million year over year.

Going Concern Considerations

As required under Accounting Standards Update 2014-15, Presentation of Financial Statements-Going Concern (ASC 205-40), AgeX evaluates whether conditions and/or events raise substantial doubt about its ability to meet its future financial obligations as they become due within one year after the date its financial statements are issued. Based on AgeX’s most recent projected cash flows, AgeX believes that its cash and cash equivalents and available sources of debt and equity capital would not be sufficient to satisfy AgeX’s anticipated operating and other funding requirements for the twelve months following the filing of AgeX’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. These factors raise substantial doubt regarding the ability of AgeX to continue as a going concern.

About AgeX Therapeutics

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: AGE) is focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to treat human diseases to increase healthspan and combat the effects of aging. AgeX’s PureStem® and UniverCyte™ manufacturing and immunotolerance technologies are designed to work together to generate highly defined, universal, allogeneic, off-the-shelf pluripotent stem cell-derived young cells of any type for application in a variety of diseases with a high unmet medical need. AgeX has two preclinical cell therapy programs: AGEX-VASC1 (vascular progenitor cells) for tissue ischemia and AGEX-BAT1 (brown fat cells) for Type II diabetes. AgeX’s revolutionary longevity platform induced tissue Regeneration (iTR™) aims to unlock cellular immortality and regenerative capacity to reverse age-related changes within tissues. HyStem® is AgeX’s delivery technology to stably engraft PureStem or other cell therapies in the body. AgeX is seeking opportunities to establish licensing and collaboration arrangements around its broad IP estate and proprietary technology platforms and therapy product candidates.

For more information, please visit www.agexinc.com or connect with the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not historical fact including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates” should also be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements and as such should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect the business of AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. and its subsidiaries, particularly those mentioned in the cautionary statements found in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of AgeX’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (copies of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. AgeX specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

AGEX THERAPEUTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except par value amounts)

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

645

 

 

$

584

 

Accounts and grants receivable, net

 

 

4

 

 

 

25

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

1,804

 

 

 

1,625

 

Total current assets

 

 

2,453

 

 

 

2,234

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restricted cash

 

 

50

 

 

 

50

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

738

 

 

 

870

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

3,241

 

 

$

3,154

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

$

1,034

 

 

$

771

 

Loan due to Juvenescence, net of debt issuance costs, current portion

 

 

7,646

 

 

 

7,140

 

Related party payables, net

 

 

141

 

 

 

70

 

Warrant liability

 

 

180

 

 

 

-

 

Insurance premium liability and other current liabilities

 

 

1,077

 

 

 

986

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

10,078

 

 

 

8,967

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loan due to Juvenescence, net of debt issuance costs, net of current portion

 

 

10,478

 

 

 

6,062

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

 

20,556

 

 

 

15,029

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ deficit:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 200,000 and 100,000 shares authorized, respectively; 37,949 and 37,941 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

 

 

4

 

 

 

4

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

98,994

 

 

 

93,912

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(116,210

)

 

 

(105,748

)

Total AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. stockholders’ deficit

 

 

(17,212

)

 

 

(11,832

)

Noncontrolling interest

 

 

(103

)

 

 

(43

)

Total stockholders’ deficit

 

 

(17,315

)

 

 

(11,875

)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT

 

$

3,241

 

 

$

3,154

 

 

AGEX THERAPEUTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

REVENUES

 

 

 

 

 

 

Grant revenues

 

$

-

 

 

$

104

 

Other revenues

 

 

34

 

 

 

40

 

Total revenues

 

 

34

 

 

 

144

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of sales

 

 

(13

)

 

 

(19

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

 

21

 

 

 

125

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OPERATING EXPENSES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

1,025

 

 

 

1,456

 

General and administrative

 

 

5,971

 

 

 

6,708

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

6,996

 

 

 

8,164

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on deconsolidation of LifeMap Sciences

 

 

-

 

 

 

106

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(6,975

)

 

 

(7,933

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OTHER EXPENSE, NET

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

(3,335

)

 

 

(1,097

)

Change in fair value of warrants

 

 

(225

)

 

 

-

 

Other income, net

 

 

13

 

 

 

448

 

Total other expense, net

 

 

(3,547

)

 

 

(649

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

 

 

(10,522

)

 

 

(8,582

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

 

 

-

 

 

 

(103

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET LOSS

 

 

(10,522

)

 

 

(8,685

)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest from continuing operations

 

 

