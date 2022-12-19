Advanced search
    AGF.B   CA0010921058

AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED

(AGF.B)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-12-16 pm EST
6.710 CAD   +0.15%
08:02aAGF Announces Estimated December Cash Distributions for AGF ETFs for 2022
GL
08:01aAGF Announces Estimated December Cash Distributions for AGF ETFs for 2022
AQ
08:01aAGF Management Limited Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Dividend
GL
AGF Announces Estimated December Cash Distributions for AGF ETFs for 2022

12/19/2022 | 08:02am EST
TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

AGF Investments Inc. (AGF) today announced the estimated December 2022 cash distributions for the AGF ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange or NEO Exchange. Unitholders of record of an AGF ETF on December 30, 2022 will receive the actual cash distributions payable in respect of that AGF ETF on January 6, 2023.

AGF expects to issue a press release on or about December 29, 2022, which will provide the final cash distribution amounts, which may vary from the estimated amounts disclosed below.

Generally, the estimated “per unit” distribution is expected to increase if the net units outstanding of the AGF ETF decreases between December 19, 2022 and December 29, 2022 or may change as a result of other unforeseen reasons.

Details regarding the estimated “per unit” cash distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Exchange Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
AGF Global Opportunities Bond ETFAGLBNEO Exchange0.210466
AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity ETFAGSGNEO Exchange0.022246
AGFiQ Canadian Equity ETFQCDToronto Stock Exchange0.870510
AGFiQ Emerging Markets Equity ETFQEMToronto Stock Exchange0.673508
AGFiQ Global ESG Factors ETFQEFNEO Exchange0.553301
AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETFQIFNEO Exchange0.244863
AGFiQ Global Multi-Sector Bond ETFQGBNEO Exchange0.199830
AGFiQ International Equity ETFQIEToronto Stock Exchange1.419546
AGFiQ US Equity ETFQUSToronto Stock Exchange0.373373
AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta CAD-Hedged ETFQBTLToronto Stock Exchange0.631775

AGF expects to issue a separate press release on or about December 29, 2022 with respect to the final reinvested capital gains distributions for the AGF ETFs.

Further information about the AGF ETFs can be found at AGF.com.

This information is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial, or other advice, and should not be relied upon for providing such advice. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus or relevant ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Units of ETFs are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm delivering excellence in investing in the public and private markets through its three distinct business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Private Capital and AGF Private Wealth.

AGF brings a disciplined approach focused on providing an exceptional client experience and incorporating sound responsible and sustainable practices. The firm’s investment solutions, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams spanning on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With nearly $42 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 800,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

Media Contact

Amanda Marchment
Director, Corporate Communications
416-865-4160
amanda.marchment@agf.com  


Financials
Sales 2022 465 M 340 M 340 M
Net income 2022 63,8 M 46,6 M 46,6 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,44x
Yield 2022 5,89%
Capitalization 434 M 317 M 317 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,93x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 631
Free-Float 99,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 6,71 CAD
Average target price 7,75 CAD
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin Andrew McCreadie Director, Chief Executive & Investment Officer
Judith Gail Goldring Director, Senior VP-Law & Corporate Affairs
Jenny Quinn Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Blake Charles Goldring President
Chris Jackson Chief Operating Officer
