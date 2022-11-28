Advanced search
    AGF B   DK0010263722

AGF A/S

(AGF B)
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  03:01 2022-11-28 am EST
0.5400 DKK   +3.45%
03:01aGermany-Spain World Cup match draws 17 million German viewers
RE
09/21AGF A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
02/22AGF A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Germany-Spain World Cup match draws 17 million German viewers

11/28/2022 | 03:01am EST
BERLIN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Some 17 million people tuned in to broadcaster ZDF's coverage to see Germany play Spain in the World Cup on Sunday, according to data from audience measurement firm AGF.

Germany's Niclas Fuellkrug scored an equaliser in Sunday's match, which aired at 8 p.m. Berlin time, securing a 1-1 draw and dodging an early exit from the tournament.

Germany's first match of the 2022 World Cup on Nov. 23, in which Japan beat the four-times champions 2-1, was viewed by 9.2 million people in Germany. (Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray)


Financials
Sales 2022 189 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
Net income 2022 7,79 M 1,09 M 1,09 M
Net cash 2022 68,7 M 9,61 M 9,61 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 197 M 27,6 M 27,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,50x
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,7%
Chart AGF A/S
Duration : Period :
AGF A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGF A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Kjeldsen Nielsen Chief Executive Officer
Dan Holt Jessen Chief Financial Officer
Lars Fournais Chairman
Jesper Ørskov Nielsen Vice Chairman
Uffe Damgaard Jakobsen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGF A/S-3.69%28
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.-29.97%5 526
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC48.95%3 459
TUI AG-36.04%3 206
BOWLERO CORP.46.67%2 192
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.20.47%1 875