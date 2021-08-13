Log in
    AGE   US00848H1086

AGEX THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(AGE)
AgeX Therapeutics : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

08/13/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (“AgeX”; NYSE American: AGE), a biotechnology company developing therapeutics for human aging and regeneration, reported its financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of August 13, 2021, AgeX has $2.0 million of funds remaining for borrowings under two credit facilities from Juvenescence Limited (“Juvenescence”). In addition, AgeX may sell up to $12.1 million of its common stock in “at-the-market” transactions through a Sales Agreement with Chardan Capital, LLC as a sales agent.

Going Concern Considerations

As required under Accounting Standards Update 2014-15, Presentation of Financial Statements-Going Concern (ASC 205-40), AgeX evaluates whether conditions and/or events raise substantial doubt about its ability to meet its future financial obligations as they become due within one year after the date its financial statements are issued. Based on AgeX’s most recent projected cash flows, AgeX believes that its cash and cash equivalents and available sources of debt and equity capital would not be sufficient to satisfy AgeX’s anticipated operating and other funding requirements for the twelve months following the filing of AgeX’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. These factors raise substantial doubt regarding the ability of AgeX to continue as a going concern.

Balance Sheet Information

Cash, and cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaled $0.7 million as of June 30, 2021. Since July 1, 2021, AgeX has received an additional $1.0 million of cash through a loan from Juvenescence.

Second Quarter 2021 Operating Results

The following comparisons exclude the impact of the operations of LifeMap Sciences, Inc. (“LifeMap Sciences”) which have been presented in AgeX’s consolidated financial results as discontinued operations for all periods presented due to the disposition of AgeX’s shares of LifeMap Sciences in a cash-out merger during March 2021.

Revenues: Total revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were $37,000 as compared with $45,000 for the second quarter of 2020, primarily comprised of allowable expenses under a research grant from the NIH and sales of research products including stem cell products.

Operating expenses: Operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were $2.2 million as compared to $2.4 million for the same period in 2020.

Research and development expenses decreased by $0.4 million to $0.5 million during the three months ended June 30, 2021 from $0.9 million during the same period of 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to a reduction in research and development related activities that began in May 2020.

General and administrative expenses increased by $0.2 million to $1.7 million during the three months ended June 30, 2021 from $1.5 million during the same period in 2020 due to increased insurance premiums and certain non-recurring project related expenses incurred during 2021 offset by a decrease in personnel related expenses, including non-cash stock-based compensation, and a decrease in facilities, rent and overhead expenses following the expiration of AgeX’s office and laboratory lease at the end of 2020. Effective January 1, 2021, AgeX relocated its principal offices under a one year leased space at a lower rent that includes office space, office furniture rental, janitorial services, utilities and internet service.

Other income, net: Other income, net in 2021 consists primarily of approximately $437,000 gain recognized upon forgiveness of a Paycheck Protection Program or PPP loan, including accrued interest, during February 2021, offset by amortization of deferred debt cost to interest expense. Other expense, net in 2020 consisted primarily of amortization of deferred debt cost to interest expense.

About AgeX Therapeutics

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: AGE) is focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to treat human diseases to increase healthspan and combat the effects of aging. AgeX’s PureStem® and UniverCyte™ manufacturing and immunotolerance technologies are designed to work together to generate highly defined, universal, allogeneic, off-the-shelf pluripotent stem cell-derived young cells of any type for application in a variety of diseases with a high unmet medical need. AgeX has two preclinical cell therapy programs: AGEX-VASC1 (vascular progenitor cells) for tissue ischemia and AGEX-BAT1 (brown fat cells) for Type II diabetes. AgeX’s revolutionary longevity platform induced Tissue Regeneration (iTR™) aims to unlock cellular immortality and regenerative capacity to reverse age-related changes within tissues. HyStem® is AgeX’s delivery technology to stably engraft PureStem or other cell therapies in the body. AgeX is seeking opportunities to establish licensing and collaboration arrangements around its broad IP estate and proprietary technology platforms and therapy product candidates.

For more information, please visit www.agexinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not historical fact including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates” should also be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements and as such should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect the business of AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. and its subsidiaries, particularly those mentioned in the cautionary statements found in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of AgeX’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (copies of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. AgeX specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

AGEX THERAPEUTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PAR VALUE AMOUNTS)

 

 

June 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

 

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

 

 

CURRENT ASSETS

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

615

 

$

527

 

Accounts and grants receivable, net

 

11

 

 

326

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

930

 

 

1,430

 

Total current assets

 

1,556

 

 

2,283

 

 

 

 

Deposits and other long-term assets

 

50

 

 

50

 

Intangible assets, net

 

935

 

 

1,592

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

2,541

 

$

3,925

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

1,302

 

$

1,656

 

Loan due to Juvenescence, net of debt issuance cost, current portion

 

3,560

 

 

1,960

 

Related party payables, net

 

96

 

 

71

 

Deferred revenues, current portion

 

-

 

 

275

 

Paycheck Protection Program Loan

 

-

 

 

436

 

Insurance premium liability and other current liabilities

 

313

 

 

959

 

Total current liabilities

 

5,271

 

 

5,357

 

 

 

 

Loan due to Juvenescence, net of debt issuance cost, net of current portion

 

5,564

 

 

3,900

 

Deferred revenues, net of current portion

 

-

 

 

64

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

10,835

 

 

9,321

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, authorized 5,000 shares; none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

 

-

 

 

-

 

Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized; and 37,937 and 37,691 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

 

4

 

 

4

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

93,379

 

 

91,810

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

-

 

 

143

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(101,635

)

 

(97,073

)