60

 

 

 

3

 

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest from discontinued operations

 

 

-

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO AGEX

 

$

(10,462

)

 

$

(8,675

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BASIC AND DILUTED

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

 

$

(0.28

)

 

$

(0.23

)

Discontinued operations

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

$

(0.28

)

 

$

(0.23

)

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BASIC AND DILUTED

 

 

37,945

 

 

 

37,886

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

AMOUNTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO AGEX:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from continuing operations

 

$

(10,462

)

 

$

(8,579

)

Loss from discontinued operations

 

 

-

 

 

 

(96

)

NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO AGEX

 

$

(10,462

)

 

$

(8,675

)

 

AGEX THERAPEUTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

 

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to AgeX from continuing operations

 

$

(10,462

)

 

$

(8,579

)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

(60

)

 

 

(3

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss attributable to AgeX to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on deconsolidation of LifeMap Sciences

 

 

-

 

 

 

(106

)

Gain on extinguishment of debt (Paycheck Protection Program loan)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(437

)

Change in fair value of warrants

 

 

225

 

 

 

-

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

132

 

 

 

131

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

 

3,137

 

 

 

1,114

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

760

 

 

 

999

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts and grants receivable

 

 

21

 

 

 

128

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

896

 

 

 

760

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

 

144

 

 

 

(772

)

Related party payables

 

 

255

 

 

 

-

 

Insurance premium liability

 

 

(983

)

 

 

(921

)

Other current liabilities

 

 

(4

)

 

 

(79

)

Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations

 

 

(5,939

)

 

 

(7,765

)

Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operation

 

 

-

 

 

 

(90

)

Net cash used in operating activities

 

 

(5,939

)

 

 

(7,855

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from the sale of LifeMap Sciences

 

 

-

 

 

 

466

 

Partial collection on loan due from LifeMap Sciences

 

 

-

 

 

 

250

 

Net cash provided by investing activities from continuing operations

 

 

-

 

 

 

716

 

Deconsolidation of cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations

 

 

-

 

 

 

(50

)

Net cash provided by investing activities

 

 

-

 

 

 

666

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Draw down on loan facilities from Juvenescence

 

 

6,000

 

 

 

7,000

 

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock

 

 

-

 

 

 

496

 

Net cash provided by financing activities from continuing operations

 

 

6,000

 

 

 

7,496

 

Partial payment on loan due to AgeX from discontinued operations

 

 

-

 

 

 

(250

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

6,000

 

 

 

7,246

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET CHANGE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

 

 

61

 

 

 

57

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

At beginning of the year

 

 

634

 

 

 

577

 

At end of the year

 

$

695

 

 

$

634

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid during the year for interest

 

$

14

 

 

$

13

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF NONCASH FINANCING AND INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Issuance of common stock upon vesting of restricted stock units

 

$

8

 

 

$

16

 

Issuance of warrants for debt issuance under the 2020 Loan Agreement

 

$

178

 

 

$

757

 

Issuance of warrants for debt issuance under the Secured Note

 

$

4,148

 

 

$

-

 

Debt refinanced with new debt

 

$

7,160

 

 

$

-

 

 


© Business Wire 2023
All news about AGEX THERAPEUTICS, INC.
04:07pEarnings Flash (AGE) AGEX THERAPEUTICS Posts Q4 Revenue $8,000
MT
04:07pAgeX Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual 2022 Financial Results
BU
03/15Agex Therapeutics, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct..
AQ
02/17Agex Therapeutics, Inc. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under..
AQ
02/10Agex Therapeutics, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements..
AQ
01/27Agex Therapeutics, Inc. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under..
AQ
01/25AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it has received $13.16 million in funding from J..
CI
2022Agex Therapeutics : New Financial Obligation - Form 8-K
PU
2022Agex Therapeutics, Inc. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under..
AQ
2022Agex Therapeutics, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,14 M - -
Net income 2021 -8,68 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,76x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25,1 M 25,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 33,8x
EV / Sales 2021 375x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 56,5%
Chart AGEX THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael D. West President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrea E. Park Vice President-Finance & Controller
Joanne M. Hackett Non-Executive Chairman
Hal Sternberg Vice President-Research
Nafees N. Malik Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGEX THERAPEUTICS, INC.19.77%25
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.13.56%86 608
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS8.10%80 254
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.0.60%34 784
BIONTECH SE-18.41%29 539
GENMAB A/S-12.55%24 559
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer