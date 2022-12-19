AGF Announces Estimated December Cash Distributions for AGF ETFs for 2022

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

AGF Investments Inc. (AGF) today announced the estimated December 2022 cash distributions for the AGF ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange or NEO Exchange. Unitholders of record of an AGF ETF on December 30, 2022 will receive the actual cash distributions payable in respect of that AGF ETF on January 6, 2023.



AGF expects to issue a press release on or about December 29, 2022, which will provide the final cash distribution amounts, which may vary from the estimated amounts disclosed below.



Generally, the estimated “per unit” distribution is expected to increase if the net units outstanding of the AGF ETF decreases between December 19, 2022 and December 29, 2022 or may change as a result of other unforeseen reasons.



Details regarding the estimated “per unit” cash distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Exchange Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit ($) AGF Global Opportunities Bond ETF AGLB NEO Exchange 0.210466 AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity ETF AGSG NEO Exchange 0.022246 AGFiQ Canadian Equity ETF QCD Toronto Stock Exchange 0.870510 AGFiQ Emerging Markets Equity ETF QEM Toronto Stock Exchange 0.673508 AGFiQ Global ESG Factors ETF QEF NEO Exchange 0.553301 AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF QIF NEO Exchange 0.244863 AGFiQ Global Multi-Sector Bond ETF QGB NEO Exchange 0.199830 AGFiQ International Equity ETF QIE Toronto Stock Exchange 1.419546 AGFiQ US Equity ETF QUS Toronto Stock Exchange 0.373373 AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta CAD-Hedged ETF QBTL Toronto Stock Exchange 0.631775

AGF expects to issue a separate press release on or about December 29, 2022 with respect to the final reinvested capital gains distributions for the AGF ETFs.



Further information about the AGF ETFs can be found at AGF.com .



This information is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial, or other advice, and should not be relied upon for providing such advice. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus or relevant ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Units of ETFs are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm delivering excellence in investing in the public and private markets through its three distinct business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Private Capital and AGF Private Wealth.



AGF brings a disciplined approach focused on providing an exceptional client experience and incorporating sound responsible and sustainable practices. The firm’s investment solutions, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.



Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams spanning on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With nearly $42 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 800,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.



