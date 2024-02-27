Offerings provide investors with access to alternatives, active fixed income, and U.S. small-mid cap equities in a mutual fund with ETF series option

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (AGF Investments) announced that effective today it is expanding its line-up with the launch of ETF series options for AGF Global Real Assets Fund, AGF Total Return Bond Fund and AGF U.S. Small-Mid Cap Fund.



“We continue to broaden our ETF offerings with the addition of ETF series options on long-running funds in key areas of focus for investors, including alternative assets and active fixed income,” said Meaghan Kelly, Chief Marketing & Product Officer, AGF Investments. “This launch builds on our commitment to provide options for our investors to access our capabilities in any of their preferred vehicles.”

Fund Fund Series Available ETF Series Ticker Risk Rating AGF Global Real Assets Fund Series MF, F, I, O AGLR

Medium AGF Total Return Bond Fund Series MF, F, O, Q, W, V, I ATRB

Low AGF U.S. Small-Mid Cap Fund Series MF, F, O, Q, W ASMD

About the Funds

AGF Global Real Assets Fund aims to deliver long-term capital growth by investing in listed global securities in energy, materials, infrastructure and precious metals sectors and is for investors seeking to invest in global equities with some exposure to fixed income and commodities. The fund uses a bottom-up fundamental security selection combined with tactical weightings to each asset class and the utilization of derivatives to manage risk and enhance income.





aims to deliver long-term capital growth by investing in listed global securities in energy, materials, infrastructure and precious metals sectors and is for investors seeking to invest in global equities with some exposure to fixed income and commodities. The fund uses a bottom-up fundamental security selection combined with tactical weightings to each asset class and the utilization of derivatives to manage risk and enhance income. AGF Total Return Bond Fund offers the potential for higher yields than traditional bonds with exposure to a range of fixed income securities including high yield bonds, convertible bonds and emerging market bonds. The fund uses a top-down fundamental approach to determine its category allocation and is combined with a bottom-up approach to corporate bond selection using corporate credit research.





offers the potential for higher yields than traditional bonds with exposure to a range of fixed income securities including high yield bonds, convertible bonds and emerging market bonds. The fund uses a top-down fundamental approach to determine its category allocation and is combined with a bottom-up approach to corporate bond selection using corporate credit research. AGF U.S. Small-Mid Cap Fund targets market leaders and innovators and can complement existing large-cap equities to enhance diversification and gain exposure to potential growth opportunities offered by U.S. small and mid-cap equities. The fund uses a bottom-up growth investment style that looks at a company's revenue and profitability as well as earnings quality and growth potential.



About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. Our companies deliver excellence in investing in the public and private markets through three business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Capital Partners and AGF Private Wealth.

AGF brings a disciplined approach, focused on incorporating sound, responsible and sustainable corporate practices. The firm’s collective investment expertise, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With over $43 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 800,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

About AGF Investments

AGF Investments is a group of wholly owned subsidiaries of AGF Management Limited, a Canadian reporting issuer. The subsidiaries included in AGF Investments are AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI), AGF Investments America Inc. (AGFA), AGF Investments LLC (AGFUS) and AGF International Advisors Company Limited (AGFIA). The term AGF Investments may refer to one or more of these subsidiaries or to all of them jointly. This term is used for convenience and does not precisely describe any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.

AGF Investments Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AGF Management Limited and conducts the management and advisory of mutual funds in Canada.

This information is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial, or other advice, and should not be relied upon for providing such advice. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

