AGF Management : Retirement Trends – Do You Need to Adjust Your Plan?

Insights and Market Perspectives

Author: Sound Choices

February 24, 2021

The content in the article below is meant for Canadian investors only.

Getting a better understanding of these major retirement trends and changes will help you better plan for your retirement.

1. Canadians are living longer At age 65, the average lifespan of Canadian men and women is 85 and 87, respectively.1

2. We are retiring early The majority of us are not working through retirement. Actually, we are retiring early. The average retirement age in Canada is 64.2

3. We are not on track 4-in-10 Canadians over 55 say they're falling short in their saving for retirement and almost half don't have a financial plan.3

4. COVID-19 is having an impact 1/4 of Canadians have been unable to contribute to retirement savings4 and 1/3 say they'll retire later than planned as a result of COVID-19.5

While retiring early and living longer can both be good, the pandemic has underscored the need to have a plan and start early. Contributing to your Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) and Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) are two of the best ways to make sure you're on track for retirement.

To learn more about saving and investing for your retirement, talk to your financial advisor.Don't have a financial advisor? Before you start your search, read about working with a financial advisor.

