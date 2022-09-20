AGF International Advisors Company Limited Accepted as a Signatory to the UK Stewardship Code For Second Year

The UK Stewardship Code is recognized globally as a best-practice benchmark in investment stewardship

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 7, 2022, the London, UK-based Financial Reporting Council published the list of signatories to the UK Stewardship Code following its Spring 2022 assessment.



AGF Management Limited (AGF) is proud to share that AGF International Advisors Company Limited (AGFIA), a subsidiary of AGF, has once again been accepted as a signatory to the UK Stewardship Code, recognized globally as a best-practice benchmark in investment stewardship.

“AGFIA retaining its status as a signatory to the UK Stewardship Code stands as a testament to the rigor of our responsible investing practices,” said Kevin McCreadie, CEO and Chief Investment Officer at AGF. “We believe strongly that our commitment to the principles of good stewardship and consideration of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues into our investment decision-making and ownership practices will help deliver better investment outcomes to our clients.”

The Code sets high standards of stewardship for those investing money on behalf of UK savers and pensioners, and the continued growth in the number of applicants and successful signatories shows the value that investors – and their clients and beneficiaries in the UK and beyond – give to the Code.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.



AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With nearly $40 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 800,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