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. stockholders’ deficit

 

(8,252

)

 

(5,116

)

Noncontrolling interest

 

(42

)

 

(280

)

Total stockholders’ deficit

 

(8,294

)

 

(5,396

)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT

$

2,541

 

$

3,925

 

AGEX THERAPEUTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)

(UNAUDITED)

 

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

2021

2020

2021

2020

Grant revenues

$

11

 

$

36

 

$

57

 

$

122

 

Other revenues

 

26

 

 

9

 

 

36

 

 

12

 

Total revenues

 

37

 

 

45

 

 

93

 

 

134

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of sales

 

(13

)

 

(3

)

 

(16

)

 

(4

)

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

24

 

 

42

 

 

77

 

 

130

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

481

 

 

935

 

 

805

 

 

2,156

 

General and administrative

 

1,748

 

 

1,475

 

 

3,770

 

 

3,350

 

Total operating expenses

 

2,229

 

 

2,410

 

 

4,575

 

 

5,506

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on deconsolidation of LifeMap Sciences

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

106

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from continuing operations before interest and other income (expense), net

 

(2,205

)

 

(2,368

)

 

(4,392

)

 

(5,376

)

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

(274

)

 

(65

)

 

(517

)

 

(95

)

Other income, net

 

4

 

 

1

 

 

441

 

 

6

 

Loss from continuing operations

 

(2,475

)

 

(2,432

)

 

(4,468

)

 

(5,465

)

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from discontinued operations

 

-

 

 

(299

)

 

(103

)

 

(488

)

 

 

 

 

 

NET LOSS

 

(2,475

)

 

(2,731

)

 

(4,571

)

 

(5,953

)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest from continuing operations

 

1

 

 

1

 

 

2

 

 

1

 

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest from discontinued operations

 

-

 

 

41

 

 

7

 

 

76

 

 

 

 

 

NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO AGEX

$

(2,474

)

$

(2,689

)

$

(4,562

)

$

(5,876

)

 

 

 

 

NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE:

 

 

 

BASIC AND DILUTED

 

 

 

Continuing operations

$

(0.07

)

$

(0.06

)

 

(0.12

)

 

(0.15

)

Discontinued operations

 

-

 

 

(0.01

)

 

-

 

 

(0.01

)

 

$

(0.07

)

$

(0.07

)

$

(0.12

)

$

(0.16

)

 

 

 

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:

 

 

 

 

BASIC AND DILUTED

 

37,936

 

 

37,657

 

 

37,833

 

 

37,654

 

 

 

 

 

 

AMOUNTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO AGEX:

 

 

 

 

Loss from continuing operations

$

(2,474

)

$

(2,431

)

$

(4,466

)

$

(5,464

)

Loss from discontinued operations

 

-

 

 

(258

)

 

(96

)

 

(412

)

NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO AGEX

$

(2,474

)

$

(2,689

)

$

(4,562

)

$

(5,876

)

AGEX THERAPEUTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(IN THOUSANDS)

(UNAUDITED)

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

2021

2020

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

Net loss attributable to AgeX

$

(4,466

)

$

(5,464

)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

(2

)

 

(1

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss attributable to AgeX to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

Gain on deconsolidation of LifeMap Sciences

 

(106

)

 

-

 

Gain on extinguishment of debt (Paycheck Protection Program Loan)

 

(437

)

 

-

 

Depreciation expense

 

-

 

 

247

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

66

 

 

65

 

Amortization of right-of-use asset

 

-

 

 

209

 

Amortization of debt issuance cost

 

537

 

 

130

 

Stock-based compensation

 

464

 

 

505

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

Accounts and grants receivable, net

 

142

 

 

82

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

472

 

 

414

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

(242

)

 

101

 

Related party payables

 

25

 

 

78

 

Insurance premium liability

 

(611

)

 

(473

)

Other current liabilities

 

(76

)

 

(285

)

Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations

 

(4,234

)

 

(4,392

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from discontinued operations

 

(90

)

 

84

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(4,324

)

 

(4,308

)

 

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

Proceeds from the sale of LifeMap Sciences

 

466

 

 

-

 

Purchase of equipment and other

 

-

 

 

(8

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities from continuing operations

 

466

 

 

(8

)

Deconsolidation of cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations

 

(50

)

 

-

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

416

 

 

(8

)

 

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

Draw down on loan facility from Juvenescence

 

3,500

 

 

2,700

 

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock

 

496

 

 

-

 

Partial collection on loan due from LifeMap Sciences

 

250

 

 

-

 

Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program Loan

 

-

 

 

433

 

Payment of debt related costs

 

-

 

 

(126

)

Repayment of financing lease liability

 

-

 

 

(15

)

Net cash provided by financing activities from continuing operations

 

4,246

 

 

2,992

 

Partial payment on loan due to AgeX from discontinued operations

 

(250

)

 

-

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

3,996

 

 

2,992

 

 

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

-

 

 

5

 

 

 

 

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

 

88

 

 

(1,319

)

 

 

 

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH:

 

 

At beginning of the period

 

577

 

 

2,452

 

At end of the period

$

665

 

$

1,133

 

 


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1,87 M - -
Net income 2020 -10,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5,77 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,27x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 47,4 M 47,4 M -
EV / Sales 2019 39,4x
EV / Sales 2020 33,8x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 56,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael D. West President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrea E. Park Chief Financial Officer
Gregory H. Bailey Chairman
Hal Sternberg Vice President-Research
Ivan Labat Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGEX THERAPEUTICS, INC.-17.76%47
BIONTECH SE358.81%90 334
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.21.66%88 870
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS25.85%63 212
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.23.58%63 001
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-17.57%50 539