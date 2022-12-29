Advanced search
    AGF.B   CA0010921058

AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED

(AGF.B)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-12-28 pm EST
6.880 CAD   +2.23%
AGF Announces Final Distributions for AGF ETFs for 2022

12/29/2022 | 08:01am EST
TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (AGF) today announced the final December 2022 cash distributions and annual 2022 reinvested capital gains distributions for the AGF ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange or NEO Exchange.

Unitholders of record of an AGF ETF on December 30, 2022 will receive (i) the actual 2022 reinvested capital gains distributions payable in respect of that AGF ETF on December 30, 2022; and (ii) the actual December 2022 cash distributions payable in respect of that AGF ETF on January 6, 2023. The actual taxable amounts for 2022, including the tax characteristics, will be reported in early 2023.

The annual reinvested capital gains distributions generally represent realized capital gains within the AGF ETFs and will not be paid in cash, but will be reinvested in the form of a notional distribution and reported as taxable. A notional distribution is when the units from a reinvested distribution are immediately consolidated with the units held prior to the distribution. The number of units held after the distribution is therefore identical to the number of units held before the distribution. The unitholder’s adjusted cost base for the respective AGF ETF may increase.

Details regarding the final “per unit” cash and reinvested capital gains distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Exchange Final Cash
Distribution Per
Unit ($)



Final Annual
Reinvested
Capital Gains
Distribution Per
Unit ($)
AGF Global
Opportunities Bond
ETF		AGLBNEO Exchange0.2104660.000000
AGF Global
Sustainable Growth
Equity ETF		AGSGNEO Exchange0.0200210.000000
AGFiQ Canadian
Equity ETF		QCDToronto Stock Exchange0.8705101.985499
AGFiQ Emerging
Markets Equity ETF		QEMToronto Stock Exchange0.6801760.000000
AGFiQ Global ESG
Factors ETF		QEFNEO Exchange0.5573390.000000
AGFiQ Global
Infrastructure ETF		QIFNEO Exchange0.2455180.668265
AGFiQ Global Multi-
Sector Bond ETF		QGBNEO Exchange0.1998300.000000
AGFiQ International
Equity ETF		QIEToronto Stock Exchange1.4195460.000000
AGFiQ US Equity ETFQUSToronto Stock Exchange0.3733730.000000
AGFiQ US Market
Neutral Anti-Beta
CAD-Hedged ETF		QBTLToronto Stock Exchange0.6045820.000000

Further information about the AGF ETFs can be found at AGF.com.

This information is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial, or other advice, and should not be relied upon for providing such advice. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus or relevant ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Units of ETFs are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm delivering excellence in investing in the public and private markets through its three distinct business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Private Capital and AGF Private Wealth.

AGF brings a disciplined approach focused on providing an exceptional client experience and incorporating sound responsible and sustainable practices. The firm’s investment solutions, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams spanning on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With nearly $42 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 800,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

Media Contact

Amanda Marchment
Director, Corporate Communications
416-865-4160
amanda.marchment@agf.com


Financials
Sales 2022 465 M 342 M 342 M
Net income 2022 63,8 M 47,0 M 47,0 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,63x
Yield 2022 5,74%
Capitalization 445 M 327 M 327 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 631
Free-Float 99,9%
