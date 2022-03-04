Log in
    AGF.B   CA0010921058

AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED

(AGF.B)
AGF Management Limited to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on March 30, 2022

03/04/2022 | 05:06pm EST
TORONTO, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Management Limited (TSX: AGF.B) will release its financial results for Q1 2022 on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at approximately 8:00 a.m. ET. AGF will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss these results at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The discussion will feature remarks by Kevin McCreadie, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, and Adrian Basaraba, Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer. Judy G. Goldring, President and Head of Global Distribution, will also be available for the question and answer period with investment analysts following the presentation.

The live audio webcast with supporting materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of AGF’s website at www.agf.com or athttps://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6bqs4767. Alternatively, the call can be accessed toll-free in North America by dialing 1 (800) 708-4539 (Passcode #:50285263).

A complete archive of this discussion along with supporting materials will be available at the same webcast address within 24 hours of the end of the conference call.

ABOUT AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.

AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With $42 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 800,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED SHAREHOLDERS, ANALYSTS AND MEDIA, PLEASE CONTACT:

Adrian Basaraba
Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer
416-865-4203,InvestorRelations@agf.com

Courtney Learmont
Vice-President, Finance
647-253-6804,InvestorRelations@agf.com


